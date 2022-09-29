ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Oshkosh Civility Project | We need to practice civility to instill it in others

By Karin Derenne
The Northwestern
The Northwestern
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FMEPf_0iFdByyY00

At the Oshkosh Farmers Market this summer, the Oshkosh Civility Project had the privilege to speak with many folks in the Oshkosh community.

In my conversations with people about the work of P.M. Forni and the 25 principles of civility there were two common expressions that I heard, “we need this” and “good luck.”

In these responses I saw and heard that these principles matter and that there is a desire for a community that practices them, and at the same time a sense of helplessness as to improving our life together in Oshkosh.

These conversations were bittersweet, as I witnessed hope and grief on your faces in talking about what was thought to be common sense or courtesy being displaced by experiences of hostility, anger and injustice in our day-to-day encounters. It seemed overwhelming to consider how we can make a change and both influence and acknowledge the goodness we see and seek.

This civility we seek is defined by P. M. Forni in his book, “Choosing Civility.” “Being civil means being constantly aware of others and weaving restraint, respect and consideration in the very fabric of this awareness.”

In my conversations at the Oshkosh Farmers Market, I learned from this community that the desire for civil encounters with one another is important and I learned of a desire for something different than the current normal encounter. We want more encounters with others that leave us being heard and acknowledged.

The most striking place I saw this was when we shared chalk with the littlest members of our community and asked them to draw beautiful pictures on our sidewalks that tell in their words how we respect and care for others. Their eyes lit up and they smiled at the prospect of making a difference in our community. Their joy and hope were contagious. These littles practiced great civility as they paid attention, left me feeling heard, and showed restraint, respect and consideration. I tried to leave them feeling the same. It seems we have capacity and we have desire; the thing we might just need more of is practice.

It can be an overwhelming prospect to consider how we might make change in our community and in how we are interacting with one another at the grocery story, the gas station, the park or stop light. Sometimes important things are hard and worth challenging ourselves and each other for.

At the Farmers Market, those I spoke to said this was important and they said this is lacking. This reflection does not mean that our only choice is to give up to the anger, self-preservation and void of attention to others. Another choice is to be inspired by the idea that you are not alone in this, you are not the only one “seeking a community that is constantly aware of others and weaving restraint, respect and consideration into the very fabric of this awareness.” I was inspired by many of you.

Civility is not about luck or common sense; it is about practice. Grab the principles and hold them up to yourself for good measure and get to it.

We all need the practice, and we all appreciate those who do. Like practicing anything, it is not easy, we will make mistakes, we will fall short, we will have beautiful experiences.

From some wise little sages in our community, I had some great practice and began to see glimpses of hope as I placed myself at their feet. We don’t need “good luck,” we just need good practice and ... to remember for whom, we practice.

Karin Derenne is a core team member of the Oshkosh Civility Project.

Comments / 1

Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Michels calls for replacing Green Bay prison

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WBAY) – Republicans are proposing a plan that would demolish and rebuild the Green Bay Correctional Institution at a cost of $350 million. That is, if Tim Michels is elected governor. Michels spoke across the street from the prison in Allouez Friday, saying he would immediately sign...
GREEN BAY, WI
dailydodge.com

Authorities Stress Crisis Help Line After Suicide in Fond du Lac

(Fond du Lac) Authorities with the Fond du Lac Police Department are highlighting resources available for those experiencing a mental health crisis in the wake of a suicide death Friday evening. Reports indicate that the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a call originating in cities after-hours lobby from a 31-year-old Norfolk, Virginia resident. The male indicated he wanted to commit suicide, and while on the phone with dispatchers, shot himself. Officers arrived on the scene minutes later and located the individual who had sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Life saving measures were taken and the victim was transported to SSM Health St Agnes Hospital where they were pronounced deceased. The identity of the individual is being withheld pending notification of family. While the investigation into the incident is ongoing, authorities are reminding residents that if they or someone they know is facing a mental health crisis they can call 988 for the suicide and crisis lifeline, or the Fond du Lac County Crisis Line at 920-929-3535, or if in imminent danger or experiencing a medical emergency to dial 911.
FOND DU LAC, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Oshkosh, WI
Society
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Oshkosh, WI
Oshkosh, WI
Government
whby.com

Man commits suicide at Fond du Lac police station

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Fond du Lac police continue their investigation into a suicide that took place in the police station’s main lobby. The incident started when a man entered the police station just after 5:30 p.m. Friday. He called the Fond du Lac County Communications Center telling dispatchers he had suicidal thoughts.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WausauPilot

Oneida Nation, WisDOT unveil dual-language highway signs

The Oneida Nation and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on Friday unveiled new dual-language signs for placement on state highways. The new signs signify the Oneida Nation’s tribal boundaries and other features in both the Oneida and English languages. The sign unveiling took place earlier today on the...
WISCONSIN STATE
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin tavern closed until further notice following fire

CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire has closed a Manitowoc County tavern until further notice. The Hika Bay Tavern posted on its Facebook page that it is closed until further notice. The establishment is closed due to a fire. Hika Bay Tavern is located in Cleveland on Lincoln Avenue....
CLEVELAND, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civility#Common Sense
Quick Country 96.5

Catalytic Converters Stolen Off School Buses In Wisconsin Town

It has come down to this where thieves are stealing catalytic converters off of school buses. Hopefully, this is not going to become a trend around the country. Parents in Oshkosh, Wisconsin had to hustle to try to figure out how to get their kids to school today because some school buses had been disabled. All the catalytic converters had been stolen.
OSHKOSH, WI
dailydodge.com

Dodge County Sheriff Calls Rise In Pursuits ‘Troubling’

(Juneau) The county’s top cop says there has been an uptick in pursuits in 2022. By mid-September there were 22 police chases in Dodge County, a jump from the roughly 10 to 12 that occurred in all of 2021. Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt called the trend “troubling.”
DODGE COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Killer of Two Wisconsin Brothers Will Never Get Out of Prison

(Kingston, MO) — Missouri officials are expressing satisfaction that the killer of two Wisconsin brothers will never get out of prison. Garland “Joey” Nelson pleaded guilty Friday in a deal that will spare him the death penalty. He won’t be eligible for parole for the murders of Justin and Nick Diemel of Shawano County. They were killed in July 2019 and Nelson burned their bodies and hit the remains. Caldwell County Sheriff Match Allen says the plea takes “an evil man out of society.”
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

School bus fleet targeted for catalytic converters

OSHKOSH, Wis. — When you see it up close, it’s not overly impressive or flashy. Catalytic converter thefts are up in Wisconsin and across the nation. A school bus fleet was targeted in Oshkosh this week. Officials said keeping vehicles in fenced or well-lit areas may help deter...
OSHKOSH, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Trey D. Denkins, 26, Manitowoc, Possess Fentanyl (second and Subsequent Offense), Possession of Methamphetamine on 5/29/21, Guilty due to no contest plea, on count 1, the defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of five (5) years. That is three (3) years initial confinement, followed by 2 years extended supervision, concurrent with the sentence presently being served on 15 CF 346. On count 2, the defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for a total of three and one-half (3.5) years, followed by eighteen (18) months extended supervision, concurrent with count 1 and concurrent with the sentence presently being served on 15 CF 346. The defendant has credit for 254 days. The defendant is eligible for both the Challenge Incarceration Program and the Substance Abuse Program. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Pay court costs; 2) pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 3) maintain absolute sobriety; except for prescribed medications, taken in prescribed doses; 4) Submit to random urine screens and pay for same; 5) Any counseling, treatment, assessments as recommended by the agent; 6) Maintain fulltime employment, schooling, work search or combination.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man, 45, dead at scene of historic tavern fire in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 45-year-old man was found dead at the scene of a fire at an historic tavern in Manitowoc County. The victim’s name was not released. He was found in an apartment on the second story of Hika Bay Tavern in Cleveland, according to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Section of WIS 15 to close in Outagamie County for month+

GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reminding drivers about the upcoming closure of WIS 15 in Outagamie County beginning soon. The WIS 15 project will be replacing the at-grade railroad crossing and roadway during the scheduled closure. Drivers can expect WIS 15 between North...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: 45-year-old dead following Manitowoc County tavern fire

CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A 45-year-old is dead after first responders rescued him from a burning apartment above a northeast Wisconsin tavern. According to a release, the fire happened at Hika Bay Tavern. Emergency services responded around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig says...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

10-01-22 man commits suicide in fdl police department lobby

Fond du Lac police are investigating after a man shot and killed himself in the Fond du Lac Police Department After-Hours lobby. Friday evening the Fond du Lac County Communications Center received a call from a 31-year-old Norfolk, Virginia man who was calling from the lobby indicating that he wanted to commit suicide. While on the phone with the Communications Center the male shot himself. Police officers found the man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and began life-saving measures. He was transported to St. Agnes Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The investigation into this incident is at the preliminary stages and remains under active investigation. No further details or information are being released at this time. The City of Fond du Lac Police Department was assisted by the City of Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue Department and Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Prison sentence handed down for Neenah stabbing death

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Terran Colwell was sentenced to three years in prison for her role in a Neenah murder. Colwell, 30, previously pleaded no contest to substantial battery and aiding a felon in connection with the April 2021 death of Rodger Ridgeway. At Friday’s sentencing, she was sentenced to 18 months in prison on each count, to be served consecutively, according to a court official.
NEENAH, WI
The Northwestern

The Northwestern

735
Followers
429
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

Complete coverage of Oshkosh area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at thenorthwestern.com

 http://thenorthwestern.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy