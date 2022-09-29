Ohio man arrested; woman at large following human trafficking indictment

COLUMBUS — The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance to locate an indicted suspect following the arrest of her co-defendant.

David Lee Au, 36, of Columbus, was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on Aug. 25, 2022, on one count of trafficking in persons, a first-degree felony; compelling prostitution, a third-degree felony; and promoting prostitution, a third-degree felony.

Au was taken into custody yesterday by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbus Division of Police.

Josclyn Sellers, 37, of Columbus, also was indicted on three felony counts of trafficking in persons, compelling prostitution and promoting prostitution.

She has not been taken into custody. Anyone with information about Sellers’ whereabouts should contact the Columbus Police.

The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force received tips from the National Human Trafficking Hotline and the Columbus Division of Police in January 2022, which initiated the investigation. Through the course of the investigation, one juvenile victim was identified.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation or knowledge of additional victims of human trafficking is encouraged to contact the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations at 855-BCI-OHIO (855-224-6336) or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-3737-888 and request to be connected with a member of the Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force.

The Central Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, formed under the Ohio Attorney General’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, includes resources from the Columbus Division of Police, Homeland Security Investigations, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Licking County Sheriff’s Office, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Powell Police Department, Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Adult Parole Authority, The Ohio State University Police Department, Salvation Army, Southeast Healthcare, the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office and the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office.

Indictments are criminal allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proved guilty in a court of law.

