SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains during the flight of the nuclear-capable weapon that could reach the U.S. territory of Guam and possibly beyond. The launch was the most provocative weapons demonstration by North Korea this year as it ramps up missile tests to build a full-fledged nuclear arsenal that viably threatens U.S. allies and the American homeland with the goal of wresting outside concessions, some experts say. The missile’s estimated 4,500 kilometer (2,800 mile) flight was the longest by any North Korean missile, though the North has previously launched other potentially longer-range weapons at high angles to avoid neighboring countries. The United States strongly condemned North Korea’s “dangerous and reckless decision” to launch what it described as a “long-range ballistic missile” over Japan.
A man accused of spying for Russia at the British embassy in Berlin is to go on trial in February.David Smith, 58, was due to enter a plea at the Old Bailey on Tuesday but a judge adjourned the hearing because of the barristers’ strike.The former security guard’s defence barrister was not present at the hearing because of ongoing action by the Criminal Bar Association, which also caused a previous plea hearing in September to be delayed.A judge told Mr Smith, who appeared in court via videolink from prison, that he could not take a plea without him being fully...
Statement: "DHS confirms that Venezuela empties prisons and sends violent criminals to our southern border." Republicans have praised Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recent decision to use taxpayer money to fly two planes of Venezuelan asylum seekers from Texas to Florida to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. Meanwhile, in Congress, some...
Iran says it has launched a test tug into sub-orbital space
Liz Truss has been told by a member of her Cabinet that it “makes sense” for benefits payments to rise in line with inflation.Penny Mordaunt, the Leader of the House of Commons and a former Conservative Party leadership contender, told Times Radio that she has “always supported” both pensions and welfare support rising alongside inflation.After U-turning on plans to scrap the 45p tax rate for top earners after pressure from backbench MPs, the Prime Minister is now facing uproar in some quarters of her party over speculation that the Government could oversee a real-terms cuts to benefits in a bid...
