Lori Claeys-Haight
4d ago
It’s the crowd that’s drawn in. In all reality there has only been a couple other bars that shut down from shootings due to the crowd drawn in. All other 240 bars never had shootings🤷♀️ kind of explains itself js.
Robert Scheier
4d ago
if music doesn't have psychological effects on people then why do TV commercials up the sound over regular TV programs and why does Walmart have music loud outside their stores if it doesn't have any effect on a person why have music at all
Shannon McDonough
4d ago
Sounds like rittenhouse found a new stomping ground...wonder if he drove there by himself or if mom dropped him off.
Darrell Brooks removed from court after multiple interruptions
WAUKESHA, Wis. - The trial for Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, began Monday, Oct. 3 with jury selection. Brooks managed to delay the start of his trial Monday by becoming so disruptive the judge had to take multiple breaks (at least 11 recesses) before forcing him to watch the proceedings via video from another room.
Kenosha mobile home stabbing, 1 arrest
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police said one person was seriously hurt in a stabbing in a mobile home park Sunday night, Oct. 2. The victim had to be taken to the hospital by Flight for Life. Police said one person was arrested. Kenosha police added that this was not a...
2 hurt in Milwaukee Sunday shootings, 1 critical
MILWAUKEE - Two men were hurt in separate Milwaukee shootings occurring within less than 15 minutes of each other Sunday, Oct. 2. The first happened around 4:45 p.m. near Highland and Vliet. Police said the victim, 20, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive.
Man found with 100 drug-filled storage baggies, tried to enter wrong Wisconsin hotel room
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers were dispatched to the Delta Hotel around 5:15 a.m. on September 28 after reports of a man trying to get into the wrong room. According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, Delondon Malone was not a guest of the hotel, and when officers were talking to him, he allegedly gave them a fake name.
Milwaukee woman cited for OWI, had 4 children in her vehicle
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Patrol says a 36-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence with four children in her SUV early on Sunday, Oct. 2. A state trooper was driving on I-94 eastbound in Jefferson County around 1 a.m. A news release...
CBS 58
Cash bail: How it works in Wisconsin and the proposed changes explained
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With Darrel Brooks' trial underway, cash bail is back in the spotlight and has emerged as a key issue in the U.S. Senate race. In November, Brooks was arrested and accused of killing six and injuring dozens during the Waukesha Christmas parade. Prior to his arrest, Brooks was released on $1,000 cash bail, an amount Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm called "inappropriately low" in the days following the tragic event.
Family finds White supremacy flyers in Greendale
A Greendale family discovered a plastic bag with a white supremacist message on their driveway Sunday morning. When they noticed more pamphlets were all along the block, they took action.
Sheboygan domestic violence, Kenosha pond crash
KENOSHA, Wis. - A man wanted in connection with a domestic violence/suffocation incident out of Sheboygan led state troopers on a chase reaching 115 miles per hour southbound on I-94 before ending up in a pond. Wisconsin State Patrol officials said it's believed the man was on his way to...
One Injured in Sunday Stabbing; Suspect in Custody
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police say that they were on the scene of a stabbing yesterday. It happened at a southside Kenosha mobile home park. One person was left with serious injuries and was flown by Flight For Life to the hospital. A suspect is in custody and police report...
Milwaukee transgender woman fatally shot, man in custody
MILWAUKEE - Clayton Hubbird, 31, of Milwaukee, made his initial court appearance Sunday, Oct. 2, in custody in connection with the shooting death of a Milwaukee transgender woman. Hubbird had been wanted by police -- a warrant issued for his arrest on Sept. 6 after charges were filed. In court...
26-year-old man shot, killed near Milwaukee's Tiefenthaler Park, police say
According to a news release from the Milwaukee Police Department, the 26-year-old man was shot and killed at about 4:20 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of W. Cherry St.
Suspect accused of stealing from Wisconsin construction site, police find items in the car
LISBON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old was arrested after police chased him down and found several items that were reportedly stolen from a construction site. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent arrest following a theft from a construction site. On September 25, deputies responded to a possible theft in progress at a construction site in Lisbon.
These streets in Milwaukee are the 'most reckless'
The I-Team put together a map showing where the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) issued reckless driving citations since 2017. Fond du Lac, 27th, and Capitol create a triangle of danger.
Kenosha businessman reflects on Jacob Blake riot 2 years after a mob burned his business to the ground
Ahead of the midterm elections, a Kenosha businessman calls on politicians to put politics aside when it comes to promoting public safety amid rising crime.
Milwaukee police investigating fatal shooting
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a Sunday morning fatal shooting near 26th and Cherry streets. It happened at 4:20 a.m., police said. Police said a 26-year-old man died from fatal gunshot injuries. No one has been arrested. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at...
SUV, semi collide in Caledonia; driver of SUV hurt
CALEDONIA, Wis. - Caledonia police are investigating a collision between a semi-tractor and SUV late Saturday, Oct. 1. Officials say the driver of the SUV was turning right from eastbound 6 Mile Road onto southbound Highway 32. The SUV pulled into the path of a semi, was struck, and rolled over.
3 men are shot, 1 fatally, during possible narcotics-related robbery in South Loop, police say
Update: The deceased man has been identified by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as Casey Rodriguez, 30, of the 5500 block of North Broadway. Three people were shot, one fatally, during a possible narcotics-related robbery inside a South Loop apartment on Saturday morning, Chicago police said. A woman...
Crime Stoppers: Video shows woman shot at least 14 times in front of children; suspect on the run
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man is on the run after shooting his girlfriend at least 14 times in front of their children. Not only did this mother survive, she asked to share her story on our Milwaukee Crime Stoppers segment to help catch him. The whole shooting was...
Bicyclist hit by a car in West Allis, driver arrested for OWI
The West Allis Police Department is investigating after a woman was hit by a car while riding her bike Saturday morning.
Teen Shot in Mt Pleasant
MT PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)–A 16 year old was shot in Mt Pleasant Wednesday. Police were called to the Delta Hotel on Washington Avenue near Case High School around 1:15 PM. Upon arrival at the hotel the victim was located and taken to the hospital. Mt Pleasant Police say the...
