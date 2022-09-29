Read full article on original website
Rockley Photonics Raises Additional Financing
Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY) (“Rockley”), a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, today announced that it has obtained $10.0 million of financing from the holders of its Convertible Senior Secured Notes due 2026. The agreement also creates a structure for the Company to work with these holders to explore up to $15.0 million in net additional financing in the form of notes which would be convertible into Rockley’s ordinary shares.
Transaction in Own Shares
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 03 October 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.
CFund Capital to Present at Blockchain Expo North America October 5-6
10/03/2022, Markham, ON // PRODIGY: Feature Story //. The Blockchain Expo North America will return to Santa Clara on the 5-6th October 2022. The Blockchain Expo is a technology conference and exhibition, with thought-leading discussions and top-level content, covering all recent developments in the Blockchain ecosystem.More than 5,000 blockchain companies and research enthusiasts from around the world are expected to participate.
CACI Announces CFO Transition
EVP and CFO Thomas Mutryn Announces His Retirement; Finance SVP Jeffrey MacLauchlan Appointed to Succeed Him. CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), a leading provider of expertise and technology to government enterprise and mission customers, announced today that Executive Vice President (EVP) Thomas (Tom) A. Mutryn will retire as the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Treasurer after more than 16 years of service.
QC Collective Introduces Quality Control Training for QC Managers, General Contractors, and Subcontractors
This company also offers training books for professionals who want to learn at their own pace. QC Collective, a private company, introduces its training programs and books on quality control mastery for qc managers, general contractors, and subcontractors. The company, established by a husband-and-wife team, is on a mission to help quality control professionals get the training they need to succeed, after having a very successful general contracting company themselves.
Onto Innovation Schedules 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call for October 27, 2022
Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) will release its 2022 third quarter financial results after the market closes on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Onto Innovation will host a conference call and audio webcast in connection with its release of the financial results. Michael P. Plisinski, chief executive officer, and Mark Slicer, chief financial officer, will host the call. The call will take place:
VICI Properties Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2022 Results
VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).
3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
Kate’s guest today on The MarketBeat Podcast is Kirk McDonald, portfolio manager at Argent Capital Management. Today, Kirk has three stocks to discuss, all from different industries with different market caps. He explains why each is a holding in his portfolio, and how investors should evaluate the business case.
Wavemaker Three-Sixty Health Expands Footprint With Opening of Outpost in the Bay Area
Led by Stanford Alumnus Kunal Varshneya, M.D., Wavemaker 360’s Bay Area Office Aims to Support Early-Stage Healthcare Startups in Northern California. Wavemaker Three-Sixty Health (Wavemaker 360), the nation’s leading venture fund focused singularly on early-stage (primarily seed) healthcare disruptors, is augmenting its support for healthcare startups with the launch of a new outpost in the San Francisco Bay Area. The division is led by Kunal Varshneya, M.D., Wavemaker 360’s newly appointed Associate, who brings clinical expertise and a tech-centric, data-forward approach to the team.
How DesignSlic Media is Helping Ecommerce Store Owners Boost Their Store Conversion Rates up to 11.65 Times?
Designslic is one of the go-to service providers for a large number of clients that are looking to convert their websites into money-making machines. The company and its experienced staff can easily skyrocket the conversion rate of any ecom stores and thus provide store owners with those dream conversion rates that they’ve always targeted.
Leading Debt Payoff Platform Tally Announces $80 Million Series D
Fintech will use funding to grow technology and empower more people to reduce debt. Tally, the financial automation company that pioneered a new approach to addressing the nation’s $900 billion credit card debt crisis, announced today that it has raised $80 million in Series D funding, led by Sway Ventures with participation from Menora Mivtachim. Previous investors Kleiner Perkins, Andreessen Horowitz, Shasta Ventures and Cowboy Ventures also took part in this round. Tally will use the funding to continue to grow the business and further expand its automated debt pay-down system to help members get out of credit card debt, reducing the time and stress it takes people to reach their financial goals. Tally also announced that Ken Denman, a veteran customer-centric technology leader, has joined Tally’s Board of Directors.
U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Acquisition Of A Two-Clinic Physical Therapy Practice
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. ("USPH" or the “Company”) (NYSE: USPH), a national operator of outpatient physical therapy clinics and provider of industrial injury prevention services, today announced an acquisition of a two-clinic physical therapy practice. USPH acquired 80% of the equity interests of the physical therapy practice with...
Project Marketplace Allows Easy Hiring For Voice Over Talent
London,Canada - October 3, 2022 /PressCable/ — The newly launched Project Marketplace is an e-commerce store where businesses can browse and purchase projects that have been listed by voice actors, musicians, translators, and audio producers. More information is available at https://www.voices.com/blog/how-to-hire-on-the-project-marketplace. Project Marketplace gives voice over talent the ability...
California Governor Vetoes Bill Regulating Cryptos
More than a decade after the introduction of Bitcoin, millions of Americans now hold some kind of digital token. Bitcoin, the largest crypto in the world, boasts more than 80 million users globally while Ethereum is poised to become just as big after the conclusion of the long-awaited ETH merge. In total, there are more than 12,000 cryptocurrencies in the world.
ARGO Named a 2022 Top 100 FinTech Provider by IDC Financial Insights
ARGO, the leading provider of high-value technology and analytical-sciences software for the financial services and healthcare industries, announced today that it has been named as a Top 100 FinTech Provider in the 2022 IDC FinTech Rankings, the most comprehensive vendor ranking for the financial services industry. The 19th annual IDC...
The 10X Traffic Suite – helping SOLOpreneurs and small businesses step up their marketing strategies to grow their brands.
The 10X Traffic Suite offers automated, affordable advertising to help businesses stand out in the increasingly competitive market. The 10X Traffic Suite has revolutionized online advertising for solopreneurs and small businesses with its tailored professional advertising campaigns that are affordable and effective. The 10X Traffic Suite has helped many businesses revamp their marketing strategies to be better positioned for success in the ever-evolving digital space.
Global Digital Banking Platform Market Report 2022: Expanding Use of Cloud-Based Platforms to Boost Sector - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Digital Banking Platform Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), by Mode, by Component (Platform, Service), by Service, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global digital banking platform market size is anticipated to reach USD 107.1 billion...
MST Solutions and Banner Health Launch Self-Service Medicare Shop and Enroll Portal
MST Solutions is excited to announce the next phase of our long-term partnership with Banner Health. In collaboration towards Banner Health’s growth goals for its mission to provide high quality care for its beneficiaries, MST Solutions and Banner Health’s project taskforce has launched a self-service, Medicare Shop and Enroll portal built on a Salesforce Industries platform. This new, dynamic portal will make it easier for members to research the best Medicare programs for their unique needs, compare plans, and enroll in one easy flow. The self-service portal also has built-in drug comparison and provider look-up capabilities that further enrich and empower the member experience.
CultureShift HR Launches Its Online DEI Course for Businesses
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2022) - CultureShift HR, an HR strategy and consultancy firm, is now offering an online, self-paced training course in diversity, equity, and inclusion. "The 4 A's Method," a custom framework created by CEO and Founder Alysha M. Campbell, helps organizations build their own DEI framework with the goal of creating a more inclusive workplace culture.
Foreign outflows from EM Asian equities exceed 2008 outgo
Oct 4 (Reuters) - Foreigners resumed selling in Asian equities ex-China stocks in September as investors were deterred by U.S. interest rate hikes, a firmer greenback and a weaker regional growth outlook.
