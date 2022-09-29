Swiss car customizer Sbarro has produced some bizarre vehicles over the years and this particular creation, based around a 1992 Mercedes-Benz SL, is one of its strangest. Not a single square inch of the SL’s exterior is recognizable and if Sbarro’s primary objective was to craft something that stands out, then it certainly succeeded. This particular example is registered in Ukraine and is currently up for sale through Ricardo. Whether or not anyone will want to be seen behind the wheel of it remains to be seen.

