Burlington, IA

Burlington's Capitol Theater kicks off spooky month full of Halloween movies

By Brad Vidmar, The Hawk Eye
 4 days ago
Just in time for the Halloween season, the Capital Theater in Burlington will begin screening a series of horror films Saturday and continuing through October.

Starting at 7 p.m. Saturday will be a double-feature screening of "Miracle Valley", followed by 2003 cult classic (and described by some as one of the worst films ever made) "The Room."

Described as "inspired by a true story about a cult in the Arizona desert," "Miracle Valley" is the directorial debut of Greg Sestero, an actor and writer best known for his performance in "The Room."

Sestero is also the author of the 2013 book "The Disaster Artist: My Life Inside The Room, the Greatest Bad Movie Ever Made," which detailed the making of the film and was adapted into the 2017 Oscar-nominated film, "The Disaster Artist," starring James Franco, Seth Rogan, and Alison Brie.

Sestero was initially scheduled to present the films at the Capitol Theater, but, due to travel issues, it was announced this week that Sestero will not be able to attend.

Instead, tickets will be half-price at $10. All ticket holders will be given a refund and can purchase discounted tickets if they still wish to attend.

On Oct. 5, the 1988 Tim Burton horror-comedy classic "Beetlejuice" will screen at 8 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for children and seniors.

On Oct. 8, the 1993 Disney witchcraft comedy "Hocus Pocus" will screen at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for children and seniors.

On , Oct. 12, the 1978 horror classic "Halloween" will screen at 8 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for children and seniors.

On Oct. 15, the Capitol hosts "An Evening with Joe Bob Briggs: How Rednecks Saved Hollywood." The evening will feature an appearance by the TV host, film critic, writer, actor and comedian, described as "a fast-and-furious two hours with America's drive-in movie critic as he used over 200 clips and stills to review the history of rednecks in America as told through the classics of both grindhouse and mainstream movies."

Briggs hosted the late-night B-movie show "Joe Bob's Drive-in Theater"on The Movie Channel from 1986-1996, the TNT series "MonsterVision" from 1996-2000, and currently hosts "The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs" on the Shudder streaming service.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40.

On Oct. 19, the 1987 teenage vampire film "The Lost Boys" will screen at 8 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for children and seniors.

On, Oct. 26, the 2007 horror anthology film "Trick 'r Treat" will screen at 8 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for children and seniors.

And the theater will host a special screening of the 1975 horror-comedy musical and revered cult classic "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" on Oct. 28.

Tickets are $15 (which also includes a prop bag) and the show starts at 10 p.m. Guests are encouraged to wear costumes, but no outside props will be allowed. Beer and wine will be available.

For more information on these events, visit the Capitol Theater website, at burlingtoncapitoltheater.com/ or call (319) 237-1099.

