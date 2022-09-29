Read full article on original website
No. 25 Delta State defeats No. 13 Valdosta State in GSC football matchup
CLEVELAND, Miss. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State University football team lost to Delta State 70-31 Saturday night on Parker Field at McCool Stadium. Valdosta State, who entered the Gulf South Conference matchup ranked No. 13 in the latest American Football Coaches Association national poll trailed the majority of the game against the host Statesmen.
Kickoff time announced for Florida State's home game against Clemson
The Seminoles will return home next weekend for a showdown with the Tigers.
Florida A&M rolls to win over Mississippi Valley State in SWAC football game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP — Jeremy Moussa threw two touchdown passes to Xavier Smith and Florida A&M dominated the final three quarters in a 34-7 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday. Moussa passed to Smith for a 2-yard score and a 7-0 lead, capping a 10-play, 71-yard drive on...
OPINION: Keep the faith in Jackson
The VSU football team’s latest performance, a 70-31 defeat at the hands of No. 25 Delta State, have fans clamoring for first-year head coach Tremaine Jackson to be fired. Blazer fans have expressed their disappointment in the Blazers’ 3-2 start to the season via social media. Some have even gone as far as playing the “woke” card, referring to Jackson being the first-ever African American football head coach in Blazer history.
Jordan Travis ranked as a top four quarterback in the country per PFF
The Seminole quarterback has been one of the best in College Football.
Florida State announces uniform combination for Wake Forest
The Seminoles will wear a special sticker to recognize the Seminole Tribe of Florida against the Demon Deacons.
Watch: Florida State QB Jordan Travis Throws For 281 Yards, 3 TD vs. WF
Florida State QB Jordan Travis continued his upward ascension as a passer versus No.22 Wake Forest. He finished the day 23-35, racked up 281 yards and 3 touchdown passes.
Is Tallahassee losing its appeal for students?
Tallahassee has witnessed significant upheaval in 2022, prompting some to wonder if the city has lost its appeal. There has been an increase in shootings near FAMU and FSU, popular clubs and restaurants have closed, and FAMU, has been portrayed poorly in the media on several occasions. There was a...
TMH, FSU project to sustain 350 high-paying jobs
Florida State University and Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare say they’re teaming up to bring a big economic boost to the area.
FAMU Students Sue State of Florida For Uneven HBCU Funding
A group of students at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee filed a lawsuit against the state alleging decades of discriminatory underfunding of the HBCU. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of six students, argues the state pours more money into traditionally white institutions like Florida State University but won’t do the same for HBCUs, according to the Washington Post.
Florida, Georgia residents can go to Planet Fitness for free following Hurricane Ian catastrophic impacts
Those who live in Florida and Georgia will have free access to Planet Fitness locations throughout both states due to the disastrous impacts left behind by Hurricane Ian. Planet Fitness announced on Sunday that Florida and Georgia residents can use their locations free of charge, including the showers, locker rooms and additional health and fitness facilities.
Rattlers are fed up with lack of parking on campus
Amongst other alarming issues for students at Florida A&M University, parking remains an ongoing plight. With the influx of students being accepted to the university for the 2022-2023 academic year along with, first year students being able to have cars on campus; students have become increasingly frustrated with finding parking before class.
Former WCTV Anchor Michael Hudak Forced to Quickly Seek Refuge from Hurricane Ian
VANDERBILT BEACH, Fla. (WCTV) - A former WCTV anchor quicky went from covering Hurricane Ian to seeking refuge from it on Wednesday. Michael Hudak, who worked in Tallahassee for several years, was covering the storm for his current station WINK News in Fort Myers. Hudak tells WCTV he was assigned...
6 of the Best Restaurants in Quincy, Florida
When you think of Quincy, Florida restaurants may not be the first thing that comes to mind. But this town in the Panhandle has some great places to eat, whether you’re looking for a casual meal or a fine dining experience. Whether you’re in the mood for some Southern...
Feeding Northeast Florida holds 6 emergency food distributions Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida announced six emergency food distribution sites for those in need Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The additional hurricane relief distributions on Saturday are at the following locations:. Church of Christ Odessa | 9:00 am | 852 Odessa Street Jacksonville, FL. 32254.
Pregnant Florida woman drives through Hurricane Ian to give birth
(MELBOURNE, FL) — A pregnant Florida woman braved strong winds and potentially dangerous flooding to get to a hospital after she went into labor during Hurricane Ian. Hanna-Kay Williams, from Melbourne — about 70 miles southeast of Orlando — started to experience contractions late Tuesday evening. The...
Friends, lawyers, family remember Peter Antonacci at Tallahassee memorial service
'We have lost a great Floridian, a great leader and a great man.'. Many of Florida’s top elected officials, prominent lawyers, lobbyists and judges gathered Monday to remember Peter Antonacci, the high-profile state government official and go-to-guy for several Governors. Antonacci died suddenly late last month. Both Gov. Ron...
Missing in Georgia: Investigators searching for 15-year-old girl who vanished Friday
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for your help finding a missing teenage girl. Zaniyak Brathwaite, 15, was last seen Friday, September 30 in the Northside Drive area of Spalding County. Zaniyak is described as 5 feet 1 inch, 120 pounds...
