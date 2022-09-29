Read full article on original website
Local volunteers helping with disaster relief in Florida
Florida communities were left completely devastated after Hurricane Ian ripped through the state last Wednesday, and now with mass clean up and recovery efforts underway some Michiana volunteers are in the disaster zone preparing to help in any way they can. “I’m with a group of about a 100, 150,”...
Indiana voter registration ends October 11, Michigan online registration ends October 24
The deadline for voter registration in Indiana is October 11. Michigan's deadline to register online is October 24. To register and to check your status in Indiana, click here. You can also register to vote by visiting your local county election administrator's office. Registration must be done before midnight on...
Man accused of driving while intoxicated, driving without ever owning valid Indiana license
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly driving while intoxicated and driving without having ever owned a valid Indiana license, according to the probable cause affidavit. Alexs Duenas was arrested on the charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated...
Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites October 2022
10 a.m. – Noon CT *While supplies last. WHERE: LaPorte County Fairgrounds, 2581 State Road 2, LaPorte, IN 46350. *This distribution will serve 300 households and is sponsored by United Way of LaPorte County. Friday, October 7, 2022 – Marshall County. 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.ET *While supplies...
Three killed after deer causes car crash on toll road
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – A deer is responsible for a deadly crash on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday night. Police say the driver lost control of their SUV after hitting the animal, crossed into the eastbound lane and crashed into a pickup truck. Former University of Nebraska football player...
Michigan DNR looking for volunteer workers at Grand Mere State Park
STEVENSVILLE, Mich. -- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is looking for volunteer workers to help clear out species of invasive plants from Grand Mere State Park. Volunteers and DNR workers will meet at the small parking area at Willow and Rosemary at 10 a.m. on Saturday and work through 12 p.m.
Three people killed in crash on Indiana Toll Road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind., --- A crash on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening claimed three lives and injured two others. Indiana State Police Dispatch said around 7:55 p.m., they received reports about a serious accident near mile marker 67.6 involving two vehicles, blocking the eastbound lanes. The preliminary investigation...
Car versus motorcycle crash sends two to the hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- St. Joseph County FACT is investigating a crash between a car and a motorcycle that happened around 3 p.m. Sunday, October 2nd. The crash was on Ireland Road near Kroger. The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were taken to the hospital. Police say the driver's...
Possible threat aimed at St. Joseph Public Schools deemed not credible
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. - An image circulating on social media that possibly contained a threat to St. Joseph Public Schools was deemed not legitimate, St. Joseph High School Principal Greg Blomgren said in a letter to families on Monday. At 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Lincoln Township Police Department contacted...
Semi crash closes section of Toll Road for several hours Friday night
A single-vehicle crash involving a semi closed a section of the Toll Road for several hours on Friday, according to Indiana State Police. At 8:50 p.m., a 51-year-old Tennessee man traveling west in a 2022 Freightliner Tractor trailer allegedly lost control of the semi and crossed over three westbound lanes, eventually hitting the traffic attenuator at the 18.7 mile marker.
Student Loan Forgiveness applications open this month
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- Student loan debt forgiveness could be coming soon for hopeful Americans, with the federal application set to open this month. The initiative could potentially wipe out up to $10,000 of student debt per eligible applicant. While many have the desire to apply for debt forgiveness,...
