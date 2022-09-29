Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Eastern Putnam, Inland Flagler, Inland St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 02:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Eastern Putnam; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Inland St. Johns, Inland Flagler and Eastern Putnam Counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Mainland Northern Brevard by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...A southward flowing longshore current, and a moderate risk of rip currents, are expected. * WHERE...Flagler Beach to Cape Canaveral. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Fresh northerly winds are producing a strong southward flowing longshore current, which can knock swimmers off their feet or into deeper water, making them more susceptible to dangerous rip currents. The longshore current will also increase the risk of rip currents near piers and jetties.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-04 02:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Comments / 0