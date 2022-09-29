Read full article on original website
Death of 4-year-old child in Beloit ruled an accident, no charges filed
BELOIT, Wis. — Beloit police said no charges would be filed after a four-year-old child was hit by a vehicle and died Saturday. Police said the child was struck by a vehicle near the youth sports complex in the 3300 block of Prairie Avenue at around 9:40 a.m. The child was taken to a local hospital where they later died.
Teen who allegedly had loaded gun on State Street arrested
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a 16-year-old Saturday who they said had a loaded gun on State Street. Officers saw the teen amongst a group in the 500 block of State Street just after 10 p.m. Officers allegedly saw the grip of a gun tucked into the teen’s waistband.
Fire that caused $125K in damage to Madison home may be blamed on battery pack
MADISON, Wis. — A battery pack may be to blame for a fire that caused $125,000 in damage to a Madison home last month. A home in the 900 block of Tony Drive caught fire on September 3. Madison Fire Department officials said the fire originated in a lower-level bedroom. The family who lives at the home was not there at the time of the fire.
Dane County Farmers' Market celebrates 50 years on Capitol Square
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Farmers’ Market is a staple of Saturdays on Capitol Square. This Saturday, however, was extra special. The market celebrated 50 years on the Square with a picnic. The market started as just a few stands in 1972 but has since grown to over 230 local producers.
Waunakee Artisan Market builds, nourishes local art community
WAUNAKEE, Wis. — The Waunakee Artisan Market returned on Saturday, bringing in dozens of local artists to show off and sell their work, all while building on the area’s art community. The market has nearly doubled in its second year, a trend the event’s organizers hope continues.
Madison Vegan Fest showcases passion for vegan food, animal rights
MADISON, Wis. — Madison Vegan Fest made its return Saturday after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The free community festival celebrates the vegan lifestyle with food vendors, exhibits, speakers and live music. “We’re celebrating compassionate living and exposing more people to vegan foods, vegan ideas, vegan vendors,...
Motorcyclist dead after striking guard rail along Beltline off-ramp
MADISON, Wis. — A motorcyclist died Sunday night after striking a guard rail in Madison. Emergency crews were called to the off-ramp from the eastbound Beltline to Park Street just after 7:15 p.m. Madison police said the motorcycle hit the guard rail and landed near the edge of a nearby pond.
Wealth Care Corner #52 Creating A Giving Strategy
Ask yourself a few questions to help zero in on charities that align with your values. What causes are important to you? Is there a particular group you want to support? Would you prefer to give to a local, national or global organization?. Once you’ve determined which organizations meet your...
Badgers stomped by Illinois in Bielema's return to Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Bret Bielema did a lot of winning at Camp Randall Stadium during his time as Badger head coach, and he got another win on Saturday, this time from the visitors’ sideline. Wisconsin had no answer for Bielema’s Illinois squad, falling 34-10. The Badger defense that...
Badgers part ways with head coach Paul Chryst after poor start
MADISON, Wis. — Paul Chryst’s time as head coach is up. The Badgers parted ways with Chryst on Sunday, UW Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh announced Sunday. Chryst joined Wisconsin from Pittsburgh before the 2015 season and lead the Badgers to seven straight bowl game appearances, six of them resulting in wins. He won the Big Ten West three times, but could never do enough to win a Big Ten Championship.
