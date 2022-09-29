ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Lori Claeys-Haight
4d ago

It’s the crowd that’s drawn in. In all reality there has only been a couple other bars that shut down from shootings due to the crowd drawn in. All other 240 bars never had shootings🤷‍♀️ kind of explains itself js.

Robert Scheier
4d ago

if music doesn't have psychological effects on people then why do TV commercials up the sound over regular TV programs and why does Walmart have music loud outside their stores if it doesn't have any effect on a person why have music at all

Shannon McDonough
4d ago

Sounds like rittenhouse found a new stomping ground...wonder if he drove there by himself or if mom dropped him off.

Fox 32 Chicago

Darrell Brooks removed from court after multiple interruptions

WAUKESHA, Wis. - The trial for Darrell Brooks, the man accused in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack, began Monday, Oct. 3 with jury selection. Brooks managed to delay the start of his trial Monday by becoming so disruptive the judge had to take multiple breaks (at least 11 recesses) before forcing him to watch the proceedings via video from another room.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha mobile home stabbing, 1 arrest

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police said one person was seriously hurt in a stabbing in a mobile home park Sunday night, Oct. 2. The victim had to be taken to the hospital by Flight for Life. Police said one person was arrested. Kenosha police added that this was not a...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 hurt in Milwaukee Sunday shootings, 1 critical

MILWAUKEE - Two men were hurt in separate Milwaukee shootings occurring within less than 15 minutes of each other Sunday, Oct. 2. The first happened around 4:45 p.m. near Highland and Vliet. Police said the victim, 20, was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman cited for OWI, had 4 children in her vehicle

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - The Wisconsin State Patrol says a 36-year-old Milwaukee woman was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence with four children in her SUV early on Sunday, Oct. 2. A state trooper was driving on I-94 eastbound in Jefferson County around 1 a.m. A news release...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Cash bail: How it works in Wisconsin and the proposed changes explained

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With Darrel Brooks' trial underway, cash bail is back in the spotlight and has emerged as a key issue in the U.S. Senate race. In November, Brooks was arrested and accused of killing six and injuring dozens during the Waukesha Christmas parade. Prior to his arrest, Brooks was released on $1,000 cash bail, an amount Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm called "inappropriately low" in the days following the tragic event.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan domestic violence, Kenosha pond crash

KENOSHA, Wis. - A man wanted in connection with a domestic violence/suffocation incident out of Sheboygan led state troopers on a chase reaching 115 miles per hour southbound on I-94 before ending up in a pond. Wisconsin State Patrol officials said it's believed the man was on his way to...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wlip.com

One Injured in Sunday Stabbing; Suspect in Custody

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police say that they were on the scene of a stabbing yesterday. It happened at a southside Kenosha mobile home park. One person was left with serious injuries and was flown by Flight For Life to the hospital. A suspect is in custody and police report...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee transgender woman fatally shot, man in custody

MILWAUKEE - Clayton Hubbird, 31, of Milwaukee, made his initial court appearance Sunday, Oct. 2, in custody in connection with the shooting death of a Milwaukee transgender woman. Hubbird had been wanted by police -- a warrant issued for his arrest on Sept. 6 after charges were filed. In court...
MILWAUKEE, WI
UPMATTERS

Suspect accused of stealing from Wisconsin construction site, police find items in the car

LISBON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old was arrested after police chased him down and found several items that were reportedly stolen from a construction site. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent arrest following a theft from a construction site. On September 25, deputies responded to a possible theft in progress at a construction site in Lisbon.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WISN

Milwaukee police investigating fatal shooting

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a Sunday morning fatal shooting near 26th and Cherry streets. It happened at 4:20 a.m., police said. Police said a 26-year-old man died from fatal gunshot injuries. No one has been arrested. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

SUV, semi collide in Caledonia; driver of SUV hurt

CALEDONIA, Wis. - Caledonia police are investigating a collision between a semi-tractor and SUV late Saturday, Oct. 1. Officials say the driver of the SUV was turning right from eastbound 6 Mile Road onto southbound Highway 32. The SUV pulled into the path of a semi, was struck, and rolled over.
CALEDONIA, WI
wlip.com

Teen Shot in Mt Pleasant

MT PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)–A 16 year old was shot in Mt Pleasant Wednesday. Police were called to the Delta Hotel on Washington Avenue near Case High School around 1:15 PM. Upon arrival at the hotel the victim was located and taken to the hospital. Mt Pleasant Police say the...
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI

