Citrus County, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Funeral held for Pinellas Deputy Michael Hartwick

LUTZ, Fla. — The community got the chance Monday to say their final goodbyes Monday to a Pinellas County deputy killed in the line of duty last month. The funeral for Deputy Michael Hartwick was held at 11 a.m. at Idlewild Baptist Church in Lutz. The service was open to the public. Following the service, there was a ceremony outside the church which included a 21-gun salute, a riderless horse, a last call and a fly-over.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Here's how Hurricane Ian could impact Lake, Sumter counties

Hurricane Ian is expected to bring heavy rain and dangerous winds over the next day for Central Florida. Ian made landfall as a strong category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon in southwest Florida. The impacts of the storm may vary depending on where you live in the state, including different portions...
City
Inverness, FL
County
Citrus County, FL
Crystal River, FL
Florida State
Citrus County, FL
City
Crystal River, FL
Florida Government
10 Tampa Bay

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, other law enforcement dispatched to help Hurricane Ian relief effort

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement agencies from around the state are sending aid to counties that were hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. On Thursday morning, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office announced via a Facebook video that they were sending members of their Marine & Environmental Lands Unit to aid in relief efforts in Charlotte County. The agency says it sent about half its specialized unit's contingent of boats and vehicles.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
WCJB

More than 60 residents and staff members from a senior living facility in Tampa evacuated to Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 60 residents and staff from the Brookdale Bayshore senior living facility in Tampa evacuated to Ocala for a safe place to stay. “Whenever they were notified on Monday by their county emergency management department, they would have to evacuate by two o’clock that afternoon they planned to evacuate here,” said executive director Tim Smith.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Tampa area senior who went missing after fleeing Ian found safe

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE: The Gainesville Police Department reports Ann Bigham, 81, has been found safe. The Gainesville Police Department is aiding in the search for Ann Bigham, 81, of Tarpon Springs. Her family says she left home to avoid Hurricane Ian on Monday and has not been seen since.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Evie M.

They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people

A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

