Tampa Bay area fire crews take school buses-turned-ambulances to Fort Myers
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — An 11-man crew from Pasco and Hernando County fire rescues made the trek down to Fort Myers on Thursday on several ambulance buses to help transport hospitals and healthcare facilities impacted by Hurricane Ian. “The Pasco County buses that are going down are fully operational,”...
Funeral held for Pinellas Deputy Michael Hartwick
LUTZ, Fla. — The community got the chance Monday to say their final goodbyes Monday to a Pinellas County deputy killed in the line of duty last month. The funeral for Deputy Michael Hartwick was held at 11 a.m. at Idlewild Baptist Church in Lutz. The service was open to the public. Following the service, there was a ceremony outside the church which included a 21-gun salute, a riderless horse, a last call and a fly-over.
Duke Energy announces power restoration times for Tampa Bay area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Duke Energy announced that its estimated time of power restoration for customers in Pasco and Pinellas counties is no later than 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. Hurricane Ian knocked out power to thousands of people — more than 2.6 million statewide — while it crossed...
Here’s how Hurricane Ian could impact Lake, Sumter counties
Hurricane Ian is expected to bring heavy rain and dangerous winds over the next day for Central Florida. Ian made landfall as a strong category 4 storm Wednesday afternoon in southwest Florida. The impacts of the storm may vary depending on where you live in the state, including different portions...
Alachua County Issues Evacuation Orders Ahead Of Hurricane Ian Impact
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Evacuation is ordered for those residing in mobile homes, manufactured homes, recreational vehicles, and homes that may not survive the storm, along with those living in low-lying areas or those in proximity to bodies of water. Alachua County has opened
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, other law enforcement dispatched to help Hurricane Ian relief effort
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement agencies from around the state are sending aid to counties that were hardest hit by Hurricane Ian. On Thursday morning, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office announced via a Facebook video that they were sending members of their Marine & Environmental Lands Unit to aid in relief efforts in Charlotte County. The agency says it sent about half its specialized unit's contingent of boats and vehicles.
More than 60 residents and staff members from a senior living facility in Tampa evacuated to Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 60 residents and staff from the Brookdale Bayshore senior living facility in Tampa evacuated to Ocala for a safe place to stay. “Whenever they were notified on Monday by their county emergency management department, they would have to evacuate by two o’clock that afternoon they planned to evacuate here,” said executive director Tim Smith.
Tampa area senior who went missing after fleeing Ian found safe
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE: The Gainesville Police Department reports Ann Bigham, 81, has been found safe. The Gainesville Police Department is aiding in the search for Ann Bigham, 81, of Tarpon Springs. Her family says she left home to avoid Hurricane Ian on Monday and has not been seen since.
3-Year-Old Florida Girl Dies After Tree Branch Falls On Camper Where She Was Sleeping
A 3-year-old girl died early Tuesday morning after a tree branch fell and smashed into a camper, according to police. Police say the tree branch fell, crashing into the camper and hitting the girl. Investigators say the child was asleep next to her 5-year-old sister
Lighthouse Point Bar And Grille At Lake Sumter Landing From Above
Check out this view of the Lighthouse Point Bar and Grille at Lake Sumter Landing from above. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people
A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
