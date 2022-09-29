ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon, PA

Get to know Sharon’s Mikey Rodriques: Big 22 Contender

By Ryan Allison
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28y0ec_0iFdGMyv00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This year marks the 17th season for our WKBN Big 22, one of the most prestigious high school football awards in the state.

Included in our 2022 preseason contenders is:

Mikey Rodriques
Sharon Quarterback / Linebacker

Sharon High School Football Schedule

At the end of the season, we honor 22 of the best high school players from the 57 local teams in our coverage area, as voted on by the head coaches and members of the local media.

The Big 22 winners will be announced during a special show at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, on WKBN-TV. We will also crown our Big 22 Ohio and Pennsylvania Player of the Year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

