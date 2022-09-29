Read full article on original website
Smit’s Gorgeous Oletha Coupe Is Now Offered With The E46 M3 Engine
Smith Vehicle Engineering’s gorgeous Oletha Coupe from last year can now be ordered with a bespoke version of BMW’s beloved S54 six-cylinder engine. So far, the Oletha Coupe has been available solely with a modified S65 4.4-liter naturally-aspirated V8. This engine is derived from the one of the E92 M3 GTS and pumps out in excess of 450 hp. The Oletha Coupe will be showcased with the newly-available S54 engine at the Audrain Newport Concours and Motor Week.
RENNTech Gives Us All The Details On The S76R’s Bored And Stroked 7.6-Liter V12
We recently reported on what RENNTech calls the largest displacement V12 on record for the Mercedes Benz M120 engine. The naturally aspirated 7.6-liter V12 with its 615 hp (458 kW) is just the icing on the cake of what is a truly stunning bespoke super sedan in the S76R. We were so mesmerized by it that we reached out to RENNTech with questions and they gave us details you won’t read about elsewhere.
A 2008 Honda S2000 CR Sold For $125,000 Making It The Second Most Expensive In BaT History
A 2008 Honda S2000 has sold for a staggering $125,000 on Bring a Trailer, making it the second most-expensive S2K ever sold on the popular auction website. Immediately making this S2000 special from most others in the United States is that it is one of approximately 700 Club Racer (or CR) models built. This car has previously lived in Chicago, Illinois and Manitoba, Canada before being acquired by the seller in May 2019. It was sold with ~6,000 miles (~9,600 km) on the clock, multiple keys, a clean Carfax report, and a clean Florida title in the seller’s name.
BMW 1M With The E60 M5’s V10 Is A Super Sleeper
The 1M is widely regarded as one of the best M cars BMW ever rolled out. However, whoever created this particular 1M must not have been satisfied with its speed, as they decided to fit it with the V10 engine from an E60 M5. The car is listed for sale...
Your Once-In-A-Lifetime Opportunity To Own A Cizeta V16T Prototype Styling Model Is Finally Here
If you’re anything like me and the words Cizeta and V16T spark only a dim glimmer of recognition, then buckle up, because the car is more spectacular and weird than you might imagine. And after you find out more, you may also be tempted to buy this engineless styling mock-up, which just came up at auction.
Do You Care That The Mercedes-AMG C63 S Only Has Four Cylinders?
There’s a horsepower war raging and Mercedes-AMG has just reached for the nuke button, delivering an all-new 2024 C63 S with so much muscle it makes its BMW M3 rival look like its competing in an entirely different market. With the help of hybrid assistance the latest C63 S...
Cupra Offers Authenticity Pack For The UK-Specific 2008 Seat Leon Cupra K1
Cupra became a standalone brand in 2018, but the name has been around for hot hatch variants of the Seat Ibiza and Leon models since the early ’00s. One of those is the Seat Leon Cupra K1, which was produced in a limited number of 450 units for the UK market between 2008 and 2009. More than a decade later, Cupra remembers the K1, offering its owners an exclusive Authenticity Pack, including a certificate of authenticity and a numbered plaque.
Sbarro’s Bright Pink Mercedes-Benz SL Will Get You More Looks Than You Can Handle
Swiss car customizer Sbarro has produced some bizarre vehicles over the years and this particular creation, based around a 1992 Mercedes-Benz SL, is one of its strangest. Not a single square inch of the SL’s exterior is recognizable and if Sbarro’s primary objective was to craft something that stands out, then it certainly succeeded. This particular example is registered in Ukraine and is currently up for sale through Ricardo. Whether or not anyone will want to be seen behind the wheel of it remains to be seen.
A Subaru BRZ STi Ain’t Happening But This Designer Rendered A Widebody One Anyway
This story includes speculative renderings of a fictional Subaru BRZ STi made by Avante Design that are neither related to nor endorsed by Subaru. The Subaru BRZ and its Toyota GR86 sibling have received plenty of love from tuners, with numerous visual kits on offer. Still, there is no limit to a designer’s imagination, so independent 3D artist Avante Design created a new wide bodykit for a fictional BRZ STi.
Lamborghini Aventador And Huracan, McLaren 570S, Porsche 911 Among Victims Of South Korean Floods
A handful of exotics have been destroyed in South Korea in the wake of massive floods across the country. South Korea was hammered by Typhoon Hinnamnor in the second week of August, leading to widespread floods, in particular in the capital city of Seoul. At least nine people were killed in the disaster and comprehensive property damage was reported across Seoul. These cars were among those ruined by the floods.
Ford Station Wagon Driver Sure Knows How To Drift But Should Take It To The Track
The driver of a Ford Falcon wagon in Australia has caught the attention of local media outlets for sharing footage online of them drifting down local roads. The clip was filmed throughout the Gold Coast, one of the country’s most famous beachside cities, in wet conditions and shows the driver taking over the streets, likely in an attempt to get some clout on social media.
Would A New 2023 Honda Civic Type R Coupe Make Sense?
This article includes illustrations for a fictional Honda Civic Type R Coupe created by independent designer Sugar Chow. The renderings are neither related to nor endorsed by Honda. Honda hasn’t made a two-door Civic Type R since 2011 with the FN2, and hasn’t made one not designated as a hatchback...
Elon Musk Says The Tesla Cybertruck Will Be Waterproof And “Serve As A Boat”
Much like the second-generation Tesla Roadster and the Tesla Semi, the automaker’s Cybertruck has been hit with numerous delays but could eventually reach the hands of customers next year. When it does, it will be waterproof, according to Elon Musk. The eccentric chief executive recently took to Twitter to...
These Are The 10 Most Discounted New Cars And SUVs On The Market Now
Shopping for a new vehicle has been tough over the last few years. Parts shortages, dealer markups, production slowdowns, and more have left many shoppers unsatisfied. According to a new report though, there are a handful of deals still out there. Here are the most discounted new cars you can find on sale right now.
Audi Sees EV Range Becoming Less Important In The Future As Charging Infrastructure Improves
Audi has the largest EV lineup in America as the automaker already offers five different models including the recently launched Q4 e-tron and Q4 e-tron Sportback. We’ll have more to say about the crossovers in our upcoming review, but we recently talked EVs with Audi of America President Daniel Weissland. During a wide-ranging discussion, we asked if Audi sees 300 miles (483 km) of range as being the gold standard like some competitors.
Jeep Confirms Death Of EcoDiesel Wrangler, Engine Will Live On In The Gladiator
Jeep has confirmed the death of the EcoDiesel engine in the Wrangler, following an e-mail to dealers earlier this month. As expected, the diesel is getting a final sendoff in the form of a limited edition known as the Wrangler Rubicon FarOut. It features a satin black grille, body-color fender...
You Can Have Your Ford Mustang Completely Rebodied In Real Carbon Fiber
The Ford Mustang has slowly and subtly grown from an everyday pony car to a real powerhouse with upper trim levels that develop more than 750 hp (559 kW). Despite that, it’s never really garnered the same type of reverence that other high-end sports cars enjoy. Now, one company has decided to rectify that situation by offering a service where it replaces the stock body with real carbon fiber.
BMW Has Built Its 6,000,000th Vehicle In The USA On The Spartanburg Plant’s 30th Anniversary
BMW today announced that the 6,000,000th vehicle made at its Spartanburg plant in South Carolina, has rolled off the production line. The momentous achievement comes on the 30th anniversary of the opening of the production facility, the brand’s first and only assembly plant in the USA. The 6,000,000th vehicle...
We’re Driving The 2023 Kia Niro: What Do You Want To Know About It?
Kia has been smashing it out of the park lately regardless of what it builds, whether that’s an all-electric sedan like the EV6 or the super-boxy near-production EV9 SUV. The all-new Niro looks to continue the trend by taking many of its new styling cues from the spicy Habaniro concept. It’ll come with three different electrified powertrains and we’re driving it this week.
Toyota Has No Plans To Change Its Strategy On Electrified Vehicles
Toyota will not alter its strategy on electrified vehicles and doesn’t believe selling only EVs in the future is the correct move. While many of its competitors have made commitments to transition their line-ups solely to electric vehicles over the coming decade, Toyota chief executive Akio Toyoda remains steadfast in his belief that the smarter option is to offer consumers a host of powertrain options that includes EVs but also hydrogen-powered vehicles, ICE models, and hybrids, Bloomberg reports.
