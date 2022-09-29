The VSU football team’s latest performance, a 70-31 defeat at the hands of No. 25 Delta State, have fans clamoring for first-year head coach Tremaine Jackson to be fired. Blazer fans have expressed their disappointment in the Blazers’ 3-2 start to the season via social media. Some have even gone as far as playing the “woke” card, referring to Jackson being the first-ever African American football head coach in Blazer history.

VALDOSTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO