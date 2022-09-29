Read full article on original website
Related
Dozens gather to rally for wrongfully convicted persons Saturday
People came together in support of people who have been wrongly convicted and incarcerated at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center in Downtown Cleveland Saturday.
50 violent offenders arrested in Cleveland during 'Operation Clean Sweep'
The Cleveland Division of Police partnered with over 20 agencies to arrest 50 violent offenders during Operation Clean Sweep.
cleveland19.com
Summit County Grand jury indicts man accused of killing Na’kia Crawford
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Grand Jury indicted the man accused of killing Na’kia Crawford in a drive-by shooting in Akron in June 2020. Adarus Black was indicted on the charge of murder. The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Black on Feb. 9 in Atlanta.
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for man wanted for robbery, assault
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive task force is looking for a fugitive wanted for a violent crime in April 2022. According to the U.S. Marshals, Cornell Holly is a suspect in a robbery and an assault. He is also wanted for a parole violation. Holly, 35,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cleveland19.com
‘Operation Clean Sweep:’ Investigators arrest 50 people wanted for violent crimes in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police, U.S. Marshals, FBI agents and ATF agents shared the outcomes of “Operation Clean Sweep” Monday afternoon. Investigators arrested 50 people in a month-long sting operation that focused on violent offenders with active warrants. “I need the residents of this city to know...
cleveland19.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Teens with guns break into Cleveland business
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland police are searching for three teens who were all caught on camera breaking into a business Sept. 21. It happened around 2 a.m. on East 79th Street and Bessemer Avenue in the North Broadway neighborhood. 19 News talked to a man who leases the building. “These...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man found dead in stairwell in Ohio City
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating after a 62-year-old man was found dead in a stairwell in Ohio City. The victim has been identified by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office as Henry Johnson, of Cleveland. According to the medical examiner’s office, Johnson’s death is being investigated...
Man found stabbed to death in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood; suspect taken into custody
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was found stabbed to death in a stairwell Monday in the city’s Ohio City neighborhood, police said. Henry Johnson, 62, of Cleveland was found dead around 9:40 p.m. in a stairwell in the 1700 block of West 25th Street, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Johnson had suffered from multiple stab wounds to his body.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
Trial date set for man accused of murdering Cleveland Detective James Skernivitz
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trial date is now scheduled for David McDaniel, the man accused of fatally shooting Cleveland Police Detective James Skernivitz, 53, and civilian Scott Dingess, 50, in September 2020. McDaniel, 21, faces the death penalty if convicted. Jury selection is scheduled to begin on March 31,...
spectrumnews1.com
Police accountability team to be created to assist with police reform in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — The City of Cleveland is taking a new step to boost reform within law enforcement. The city announced the creation of a police accountability team, which would help meet certain standards set forth in a federal consent decree. The consent decree was an agreement reached in 2015...
The Onion, mixing jokes with legal arguments, files brief in U.S. Supreme Court backing Parma man who sued after arrest for fake Facebook page
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Onion, a popular satirical news website, is backing a Parma man’s challenge to a federal appeals court ruling that struck down his lawsuit against the police for arresting him after creating a fake Facebook page that mocked the department. Mixing jokes with legal arguments,...
Cuyahoga County officials threaten to sue other county officials over jail site: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We’ve watched Cuyahoga County careen toward buying the toxic Transport Road site for $20 million, despite the two county executive candidates rejecting the plan. Now, the county prosecutor is considering suing if County Council doesn’t stop. In a twist, the prosecutor can’t represent himself, since he’s already representing the county executive and council.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Akron man receives life sentence after pleading guilty to 3 fatal shootings
AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man who pleaded guilty last week to the 2019 shooting deaths of three people has been sentenced by a Summit County judge to life in prison. Coley Richardson, 45, will be eligible for parole after serving 54 years, according to Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.
cwbchicago.com
Driver nearly struck pedestrian, then shot him, prosecutors say
A driver nearly hit a pedestrian in an Edgewater crosswalk, then shot the man without provocation on Friday, prosecutors said. But Chicago police officers caught a break when they received a description of the gunman over the radio and realized that they had just pulled over a likely suspect for a traffic violation—and there was a spent shell casing on his passenger seat.
fox32chicago.com
7-year-old boy shot on his way to church in Chicago speaks with FOX 32 Chicago
Legend Barr, 7, was with his family on their way to church on Sunday morning in Chicago when he was shot. He spoke exclusively with FOX 32 Chicago's Nate Rodgers.
Strongsville updates law on when citizens must identify themselves to police & repeals law prohibiting profanity
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Residents and citizens don’t have to identify themselves to Strongsville police unless an officer “reasonably suspects” they are committing, have committed, are about to commit or have witnessed a crime. City Council approved this and other amendments to municipal code in September. The changes...
howafrica.com
Chicago To Pay $9M To Man Wrongfully Imprisoned For 25 Years
A Chicago man, who spent 25 years in prison after he was allegedly coerced to falsely confess to a murder he says he did not commit, will be paid $9 million by the City Council. According to WTTW, the investigation into the 1991 shooting death of Edward Porter – for which Patrick Prince was convicted – was overseen by a Chicago Police detective accused of usually framing suspects.
Man found dead in apartment stairway
A 62-year-old was found dead Sunday night, and Cleveland Police are now investigating the scene as the city's latest homicide.
Arrest made after man found shot to death in street
CLEVELAND — An arrest has been made in the murder of a man found shot to death next to a motorcycle in Cleveland Thursday. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Giacumo Desoto, 33, of Youngstown. According to Cleveland police reports, officers were called to the 12700 block of Signet Avenue at […]
cwbchicago.com
2 men robbed, battered, threatened to kidnap undercover Chicago cop during $10 dope deal, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say two men battered, robbed, and threatened to kidnap an undercover Chicago police officer who tried to buy $10 worth of drugs from them on Wednesday. Both of the accused men have been convicted of felony narcotics charges five times in the past. The undercover cop gave a man...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
88K+
Followers
82K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 3