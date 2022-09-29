Parks & Recreation prepares for replacement of play structure at Ted B. Reed Park

VICTORIA, Texas – The City plans to replace the play structure at Ted B. Reed Park with a more modern structure that will be easier to maintain.

The current play structure at the park is 25 years old. Since replacement parts for the structure are no longer being produced, installing a new play structure will make it easier for the City to repair or replace parts of the structure as needed.

This conceptual rendering provided by Fun Abounds shows the new play structure that will be installed at Ted B. Reed Park.

Parks & Recreation also plans to replace the gravel around the play structure with soft engineered wood fiber for additional safety.

The City will remove the existing play structure on Oct. 3 and begin the installation of the new structure in mid-October. The installation will take about six weeks to complete.

Ted B. Reed Park will remain open during the installation. Other amenities in the park, such as the basketball court and the walking trail, will also remain accessible.

The community identified Ted B. Reed Park as the third most visited park in Victoria during the community input phase of the Parks & Recreation master plan. As a result, the master plan recommends replacing the play structure as one of the possible near-term improvements.

You can find more information about the Parks & Recreation master plan by visiting www.victoriatx.gov/masterplans.

You can also find more information about public parks in Victoria by visiting www.victoriatx.gov/parks.