Read full article on original website
Related
newschannel20.com
First craft grow cannabis store opens in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The first cannabis craft grow is officially open for business in Illinois. On Monday, the Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) celebrated the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Star Buds, a craft-to-grow cannabis store. Craft-to-grow cannabis is usually used to produce small batches of organic cannabis. “Thanks to...
newschannel20.com
Masks now optional at blood donation center
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A blood donation center has updated its mask policy. ImpactLife announced on Saturday that wearing a mask is now optional for donors, staff, and volunteers. Before the mask change, Impactlife required staff, volunteers, and donors to wear masks in its facilities and at mobile blood...
newschannel20.com
Local hospitals will still wear masks after CDC announces new guidelines
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new mask guidelines for healthcare facilities. The new guidelines no longer require masks when the community transmission rate is low. You'll still have to wear masks inside Springfield hospitals a little while longer. Since 2020, healthcare...
newschannel20.com
CWLP crews headed home after hurricane relief efforts in Florida
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) crews are on their way back to Springfield after helping out in Florida. We're told that each crew member worked 16-hour days helping municipal utility, Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC) with outage restoration efforts in Orlando. OUC had outages totaling...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel20.com
Clean-up efforts underway in Virginia, South Carolina, North Carolina post-Ian
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Clean-up efforts were underway in Virginia, North Carolina, and South Carolina on Saturday due to the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The National Weather Service said post-tropical cyclone Ian will continue to weaken near the Virginia and North Carolina borders throughout the day. But while the...
newschannel20.com
Death toll rises as Florida works to recover from Hurricane Ian
WASHINGTON (TND) — The death toll from Hurricane Ian continues to rise, making it one of the deadliest to hit Florida in decades. The state is still determining the exact number but it has surpassed 100. The majority of those have happened in Lee County, where Ian made landfall.
Comments / 0