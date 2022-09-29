Halfmoon Thanksgiving drive begins

HALFMOON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The town of Halfmoon has begun its annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. Donation boxes are located at the front entrance of the Town Hall and in the Recreation Office, located at 2 Halfmoon Town Plaza.

The town is looking for donations of instant potatoes, stuffing mix, dessert mix, canned cranberries, muffin mix, gravy, gravy mix, soup, soup mix, and canned vegetables. Donations will be collected until November 16.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.