Palm Beach, FL

UPDATE: A man on a relief mission, Scott Lewis and volunteers help Hurricane Ian victims

By Darrell Hofheinz, Palm Beach Daily News
 4 days ago

Hurricane-relief specialist Scott Lewis was in full-on assessment mode Thursday.

He had made plans to drive northwest from West Palm Beach to see for himself some of the damage left behind by Hurricane Ian, which slammed into Florida’s southwest coast Wednesday as a brutal Category 4 storm and then, albeit weaker, headed northeast, still carrying strong winds and intense rainfall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aMnRz_0iFdGQGb00

Lewis’ goal, he told the Palm Beach Daily News, was to gather information, to learn what those affected by the storm need and then to bring them donations of goods and services through the Eagles’ Wings Foundation, the nonprofit organization he founded in 1999 to help victims of Hurricane Floyd in North Carolina.

“I’m going right now on my scouting tour,” Lewis said. “I’ll be up there all afternoon.”

By Friday, he was back in West Palm Beach and had marshalled volunteers plus a fleet of 18 to 20 trucks to depart early Saturday, bringing work crews with chainsaws and emergency supplies to Arcadia. The small town of about 8,000 people lies about 43 miles southeast of Sarasota and about 50 miles northeast of where Hurricane Ian made landfall on the island of Cayo Costa.

“We’re up to 50 volunteers,” Lewis said. “It'll be a nice convoy.”

Lewis intentionally chose to scout places for relief efforts away from the Fort Myers area, where the storm’s most devastating damage occurred. Plenty of disaster-relief organizations and government agencies, he said, will be addressing needs there.

But people in outlying areas often don’t receive as much immediate attention, he said.

“We try to find underserved communities. It’s usually the places like these that are neglected, that don’t get as much help,” Lewis said.

The convoy plans to take about 2,000 tarps big enough to cover roofs along with batteries, battery-operated lighting and 150 five-gallon gas containers to be filled with fuel, said Lewis, who owns Scott Lewis Gardening & Trimming in West Palm Beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30cHEl_0iFdGQGb00

Many of the supplies are stored in West Palm Beach in Lewis’ 30,000-square-foot warehouse.

Lewis’ landscaping company is well known in Palm Beach , as the majority of its clients are on the island. Lewis lives in West Palm but attended Palm Beach Day School, now Palm Beach Day Academy, on the island. He later returned there for a stint teaching English.

The Eagles’ Wings Foundation — and its Pathfinders task force of first responders — have carried out 39 “deployments” to disaster zones over the years, Lewis said. Most of those humanitarian missions have been to hurricane-ravaged areas , often using a network of volunteer pilots drivers to deliver supplies.

In addition to Lewis’ workers and volunteers, the convoy will include two trucks and a cadre of chainsaw operators supplied by Bruce Armstrong of Armstrong Landscape & Design in Jupiter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HRbdS_0iFdGQGb00

Lewis coordinates his missions with faith-based organizations rather than governmental agencies, he said. After Hurricane Ian struck, he used his network of contacts to reach out to representatives of churches in Sebring, about 90 miles west of Sarasota, and Arcadia.

Lewis said on his trip to Sebring Thursday, he encountered “a good surprise” when he found far less wind damage to roofs and trees than he had expected, compared with his experiences with Hurricane Charley in 2004, he said. As it moved inland, Ian’s drenching rains appeared to have caused the most trouble for those in its path.

‘We try to find underserved communities,’ Scott Lewis says

In Arcadia, closer to the west coast, it was a different story.

“There is significant tree damage and a fair amount of structural roof damage,” Lewis said. “There’s plenty of work to do.”

Lewis was familiar with Arcadia from previous storm-relief efforts there. This time, he plans to base his operations at Trinity United Methodist Church, where the Rev. Louie Mabrey and his wife, Nancy, have welcomed the effort with open arms. Lewis and his team are working with the Mabreys and church Trustee Chairman Don Waters to field calls about damage in the town and surrounding areas.

The Mabreys weathered the storm without incident in the nearby church parsonage, along with their dog, cat and rabbit, the pastor said in a phone interview Friday. “We wanted to be close to our church family. The Lord was with us, and we trusted Him,” Mabrey said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PWxaX_0iFdGQGb00

The church was established in 1889 but the sanctuary dates to 1927. It saw flooding in the basement, the pastor said, but no structural damage. But others in town weren't as fortunate, especially those who live in mobile homes, he said.

Mabrey, who has been pastor of the church since 2015, was familiar with damage from tornadoes from when he lived in Alabama. He and his wife also weathered Hurricane Irma in 2017.

But Hurricane Ian, Mabrey said, was in a class by itself.

“This is the worst storm we’ve ever seen as a pastoral couple,” said Mabrey, whose Sunday church services typically draw between 175 and 225 people during the winter season, when the town’s population swells with snowbirds from the north.

Mabrey said the Eagles’ Wings Foundation's efforts were a literal godsend, an example of people acting "as the hands and feet of Jesus to help each other."

Hurricane-relief work described as ‘jack of all trades’

Among the workers who expected to head to Arcadia was Matt Campbell, a 15-year volunteer with the foundation. And for the last four years, Campbell has worked at Lewis’ landscaping company as an account manager.

“Our goal is to help accelerate the recovery,” Campbell said Thursday. “Anything that pops up — such as if someone needs a tarp on their roof or a tire changed on their car — we’re there to help. We’re sort of a jack of all trades.”

The organization, Campbell said, has a list of several thousand people who have volunteered with the organization over the years.

“A couple of hundred (of them) are in Florida,” Campbell added.

And for those Floridians who volunteer to help in the wake of Hurricane Ian, the task that lies ahead will be a neighborly one indeed.

As of now, the Eagles’ Wings Foundation is most in need of donations of money to help purchase supplies as needs are identified, Lewis said. Those who wish to help can find information about donating at the organization's website, EWFrelief.org .

Darrell Hofheinz is a USA TODAY Network of Florida journalist who writes about Palm Beach real estate in his weekly “Beyond the Hedges” column. He welcomes tips about real estate news on the island. Email dhofheinz@pbdailynews.com , call (561) 820-3831 or tweet @PBDN_Hofheinz. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today .

