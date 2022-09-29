Read full article on original website
Related
Kylie Jenner Wears Her Underwear Over Sheer Tights at Paris Fashion Week
Kylie Jenner has been making the rounds at Paris Fashion Week. She recently stepped out for Jonathan Anderson's spring 2023 Loewe show at the equestrian arena of La Garde Républicaine on September 30. Jenner, whose outfits have been dreamed up in collaboration with Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist, served up modern-day boudoir in a white ribbed anagram tank and logo briefs from the brand, styled over sheer black tights.
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Dress as a Princess and Prince For Their Granddaughter's Birthday
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell recently shared an adorable moment with their 4-year-old granddaughter Rani Rose. Hawn posted photos of the trio on Instagram on Oct. 2, and all were wearing matching royal costumes, seemingly inspired by "Cinderella." Hawn and her granddaughter both had on princess dresses, while Russell was a dashing prince. Hawn wrote in the caption, "Happy 4th birthday our precious Rani Rose🌹 You are the real queen! I'll take Lady in waiting everyday as long as the prince is always beside me! WE LOVE YOU!!! 💕💕💕💕🎂🎂🎂🎂."
Beyoncé Celebrates Solange Knowles History-Making New York City Ballet Composition
On Sept. 29, Solange Knowles made history as the first Black female composer in the history of the New York City Ballet, and her big sister, Beyoncé, and mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, were there to cheer her on. Knowles was asked to create an original score to accompany choreographer Gianna Reisen's "Play Time" for the 10th Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center, and the artist more than delivered. Her high-profile collaboration with the New York City Ballet company was a highlight of the evening — and a dream come true for Knowles.
AJ McLean Says "RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race" Was "Very Therapeutic" For Him
Poppy Love, aka AJ McLean, has made it to the season two finale of "RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race," and win or lose, he's undoubtably left his mark on the show. Week in and week out, viewers witnessed McLean work tirelessly to bring magic to the stage as Ms. Love, from his Lady Gaga-inspired "Born This Way" performance to his out-of-this-world "The Boy Is Mine" duet with Morgan McMichaels.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ryan Reynolds Pens Adoring Tribute to Joe Alwyn For This Year's Time 100 List
Ryan Reynolds sung Joe Alwyn's praises in the annual Time 100 issue. Alwyn, who most recently starred in "Conversation With Friends," was honored in the artists category this year, and Reynolds wrote the corresponding essay commending the actor for his professional dedication, range of performances, and, above all, kind heart. It's worth noting that Reynolds's wife, Blake Lively, is close friends with Taylor Swift, Alwyn's girlfriend of nearly six years.
Selena Gomez Calls For "Kindness" Following Hailey Bieber's "Call Her Daddy" Interview
When all else fails, Selena Gomez believes in killing 'em with kindness. One day after Hailey Bieber's highly anticipated appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in which she addressed rumors that she "stole" Justin Bieber while he was still dating Gomez, the "Only Murders in the Building" star took a moment to speak to her fans during a TikTok Live, emphasizing the impact of words and the importance of kindness. Although Gomez did not single out Hailey's interview in particular, she noted that, "I think some of the things that I don't even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting. And it's not fair because no one ever should be spoken to in the manner that I've seen."
Lori Harvey Dazzles in a Crystal-Studded Crop Top and Maxi Skirt in NYC
Lori Harvey is deconstructing evening-wear ideals one high-profile event at a time. On Sept. 29, the model skipped the traditional cocktail dress and flowing gown in favor of look 54 from designer Riccardo Tisci's Burberry fall/winter 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Harvey mingled with fellow celebrities — including Jodie Turner-Smith, Dua Lipa, Phoebe Dynevor, and more — at the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards while quietly paying tribute to Tisci, who recently announced his departure from the fashion house after five years as chief creative officer.
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Supermodel Nails Against Plunging Schiaparelli Gown
So far, celebrities at Paris Fashion Week have shown us some of the year's most daring trends, sporting everything from plunging necklines to metallic catsuits, and Kylie Jenner is no exception. But despite her experimental outfits, which included a Schiaparelli cone-bra gown and underwear worn as pants, the beauty mogul kept her manicure simple, bringing the fan-favorite supermodel nail trend all the way to France. The trend — given its name by celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik after doing Margot Robbie's nails for the Oscars back in 2021 — is easily identifiable by its clean, minimalist look. And because supermodel nails have such understated glamour, they're versatile enough for day-to-day wear or a full red carpet moment, emitting an energy that feels effortlessly cool.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hailey Bieber Has a '90s Moment in a Plunging Neon Corset Dress
After a short trip to Paris Fashion Week to promote her new clothing line with Wardrobe NYC and attend the Saint Laurent runway show, Hailey Bieber stepped out for the Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala Benefiting F*ck Cancer in Santa Monica, CA on Oct. 1. The 25-year-old Tiffany & Co. brand ambassador made an electrifying statement in an Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood neon corseted dress, which featured draped jersey fabric across the bodice and halter-style neckline.
Lizzo's Tour Outfits Include a Neon, Sheer-Paneled Catsuit Covered in Rhinestones
Lizzo's "Special" tour style can be summed up with two words: sparkly and sheer. The "2 Be Loved" singer is currently celebrating her fourth studio album with shows around the US, and every onstage outfit is pure perfection. On Sept. 22, one day before the kickoff concert in Sunrise, FL,...
The "Bling Empire" Cast Say Fans "Will Be on the Edge of Their Seats" Throughout All of Season 3
"Bling Empire" officially returns for season three on Oct. 5, and from the looks of it, there are plenty of surprises in store. The trailer, released on Sept. 21, features Kelly Mi Li jumping back into the dating scene, a heated conversation between Christine Chiu and Jaime Xie, and an explosive moment for Kevin Kreider and Kim Lee, during which she tells him, "You're not my type." But perhaps the most unexpected part is when Kelly's ex Andrew Gray shows up to a party that everyone, including Li, is attending.
"Dahmer" Crew Member Claims She Was "Treated Horribly" on the Show's Set
"Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" may have set a record for worldwide viewing in its first week on Netflix, but the limited series created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan has also stirred up several controversies. On Sept. 30, a report from The Los Angeles Times explored the claims of "Dahmer" production assistant Kim Alsup, who alleges she was "treated horribly" on the set, where she claims she was one of only two Black crew members. POPSUGAR reached out to Netflix for a comment on Alsup's allegations of racism on the set but did not receive an immediate response.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ashlee Simpson Joins Demi Lovato For a Surprise Performance of "La La"
Demi Lovato was recently joined by an unexpected guest on her "Holy Fvck" tour. In a rare appearance, Ashlee Simpson returned to the stage at Lovato's concert in Los Angeles on Sept. 28. While performing "La La Land" from their debut album, Lovato suddenly paused the song, shouting, "Please give it up for Ashlee Simpson!" As Simpson ran onto the stage, the music then quickly transitioned into the actor-singer's "La La," a fan-favorite single of the early aughts.
Post Malone Isn't Sure If His Daughter Likes His Music Yet: "I Got to Let Her Decide"
New dad Post Malone is doing his best to ensure his 4-month-old daughter likes his music. While the rapper keeps his private life out of the spotlight as much as possible, he did reveal that he and his unnamed fiancée welcomed a baby girl in June. Malone hasn't shared many details about his little one with the world since then, but in a new interview with GQ, he did reveal his hopes that she'll become a fan of her daddy's songs.
AJ McLean Reveals the Backstreet Boys's Reaction to Him Joining "RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race"
AJ McLean has been performing practically all of his life, but his experience on season two of "RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race" is unlike anything the singer has ever done before. The 44-year-old Backstreet Boy is the star behind the fabulous Poppy Love, and as he heads into Friday's finale — competing against Tatyana Ali (Chakra 7) and Mark Indelicato (Thirsty Von Trapp) — he's reflecting on his whirlwind journey on the show.
Zendaya Wows in a Totally Sheer Catsuit at the Valentino Show
Paris Fashion Week is underway with a parade of inventive designs and street style looks as Fashion Month comes to a close. One of the hottest tickets of the week is Valentino, which welcomed guests decked out in the fashion house's signature pink shade. The front row was particularly stylish with celebrities like Florence Pugh, Erykah Badu, and Zendaya posing in the brand's latest wares.
Keke Palmer Is Launching Her Own Digital Network: "My Greatest Dream of All"
Keke Palmer: Actor, singer, morning show host, comedian, director, writer, and now — TV network prez? Palmer is channeling her iconic Nickelodeon character True Jackson as she takes the helm of a new digital network, she announced on Sept. 30. Sharing a video across her social media platforms, Palmer,...
It's Official, Human Beings: A "Community" Movie Is Coming to Peacock
Attention, Greendale Human Beings: a "Community" feature film is finally in the works at Peacock, fulfilling the sitcom's famous "six seasons and a movie" prophecy. Announced by the NBC streaming platform on Sept. 30, "Community: The Movie" will reunite most of the comedy's ensemble cast, including Joel McHale, Alison Brie, Danny Pudi, Ken Jeong, Gillian Jacobs, and Jim Rash, as well as original series creator Dan Harmon, Variety reports. McHale is also set to executive produce alongside Andrew Guest.
"Bling Empire" Star Kane Lim on His Friendship With Rihanna: "I've Known Her For 7, 8 Years"
Not many people can say they've been hand-selected by Rihanna to be the face of Fenty Beauty — or anything else, for that matter — but Kane Lim definitely can. Ahead of "Bling Empire"'s return to Netflix, the 32-year-old Oppenheim Group real estate agent spoke with POPSUGAR about his years-long friendship with the new mom and how that led to him becoming a Fenty ambassador.
"Amsterdam" Director David O. Russell Has a Dark History That Includes Abuse Allegations
Director David O. Russell's newest movie, "Amsterdam," boasts an all-star cast, including major names like Taylor Swift, Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, John David Washington, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Robert De Niro. Rounding out the lengthy list of celebrities involved in the film is Drake, who serves as one of the executive producers. The murder mystery, set in the 1930s, will be released in theaters on Oct. 7.
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
71K+
Followers
23K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0