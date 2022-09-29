Coffee Man to open first cafe in Blandtown



An Atlanta-based coffee and cold brew brand is opening its first cafe and roastery in Blandtown, a neighborhood in the West Midtown area.

Coffee Man , founded by Devin Hunter and Nick Lopez , will launch the cafe at 1192 Huff Road . It will be roughly 4,500 square feet, according to a permit filed in Atlanta.

“It will kind of have a brewery vibe,” Hunter said in a phone interview. “It will be industrial and will have a full cafe bar where you can get espresso drinks, cold brew and all kinds of fun coffee mocktails and drinks.”

Coffee Man will also roast coffee in the space and produce its cold brew products, he said. The goal is to open at the beginning of December.

It’s not their only project.

Coffee Man is also partnering with two local restaurants. It plans to operate a walk-up window at a new location of Recess restaurant in Buckhead, featuring coffee drinks on tap, nitro coffee and cold brew drinks. It’s set to open in the beginning of November.

Plus, Coffee Man will operate a coffee bar with Bar Vegan in Ponce City Market, which is also set to open in November.

Coffee Man started in 2019 with Hunter and Lopez selling do-it-yourself cold brew coffee bags online. It caught on, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when more people were at home. They expanded their product line and today have a robust wholesale business, Hunter said.

Coffee Man specializes in cold brew coffee crafted with real fruits and spices that are infused during the brew process.

“We are actually running a pumpkin pie cold brew right now,” Lopez said. “We have fun flavors like lavender vanilla and elderberry chai.”

Lopez added that Coffee Man is inspired by the craft brewery experience. “That’s our mentality when it comes to coffee,” he said. “We want it to be a warm environment that promotes the craft industry.”

Hunter said the goal of the company is to make coffee accessible and offer something for everybody. He hopes to ultimately grow the brand to five or six locations in the next five to ten years.

“We also plan to grow our wholesale business with our 10-ounce bottles,” Hunter said. “We do grab-and-go 10-ounce bottles in four flavors: original, lavender vanilla, elderberry chai and chocolate cherry. We have these in about 40 stores in the Southeast … and would definitely like to expand our footprint.”

Hunter also shared that the company composts all its coffee grounds. “We definitely try to have an eco-friendly mindset.”

Keep up with What Now Atlanta’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .