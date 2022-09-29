ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Woonsocket Call

ECOM Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Sale of ChannelAdvisor Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders

Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM) to CommerceHub for $23.10 per share in cash is fair to ChannelAdvisor shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages ChannelAdvisor shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact...
STOCKS
Woonsocket Call

Transaction in Own Shares

• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 03 October 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Woonsocket Call

Global Digital Banking Platform Market Report 2022: Expanding Use of Cloud-Based Platforms to Boost Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Digital Banking Platform Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), by Mode, by Component (Platform, Service), by Service, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global digital banking platform market size is anticipated to reach USD 107.1 billion...
MARKETS
Woonsocket Call

CFund Capital to Present at Blockchain Expo North America October 5-6

10/03/2022, Markham, ON // PRODIGY: Feature Story //. The Blockchain Expo North America will return to Santa Clara on the 5-6th October 2022. The Blockchain Expo is a technology conference and exhibition, with thought-leading discussions and top-level content, covering all recent developments in the Blockchain ecosystem.More than 5,000 blockchain companies and research enthusiasts from around the world are expected to participate.
SANTA CLARA, CA
Woonsocket Call

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Announces Updates to Robo-Advisor Offering

E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley’s Core Portfolios will be the sole robo-advisor. New “Balanced” model portfolio added to Core Portfolios lineup. Core Portfolio’s roadmap includes the addition of key Morgan Stanley Access Investing features such as tax loss harvesting. Morgan Stanley Wealth Management today announced plans to...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Top#Linus Stocks Nke#Gross Margin#Latin America#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Nike Inc#Nike Direct#Nike Brand Digital#Emea Gross#Diluted
Woonsocket Call

The XDC Network Secures $50M From LDA Capital to Drive Ecosystem Development

The founders of the XDC Network have leveraged a portion of their personal token allocations to secure a $50 million commitment from global alternative investment group LDA Capital Limited to accelerate the expansion and development of Layer 2 projects across the XDC Ecosystem and to facilitate network adoption and real-world utility. LDA support will help fund new ventures and entities laser-focused on increasing network adoption among retail and institutional participants, jumpstarting on-chain activity and Total Value Locked (TVL), and supporting technological innovation.
BUSINESS
Woonsocket Call

Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Report 2022: Expanding Pharmaceutical Sector, and Increased R&D Activity Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Pharmaceutical Excipients Market Analysis by Product, by Functionality, by Formulations, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The pharmaceutical excipients market size is estimated to be USD 7.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.6% during...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Woonsocket Call

Leading Debt Payoff Platform Tally Announces $80 Million Series D

Fintech will use funding to grow technology and empower more people to reduce debt. Tally, the financial automation company that pioneered a new approach to addressing the nation’s $900 billion credit card debt crisis, announced today that it has raised $80 million in Series D funding, led by Sway Ventures with participation from Menora Mivtachim. Previous investors Kleiner Perkins, Andreessen Horowitz, Shasta Ventures and Cowboy Ventures also took part in this round. Tally will use the funding to continue to grow the business and further expand its automated debt pay-down system to help members get out of credit card debt, reducing the time and stress it takes people to reach their financial goals. Tally also announced that Ken Denman, a veteran customer-centric technology leader, has joined Tally’s Board of Directors.
BUSINESS
Woonsocket Call

DNEG Appoints Daniel Jurow as Chief Operating Officer

Former Technicolor and R/GA Executive Joins VFX & Animation Leader in London. DNEG, a leading visual effects (VFX) and animation studio for the creation of feature film, television and multiplatform content, announced today that former Technicolor and R/GA executive Daniel Jurow has been hired as Chief Operating Officer. Jurow, who brings more than two decades of creative industry experience to the role, will be based out of DNEG’s London studio, reporting directly to DNEG Chairman and CEO Namit Malhotra.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Nike
Woonsocket Call

Global Polyvinyl Butyral Market (2022 to 2027) - Increasing Demand from Photovoltaics Industry Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Polyvinyl Butyral (PVB) Market by Application (Films & Sheets, Paints & Coatings, Adhesives), End-use (Automotive, Construction, Electrical & Electronics) and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global polyvinyl butyral (PVB)...
MARKETS
Woonsocket Call

FRX Innovations and Sichuan EM Technology Co., Ltd Jointly Develop Flame Retardant Upholstery Fabrics for The UK Furniture Market with Outstanding Touch and Feel

FRX Innovations Inc. (TSXV:FRXI) (FRA:W2A), a leader in eco-friendly flame-retardant (“FR”) solutions, has announced a collaboration with Sichuan EM Technology Co., Ltd (“Sichuan”), to introduce world’s first halogen free inherent flame-retardant upholstery fabric solution capable of meeting the stringent British Fire Standard BS 5852; part 1 for furniture, while providing outstanding touch and feel, all in a solution that is environmentally sustainable and permanent. The introduction of this new fabric technology, Glentham® anti-dripping FR Polyester fiber and yarn solution, comes on the heels of new regulations banning the content of Persistent Organic Pollutants like halogenated flame retardants, in recycled furniture sold in the UK.
BUSINESS
Woonsocket Call

Prodapt Launches OpenFibreXchange to Accelerate Pan-UK Digital Connectivity

Prodapt, a leading global consulting, technology, and managed services provider to the connectedness industry, today announced the launch of its OpenFibreXchange (OFX) that will enable Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to rapidly connect with the regional fibre operators to boost high-speed digital connectivity across the UK. This press release features multimedia....
TECHNOLOGY
Woonsocket Call

U.K.ABROAD Simplifies Online British Passport Renewals From The USA

Florida, USA - October 4, 2022 — Right now, it is estimated that there are over a million British ex-pats currently living in the United States. While there are many positive reasons someone may choose to swap the UK for the US, it’s a decision that comes with some administrative drawbacks. Most notably, renewing a British passport from outside the UK can be challenging. One company is hoping to change this for good, simplifying the process for anyone currently living in the US and needing to renew their passport.
TRAVEL
Woonsocket Call

QC Collective Introduces Quality Control Training for QC Managers, General Contractors, and Subcontractors

This company also offers training books for professionals who want to learn at their own pace. QC Collective, a private company, introduces its training programs and books on quality control mastery for qc managers, general contractors, and subcontractors. The company, established by a husband-and-wife team, is on a mission to help quality control professionals get the training they need to succeed, after having a very successful general contracting company themselves.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy