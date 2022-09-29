Read full article on original website
Related
The Reminders Rock Davenport October 8
The Reminders will hit the Raccoon Motel stage on October 8!. A rare and remarkable musical duo with undeniable magical chemistry, The Reminders transcend the bounds of expectation to uplift and entertain. They seamlessly blend razor sharp rhythms and raw, soulful vocals with reggae-tinged hip-hop beats to highlight their relevant and inspiring messages. The couple shares a partnership in both music and life as Samir and Aja have been married for over a decade.
Celebrate with Illinois’ Corn Crib Nursery at Family Fall Festival!
Fall is just around the corner, whether the temperature outside agrees or not. Which means it’s officially time to start planning those fall-themed activities!. The Corn Crib Nursery’s (6924 US Route 150 Coal Valley) annual Family Fall Festival will continue every Saturday and Sunday through Oct 30 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Comedian Ms. Pat Coming To Iowa’s Rhythm City Casino Tonight
Ms. Pat will show off her stand-up skills on Saturday, October 1, 2022 with two shows at 6:30 PM and 9 PM. Tickets are $30 plus applicable online/phone ticketing fee. Must be 21+ to attend show. Declared by The Washington Post as “unforgiving and darkly hilarious,” and The New York Times as “brutally honest and outrageous,” Patricia Williams (aka Ms. Pat) is a comedian, author, podcaster, and actress who brings a raw, in your face, and hilarious perspective to her work.
Not So Scary Halloween Walk Celebrates 7 Years
Dress up your little ghosts and goblins for the Quad City Botanical Center’s 7th annual Not So Scary Halloween Walk October 6:30PM-8:00PM October 14, 21, 27 and 28!. Bring your flashlights and explore the nooks and crannies of the Sun Garden – search for spiders, bats, jack-o-lanterns, and toads as you wander down the darkened pathways. Get a glimpse of the Halloween train in their ever popular train garden. It’s not so scary in the Rock Island gardens, making this event great for all ages!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Immersive ‘Alice In Wonderland’ Coming To Iowa Tomorrow
For one day only, the streets of Davenport, IA will be transforming into a giant, escape-room-style experience on Saturday, October the 1st, 2022. Don’t be late!. Alice is trapped in Wonderland and time is running out to save her!. Solve clues which just get curiouser and curiouser, take on...
Kidd G Coming To East Moline’s Rust Belt TONIGHT!
With a rare gift for turning his hometown experiences into natural melodies, Kidd G has found tremendous success by staying true to his roots. As a kid growing up in small-town Georgia, he first started creating his own songs at the age of 15, and soon arrived at a gritty but melodic sound equally inspired by classic country and hip-hop. On the heels of his chart-climbing breakthrough single “Dirt Road”—an October 2020 release whose video surpassed 5 million YouTube views in little over a month and now has 13M views to date—Kidd G has recently shared his debut EP; the powerfully heartfelt Teenage Dream. Now having surpassed 1.5M monthly Spotify listeners, his tracks have seen radio play from KIXX Country Radio in Australia, and reached new peaks on highly coveted country playlists including Amazon Music’s ‘Country Heat’ (peaked at #2), and Spotify’s ‘Hot Country’ (peaked at #10). Kidd G is now back in the studio and eager to share all new music that will continue to showcase his unique raw talent.
German Fest Comes to Downtown Davenport October 14
A new event in a newly created space is coming to Downtown Davenport. German Fest will be held from 6 – 10 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022 in Kaiserslautern Square (K-Square), 119 E. 3rd St. The event is co-produced by the German American Heritage Center (GAHC) and Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP).
The New Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week Is…
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. The QCAWC Pet of the Week is Bowie! Introducing Bowie to the adoption stage! This adorable boy is ready to gallop his way into your heart and home! He is a Border Collie/Pit bull mix born 11/2021. Bowie has loads of puppy energy and is hoping to find an active furever family. We believe he will do best in a home with kids 6+, other dogs with a meet and greet, and possibly cats after a slow introduction. Bowie is a high energy and very smart boy hoping to find a family that will continue his obedience training. The way to this sweet boy’s heart? Treats!
RELATED PEOPLE
Deslondes Playing At Iowa’s Raccoon Motel TONIGHT!
Deslondes will be playing at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at Davenport’s Raccoon Motel. We shed old skin in order to evolve and move forward. We let go of who we were in the past and embrace who we’re meant to be now. The Deslondes have taken such steps as not only bandmates, but as brothers. The New Orleans quintet—Dan Cutler, Sam Doores, Riley Downing, Cameron Snyder, and John James Tourville—have weathered ups, downs, and everything in between only to strengthen the bond between them.
Take A Trip To ‘Their Town’ At Davenport’s Mockingbird On Main
“Their Town” is now playing at The Mockingbird On Main in Downtown Davenport! The show will run Thursday, Friday and Saturday of this weekend. Inspired by Thorton Wilder’s classic, “Our Town,” “Their Town” presents life, marriage, and death in a small midwestern town. A day and a night go by as people just try to get by in the new century.
Bettendorf Public Library Chess Club open to all ages and skill levels
The strategic game of chess has engaged players for centuries. The Bettendorf Public Library is offering players of all ages an opportunity to hone their chess skills with friendly game play. The Bettendorf Public Library Chess Club meets at the Library located at 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf every other Saturday from 1:30 PM – 3:30 PM. This month’s Chess Club dates are October 8th and 22. No registration is required to attend and players of any skill level are welcome to join.
Laugh in LeClaire December 9
Live your best life and head to LeClaire for a night of laughs and cocktails at the new MRDC Celebration Center!. Cocktail hour opens at 6:00pm. Comedy will begin promptly at 8:00pm – we ask that you be seated at your table by this time! We will have food available for purchase during cocktail hour. Please plan to join us early!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Rock Island’s Igor’s Bistro Is So Good It’s Scary
The first iteration of Igor graced the silver screens in 1933. Today Igor has been in some variation of different personas in many different classic horror movies as a bumbling and loyal assistant to mad scientist and evil monsters. However, Igor’s Bistro in Rock Island (next to Saukie Golf Course)...
Fall Into Some Fun This Week With Your Iowa And Illinois FUN10!
Time to fall into some fun in the Illinois and Iowa Quad-Cities!. It’s Sunday, and QuadCities.com proudly presents Fun10, a list of the top 10 things to do in the Quad Cities this week, and every week!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head...
Rock Island’s Circa ’21 Getting A ‘Clue’ This Weekend
With the latest production in the theatre’s stellar 2022 season, Circa ’21 Dinner Playhouse is inviting audiences to get a clue – literally – with the area debut of the slapstick comedy-thriller CLUE: THE MUSICAL. Running through Nov. 5, this hilarious whodunit is being presented by a topnotch team of professional artists and the show itself is a riotous whodunit that inspired the Maryland Theatre Guide to ask, “Who wouldn’t want to be immersed in a classic board game full of mystery and fun?”
Them Coulee Boys, The Barlow, Duke Oursler Playing Davenport’s Raccoon Motel TONIGHT!
Them Coulee Boys, The Barlow, Duke Oursler will play from 7 to 10 tonight at the Raccoon Motel, 315 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Them Coulee Boys: With four full-length albums and an EP behind them, including 2019’s Die Happy (produced by Trampled By Turtles’ Dave Simonett on Lo-Hi Records) and 2021’s Namesake (produced by Grammy winner Brian Joseph), the band has garnered international attention and earned press in American Songwriter, Ditty TV, Folk Alley, and The Bluegrass Situation, as well as tours with Trampled By Turtles and a spot on the songwriter’s Cayamo Cruise. In 2020, they were named Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Band to Watch. In 2021, they won Bluegrass/Americana Band of the Year by the Wisconsin Area Music Industry.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Registration is open for October 5th Live Muscatine Orientation
The Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GMCCI) has opened registration for the October 5th Live Muscatine Orientation. Residents new to the area within the last few years are invited to join us for lunch at the Merrill Hotel to learn more about Muscatine’s rich history, culture, and community resources. There will also be opportunities to ask questions and meet others new to the area. There is no charge to participate in the orientation and lunch is provided.
Bettendorf Public Library’s Community Connections Kicks Off New Season
The Bettendorf Public Library’s Community Connections is kicking off a new season of events that focus on local history, interests, and people. The first program in this year’s series will be held on Thursday, September 29th at 1:30 PM and will provide a timely look at Oktoberfest with the German American Heritage Center and Museum’s Kelly Lao. Community Connections is held at the Bettendorf Public Library located on 2950 Learning Campus Dr. in Bettendorf.
“La Divina” Plays Davenport Engagement Before Heading to New York City
Come check out the award winning La Divina: The Last Interview of Maria Callas before the show and star Shelley Cooper head to an Off Broadway engagement in New York City!. Tickets are $15 cash at the door and all students get in FREE with ID!. La Divina: The Last...
Iowa’s Adler Theatre Hosting Million Dollar Quartet In November
Million Dollar Quartet is coming to Davenport’s Adler Theatre Sunday, November 27 at 7:30 PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 23 at 10:00 AM. Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley come together again to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. Sun Records, now donned with a Christmas tree, garland, and mistletoe, rings with the sounds of the season and the chart toppers that made these four famous. Follow along with the gang’s usual antics as we journey through a story of Christmas past, present, and future. It’s a jam packed evening of holidays hits and classic characters you won’t want to miss!
QuadCities.com
Moline, IL
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The #1 Entertainment Source in the Quad Cities metropolitans region consisting of Moline/Rock Island, IL and Davenport/Bettendorf, IA. We provide the information people really want on a daily basis – easy to find local information that is current, fun and positive in tone; an interactive interface with scrollable content categories and media players which are accessible multiple ways; and a community of others seeking fun. We do not burden readers with hard news, political turmoil or negativity.https://www.QuadCities.com
Comments / 0