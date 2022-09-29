Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
VICI Properties Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2022 Results
VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).
Woonsocket Call
Onto Innovation Schedules 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call for October 27, 2022
Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) will release its 2022 third quarter financial results after the market closes on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Onto Innovation will host a conference call and audio webcast in connection with its release of the financial results. Michael P. Plisinski, chief executive officer, and Mark Slicer, chief financial officer, will host the call. The call will take place:
Woonsocket Call
Transaction in Own Shares
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 03 October 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.
Woonsocket Call
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Announces Updates to Robo-Advisor Offering
E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley’s Core Portfolios will be the sole robo-advisor. New “Balanced” model portfolio added to Core Portfolios lineup. Core Portfolio’s roadmap includes the addition of key Morgan Stanley Access Investing features such as tax loss harvesting. Morgan Stanley Wealth Management today announced plans to...
Woonsocket Call
CACI Announces CFO Transition
EVP and CFO Thomas Mutryn Announces His Retirement; Finance SVP Jeffrey MacLauchlan Appointed to Succeed Him. CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), a leading provider of expertise and technology to government enterprise and mission customers, announced today that Executive Vice President (EVP) Thomas (Tom) A. Mutryn will retire as the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Treasurer after more than 16 years of service.
Woonsocket Call
Ferguson PLC Announces Total Voting Rights
NOTIFICATION OF TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL IN THE COMPANY. WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / In accordance with DTR 5.6.1, the Company hereby notifies the following:. The Company's issued share capital as at September 30, 2022 consisted of 232,171,182 ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Ordinary...
Woonsocket Call
Leading Debt Payoff Platform Tally Announces $80 Million Series D
Fintech will use funding to grow technology and empower more people to reduce debt. Tally, the financial automation company that pioneered a new approach to addressing the nation’s $900 billion credit card debt crisis, announced today that it has raised $80 million in Series D funding, led by Sway Ventures with participation from Menora Mivtachim. Previous investors Kleiner Perkins, Andreessen Horowitz, Shasta Ventures and Cowboy Ventures also took part in this round. Tally will use the funding to continue to grow the business and further expand its automated debt pay-down system to help members get out of credit card debt, reducing the time and stress it takes people to reach their financial goals. Tally also announced that Ken Denman, a veteran customer-centric technology leader, has joined Tally’s Board of Directors.
Woonsocket Call
Engine Gaming's, Frankly Media and Aggregated Media Announce Partnership
Frankly initiates monetization of Aggregated Media's A8 Esports Digital Linear Channel while maximizing target audience reach. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / Frankly Media ("Frankly"), a digital publishing platform used to create, distribute and monetize content across all digital channels and wholly-owned subsidiary of Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME), today announced a partnership with Aggregated Media ("A8"), an esports and video game culture media company. The partnership enables Frankly to monetize A8's content via their premium yield advertising services and maximize their audience reach through Frankly's video streaming platform, mobile apps and OTT/CTV.
Woonsocket Call
Rockley Photonics Raises Additional Financing
Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY) (“Rockley”), a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, today announced that it has obtained $10.0 million of financing from the holders of its Convertible Senior Secured Notes due 2026. The agreement also creates a structure for the Company to work with these holders to explore up to $15.0 million in net additional financing in the form of notes which would be convertible into Rockley’s ordinary shares.
Woonsocket Call
Wavemaker Three-Sixty Health Expands Footprint With Opening of Outpost in the Bay Area
Led by Stanford Alumnus Kunal Varshneya, M.D., Wavemaker 360’s Bay Area Office Aims to Support Early-Stage Healthcare Startups in Northern California. Wavemaker Three-Sixty Health (Wavemaker 360), the nation’s leading venture fund focused singularly on early-stage (primarily seed) healthcare disruptors, is augmenting its support for healthcare startups with the launch of a new outpost in the San Francisco Bay Area. The division is led by Kunal Varshneya, M.D., Wavemaker 360’s newly appointed Associate, who brings clinical expertise and a tech-centric, data-forward approach to the team.
Woonsocket Call
3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
Kate’s guest today on The MarketBeat Podcast is Kirk McDonald, portfolio manager at Argent Capital Management. Today, Kirk has three stocks to discuss, all from different industries with different market caps. He explains why each is a holding in his portfolio, and how investors should evaluate the business case.
Woonsocket Call
How DesignSlic Media is Helping Ecommerce Store Owners Boost Their Store Conversion Rates up to 11.65 Times?
Designslic is one of the go-to service providers for a large number of clients that are looking to convert their websites into money-making machines. The company and its experienced staff can easily skyrocket the conversion rate of any ecom stores and thus provide store owners with those dream conversion rates that they’ve always targeted.
Woonsocket Call
DNEG Appoints Daniel Jurow as Chief Operating Officer
Former Technicolor and R/GA Executive Joins VFX & Animation Leader in London. DNEG, a leading visual effects (VFX) and animation studio for the creation of feature film, television and multiplatform content, announced today that former Technicolor and R/GA executive Daniel Jurow has been hired as Chief Operating Officer. Jurow, who brings more than two decades of creative industry experience to the role, will be based out of DNEG’s London studio, reporting directly to DNEG Chairman and CEO Namit Malhotra.
Woonsocket Call
The 10X Traffic Suite – helping SOLOpreneurs and small businesses step up their marketing strategies to grow their brands.
The 10X Traffic Suite offers automated, affordable advertising to help businesses stand out in the increasingly competitive market. The 10X Traffic Suite has revolutionized online advertising for solopreneurs and small businesses with its tailored professional advertising campaigns that are affordable and effective. The 10X Traffic Suite has helped many businesses revamp their marketing strategies to be better positioned for success in the ever-evolving digital space.
Woonsocket Call
FOX Business Network Marks 15th Anniversary With All New Season of FBN Prime
Mike Rowe, Kelsey Grammer, Stuart Varney, Cheryl Casone, Katrina Campins, and others to Host Original and Returning “FBN Prime” Programs Starting October 17th. FOX Business Network (FBN) will debut the third season of its popular primetime programming slate, FBN Prime, on Monday, October 17th as the network celebrates its 15th anniversary, announced Lauren Petterson, its president. The new season will bring back FBN Prime favorites, including all-new episodes of How America Works with Mike Rowe, American Built hosted by Stuart Varney, American Dream Home hosted by Cheryl Casone and American Gold: The Legend of Bear Gulch. Mansion Global will also return this season with Miami real estate veteran Katrina Campins at the helm while Kacie McDonnell is on maternity leave. Additionally, new offerings to the primetime lineup this season include Historic Battles for America: Crucial Conflicts narrated by Kelsey Grammer, Duck Family Treasure, and American Dynasty.
Woonsocket Call
Asia-Pacific Companion Diagnostics Market Report to 2028 - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Almac, Arup Laboratories and Biocartis Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Asia-Pacific Companion Diagnostics Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The publisher's research report suggests that the Asia-Pacific companion diagnostics market is anticipated to showcase a CAGR of 13.10% during the forecasted years 2022-2028. China, India, Australia & New Zealand, Japan, ASEAN countries, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific are considered in the region.
Woonsocket Call
Juniper Research: Fuel Cost Savings from Mobility-as-a-Service Use to Reach $10.8 billion by 2027; Driven by Rising Cost of Private Vehicles
A new study from Juniper Research found MaaS (Mobility‑as‑a‑Service) will generate fuel cost savings of $10.8 billion by 2027 globally; increasing from $2.8 billion in 2022 – a growth of 282%. The research anticipates these savings will be achieved by MaaS’ ability to reduce congestion by displacing private vehicle usage with public transport over MaaS platforms.
Woonsocket Call
CultureShift HR Launches Its Online DEI Course for Businesses
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2022) - CultureShift HR, an HR strategy and consultancy firm, is now offering an online, self-paced training course in diversity, equity, and inclusion. "The 4 A's Method," a custom framework created by CEO and Founder Alysha M. Campbell, helps organizations build their own DEI framework with the goal of creating a more inclusive workplace culture.
Woonsocket Call
U.K.ABROAD Simplifies Online British Passport Renewals From The USA
Florida, USA - October 4, 2022 — Right now, it is estimated that there are over a million British ex-pats currently living in the United States. While there are many positive reasons someone may choose to swap the UK for the US, it’s a decision that comes with some administrative drawbacks. Most notably, renewing a British passport from outside the UK can be challenging. One company is hoping to change this for good, simplifying the process for anyone currently living in the US and needing to renew their passport.
Woonsocket Call
FRX Innovations and Sichuan EM Technology Co., Ltd Jointly Develop Flame Retardant Upholstery Fabrics for The UK Furniture Market with Outstanding Touch and Feel
FRX Innovations Inc. (TSXV:FRXI) (FRA:W2A), a leader in eco-friendly flame-retardant (“FR”) solutions, has announced a collaboration with Sichuan EM Technology Co., Ltd (“Sichuan”), to introduce world’s first halogen free inherent flame-retardant upholstery fabric solution capable of meeting the stringent British Fire Standard BS 5852; part 1 for furniture, while providing outstanding touch and feel, all in a solution that is environmentally sustainable and permanent. The introduction of this new fabric technology, Glentham® anti-dripping FR Polyester fiber and yarn solution, comes on the heels of new regulations banning the content of Persistent Organic Pollutants like halogenated flame retardants, in recycled furniture sold in the UK.
