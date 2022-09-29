Ten presidents out of 45 have tried for a second term and been denied. Those odds might sound good at trivia night at the pub, but in the past 50 years, a number of vulnerable presidents who faced primary challenges from determined upstarts inside their party have sustained long-term injuries. An unpopular president may struggle onto the ticket, but the political toll of that struggle is real. In 1976, President Gerald Ford bested Ronald Reagan in the primary, but the damage contributed to a ripple effect: The president lost to Jimmy Carter. Four years later, Carter became a casualty of Democratic Sen. Edward Kennedy’s last attempt at the presidency. Carter made it back onto the ticket, but he lost the general election to Reagan. As the midterm elections approach and we consider how President Joe Biden’s political capital will fare, a look back at how low approval ratings and party infighting combined to hobble Ford and Carter seems overdue.

POTUS ・ 1 DAY AGO