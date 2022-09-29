Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
22 WSBT
Annual Sunburst Race in Elkhart draws hundreds of runners
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — Hundreds of people came together Sunday for Elkhart's Sunburst Race to bring awareness to at-risk moms and children cared for a the Beacon Health System. 300 people took part in the annual event. Runners enjoyed a scenic view of Elkhart along the Saint Joseph River.
22 WSBT
Mishawaka City Council passes rezoning annexation for land near Juday Creek Estates
The rezoning annexation for more than 50 acres across from Juday Creek Estates in Mishawaka has been approved. Monday night, the council passed the annexation 7 to 0. A developer has expressed interest using the property for various automotive sites. Several homeowners spoke in opposition during the meeting, sharing concerns...
22 WSBT
Near Northwest Neighborhood's 18th annual Arts Café
The Arts Café, hosted by Near Northwest Neighborhood, highlights South Bend's near Northwest side community. This annual event draws in 1,200 people a year. There will be music, arts of all different mediums ranging from painters, potters, chefs, textiles and jewelry. Food vendors include A Bite with Mee, Beard...
22 WSBT
REES Theatre reopens after 13 years
It's reopening weekend for the REES Theatre in Plymouth. It originally ran for 69 year, closing in 2009. The doors remained closed until Saturday night. Celebrations are set for the next several days, but leaders of the non-profit leading this say it's been over a five year climb to get here.
22 WSBT
City of Elkhart celebrates newest sister city with Hispanic Heritage Festival
The City of Elkhart and Elkhart Sister City Association are hosting the Hispanic Heritage Festival on Saturday, October 1 from noon to 8 p.m. at Central Green Plaza. It'll celebrate the newest sister city, Apan, Hidalgo, Mexico. Festivities include live music, food vendors, artisans and entertainment. It's a family-friendly event...
22 WSBT
Trunk or Treat at Mishawaka High School
No tricks here! Just Mishawaka Education Foundation's Trunk or Treat event happening on Saturday, October 1 from 4-7 p.m. at Mishawaka High School, 1202 Lincolnway East Hwy. Costumes are highly encouraged. Food vendors, fun Halloween-themed blowups and lots of candy will be on site. For $5, enjoy the Midway full...
22 WSBT
Teen who allegedly fired gun outside school bus sent to juvenile detention
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — New information has been released in the investigation of a shots fired call outside a South Bend school bus back in August. Our partners at the South Bend Tribune have told WSBT 22 News that a South Bend high schooler will be sent to a juvenile facility.
22 WSBT
Operation Education: Local schools get serious about required immunizations
This school year, schools are cracking down on immunization requirements. Indiana law allows schools to exclude students who aren't up to date on their immunizations. The required and recommended school immunizations are set by the Indiana Department of Health. Students in Kindergarten, 6th grade, and 12th grade are required to...
22 WSBT
Restricted lanes in LaPorte resurfacing project expected to slow down traffic
LAPORTE, Ind. (WSBT) — INDOT will be closing some lanes of State Road 2 just west of LaPorte Monday for a resurfacing project. During construction, traffic will be reduced to one lane. The project is expected to take a week to complete. Officials say drivers should expect stopped traffic...
22 WSBT
Several road projects underway in Berrien County
There are a few traffic alerts to be aware of in Berrien County this week. Work is expected to continue Monday on the Napier Avenue bridge between Langley Avenue and Miami Road. Officials say traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction for the rest of the project.
22 WSBT
Notre Dame War and Peace Forum hosts "The Suppliants" Project: Ukraine
Theater of War echoed around the University of Notre Dame tonight, with a timeless of message of suffering caused by war. The event was a part of the Notre Dame's Forum on War and Peace, partnering with the Theater of War Productions. Three professional actors, Anthony Edwards, Keith David, and...
22 WSBT
Pumpkin Jamboree at the Buchanan District Library
You don't have to be a cardholder to enjoy all the pumpkin fun at the Buchanan District Library, 128 E. Front Street. Leading up to the event next Saturday, Oct 8, the library wants to remind you it's the last day to turn in your decorated pumpkin. Those in 7th...
22 WSBT
Three killed in Indiana Toll Road Crash
Three people are dead following a crash on the Indiana Toll Road. It happened late Sunday night at mile marker 67, near the South Bend west plaza. Police say an SUV was traveling westbound when it hit a deer. The collision caused the SUV to cross the median where it...
22 WSBT
Carve out some time this weekend for the Westville Pumpkin Fest
Oh my gourd! This pumpkin fest is something fun for the whole family. The Westville Pumpkin Fest is a 1-day event taking place Saturday, October 1, from 9:30-6 p.m. ET. It's at Westville Prairie Meadow Park, HWY 421 & HWY 6. Enjoy a pumpkin decorating contest, pie eating contest, live...
22 WSBT
IHSAA announces Volleyball Sectional Pairings
INDIANAPOLIS — The IHSAA volleyball tournament begins Oct. 11 with sectionals. Pairings were announced Sunday and can be found on the IHSAA website. In Class 4A, the first round is highlighted by the top team in the NIC, Elkhart, squaring off against the top team in the NLC, Warsaw.
22 WSBT
Silver alert for missing Elkhart Woman
The Elkhart Police Department needs your help finding this 26 year old woman. A Silver Alert is in affect for Alicia Delacruz. She is 5-feet 1-inch tall and 270 pounds. Delacruz has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and slip...
22 WSBT
Car-deer incidents spike during mating season
It's the time of year to be extra cautious on the road because of deer. As Fall begins, and deer mating season, car-deer incidents spike. It may be a saying we've heard, but it's something you should try and avoid. Fall is the time of year when deer are moving...
22 WSBT
One man charged with torture and mutilation death of dog sentenced
One of two men charged with the torture and mutilation death of a German Shephard puppy in Bristol was sentenced today for his role. 34-year-old Uriah Kling plead guilty to putting the dog, which belonged to his 10-year-old stepson, into a choke hold after it nipped at another child. The...
22 WSBT
Experience the magic of nature on a Harry Potter Hayride through Bendix Woods
People were able to experience the magic of Bendix Woods on a Harry Potter Hayride through the park Sunday. Young witches and wizards got their very own hand crafted wands. The ride lasted 30 minutes and ended with an enchanted drink by the fire. Organizer of the hayride Cara Fitzgerald...
22 WSBT
ND Hockey edged by USNTDP in exhibition
NOTRE DAME — Notre Dame welcomed the US National Team Development Program for an exhibition. It's a team of some of the best 18-year-old Americans and three players are committed to Notre Dame. One is South Bend native Carter Slaggert, the son of Irish associate head coach Andy Slaggert,...
