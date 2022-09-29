ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

abc57.com

Local volunteers helping with disaster relief in Florida

Florida communities were left completely devastated after Hurricane Ian ripped through the state last Wednesday, and now with mass clean up and recovery efforts underway some Michiana volunteers are in the disaster zone preparing to help in any way they can. “I’m with a group of about a 100, 150,”...
FLORIDA STATE
abc57.com

Food Bank of Northern Indiana distribution sites October 2022

10 a.m. – Noon CT *While supplies last. WHERE: LaPorte County Fairgrounds, 2581 State Road 2, LaPorte, IN 46350. *This distribution will serve 300 households and is sponsored by United Way of LaPorte County. Friday, October 7, 2022 – Marshall County. 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.ET *While supplies...
CHARITIES
Sarasota, FL
South Bend, IN
Florida State
Indiana State
Florida Government
abc57.com

Three killed after deer causes car crash on toll road

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – A deer is responsible for a deadly crash on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday night. Police say the driver lost control of their SUV after hitting the animal, crossed into the eastbound lane and crashed into a pickup truck. Former University of Nebraska football player...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc57.com

Michigan DNR looking for volunteer workers at Grand Mere State Park

STEVENSVILLE, Mich. -- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is looking for volunteer workers to help clear out species of invasive plants from Grand Mere State Park. Volunteers and DNR workers will meet at the small parking area at Willow and Rosemary at 10 a.m. on Saturday and work through 12 p.m.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc57.com

Three people killed in crash on Indiana Toll Road

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind., --- A crash on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening claimed three lives and injured two others. Indiana State Police Dispatch said around 7:55 p.m., they received reports about a serious accident near mile marker 67.6 involving two vehicles, blocking the eastbound lanes. The preliminary investigation...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Car versus motorcycle crash sends two to the hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- St. Joseph County FACT is investigating a crash between a car and a motorcycle that happened around 3 p.m. Sunday, October 2nd. The crash was on Ireland Road near Kroger. The driver and passenger of the motorcycle were taken to the hospital. Police say the driver's...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Possible threat aimed at St. Joseph Public Schools deemed not credible

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. - An image circulating on social media that possibly contained a threat to St. Joseph Public Schools was deemed not legitimate, St. Joseph High School Principal Greg Blomgren said in a letter to families on Monday. At 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, the Lincoln Township Police Department contacted...
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
abc57.com

Semi crash closes section of Toll Road for several hours Friday night

A single-vehicle crash involving a semi closed a section of the Toll Road for several hours on Friday, according to Indiana State Police. At 8:50 p.m., a 51-year-old Tennessee man traveling west in a 2022 Freightliner Tractor trailer allegedly lost control of the semi and crossed over three westbound lanes, eventually hitting the traffic attenuator at the 18.7 mile marker.
TENNESSEE STATE
abc57.com

Student Loan Forgiveness applications open this month

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- Student loan debt forgiveness could be coming soon for hopeful Americans, with the federal application set to open this month. The initiative could potentially wipe out up to $10,000 of student debt per eligible applicant. While many have the desire to apply for debt forgiveness,...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN

