Recharge Acquisition Corp. Provides Update on its Intended Liquidation and Redemption of Class A Common Stock

Related
Down Between 19% and 40%: 3 Passive-Income Powerhouse Stocks to Buy in October
These companies have what it takes to outlast a bear market.
Woonsocket Call
CFund Capital to Present at Blockchain Expo North America October 5-6
10/03/2022, Markham, ON // PRODIGY: Feature Story //. The Blockchain Expo North America will return to Santa Clara on the 5-6th October 2022. The Blockchain Expo is a technology conference and exhibition, with thought-leading discussions and top-level content, covering all recent developments in the Blockchain ecosystem.More than 5,000 blockchain companies and research enthusiasts from around the world are expected to participate.
ECOM Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Sale of ChannelAdvisor Corporation Is Fair to Shareholders
Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM) to CommerceHub for $23.10 per share in cash is fair to ChannelAdvisor shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages ChannelAdvisor shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact...
Rockley Photonics Raises Additional Financing
Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY) (“Rockley”), a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, today announced that it has obtained $10.0 million of financing from the holders of its Convertible Senior Secured Notes due 2026. The agreement also creates a structure for the Company to work with these holders to explore up to $15.0 million in net additional financing in the form of notes which would be convertible into Rockley’s ordinary shares.
Transaction in Own Shares
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 03 October 2022 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.
Why AeroClean Technologies Is Trading Higher By Over 39%; Here Are 26 Stocks Moving Premarket
Bit Brother Limited BTB rose 91.7% to $0.2150 in pre-market trading after declining around 14% on Monday. AeroClean Technologies, Inc. AERC shares rose 39.3% to $4.47 in pre-market trading. AeroClean Technologies and Molekule, Inc. agreed to combine the companies in an all-stock merger. FingerMotion, Inc. FNGR rose 28% to $8.32...
Ferguson PLC Announces Total Voting Rights
NOTIFICATION OF TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL IN THE COMPANY. WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2022 / In accordance with DTR 5.6.1, the Company hereby notifies the following:. The Company's issued share capital as at September 30, 2022 consisted of 232,171,182 ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Ordinary...
VICI Properties Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2022 Results
VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ARGO Named a 2022 Top 100 FinTech Provider by IDC Financial Insights
ARGO, the leading provider of high-value technology and analytical-sciences software for the financial services and healthcare industries, announced today that it has been named as a Top 100 FinTech Provider in the 2022 IDC FinTech Rankings, the most comprehensive vendor ranking for the financial services industry. The 19th annual IDC...
Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Announces Updates to Robo-Advisor Offering
E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley’s Core Portfolios will be the sole robo-advisor. New “Balanced” model portfolio added to Core Portfolios lineup. Core Portfolio’s roadmap includes the addition of key Morgan Stanley Access Investing features such as tax loss harvesting. Morgan Stanley Wealth Management today announced plans to...
California Governor Vetoes Bill Regulating Cryptos
More than a decade after the introduction of Bitcoin, millions of Americans now hold some kind of digital token. Bitcoin, the largest crypto in the world, boasts more than 80 million users globally while Ethereum is poised to become just as big after the conclusion of the long-awaited ETH merge. In total, there are more than 12,000 cryptocurrencies in the world.
Angelo Babb offers the benefits entrepreneurs can get from cryptocurrencies
The online world is a part of our social lives, allows us to access entertainment and helps us find information anywhere on the planet. It was only natural that it would eventually create money. This is not digital money, like the one in a video game account. It's a real currency that you can use to buy goods beyond the internet. These are cryptocurrencies and entrepreneurs should be aware of them. Angelo Babb is a specialist in the field and explains why cryptocurrencies have had a positive effect on entrepreneurs.
Benzinga
Investor Fear Eases As Dow Jumps Over 750 Points
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed easing in the fear level after US stocks started the new month and quarter on a strong note. The Dow Jones recorded the best session since June 24, while it was the best day since July 27 for the S&P 500. During...
Onto Innovation Schedules 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call for October 27, 2022
Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) will release its 2022 third quarter financial results after the market closes on Thursday, October 27, 2022. Onto Innovation will host a conference call and audio webcast in connection with its release of the financial results. Michael P. Plisinski, chief executive officer, and Mark Slicer, chief financial officer, will host the call. The call will take place:
Cosmetic Packaging Now Has Launched A Fast And Convenient Laboratory Grade Cosmetics Container Company
With the supply chain making it more and more difficult to obtain cosmetics containers, Cosmetic Packaging Now is revolutionizing the process. They offer custom, bulk, and stock items to provide whatever their clients need. When developing a new cosmetics or skincare line, packaging is crucial. The container a product is...
Global Trigeminal Neuralgia Therapeutics Market Research Report to 2027 - Featuring Alpha Therapeutics, Biogen, Karger and Pfizer Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Trigeminal Neuralgia Therapeutics Market Research Report by Product Type (Drug Based and Surgery), End-user, Region (Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Trigeminal Neuralgia Therapeutics Market size was estimated...
CultureShift HR Launches Its Online DEI Course for Businesses
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2022) - CultureShift HR, an HR strategy and consultancy firm, is now offering an online, self-paced training course in diversity, equity, and inclusion. "The 4 A's Method," a custom framework created by CEO and Founder Alysha M. Campbell, helps organizations build their own DEI framework with the goal of creating a more inclusive workplace culture.
Project Marketplace Allows Easy Hiring For Voice Over Talent
London,Canada - October 3, 2022 /PressCable/ — The newly launched Project Marketplace is an e-commerce store where businesses can browse and purchase projects that have been listed by voice actors, musicians, translators, and audio producers. More information is available at https://www.voices.com/blog/how-to-hire-on-the-project-marketplace. Project Marketplace gives voice over talent the ability...
Global Human Identification Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Human Identification Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global human identification market reached a value of US$ 1.54 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 3.28 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.43% during 2021-2027.
