Appeals court affirms decision to toss Frank Gable conviction in 1989 Salem murder

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit has affirmed the 2019 decision to vacate Frank Gable's murder conviction Thursday.

Gable, the Salem man convicted of murdering Oregon prison director Michael Francke in 1989, was released from prison three years ago after more than three decades behind bars. A federal court found key evidence pointing to another suspect was excluded during his Marion County trial.

Francke was murdered outside of the Dome Building on the Oregon State Hospital grounds on Jan. 17, 1989.

A massive investigation to find the killer was launched. By 1990, it would be the longest and most expensive homicide investigation in Oregon history. Many estimate the investigation and trial cost more than $2 million.

Gable, a known local methamphetamine dealer, was indicted in the killing by a Marion County grand jury.

During his months-long jury trial, prosecutors contended Francke had interrupted Gable while Gable was burglarizing Francke's car to get "snitch papers." They said Gable lunged at Francke and stabbed him three times.

Francke stumbled back to the porch of the Dome Building, where he bled out and died from a stab wound to the heart. The jury found Gable guilty of murder. He was spared the death penalty and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

But for many, the mystery surrounding Francke's death did not end with Gable's conviction.

The murder spawned several conspiracy theories, with some theorizing Francke was killed as a cover-up of prison corruption.

Francke was brought into the Oregon prison system as a reformist. Some questioned whether he'd pushed too hard against official corruption and drug smuggling and was silenced. In 1989, the Statesman Journal reported that the FBI was investigating "a possible connection between official corruption and drug smuggling at the state penitentiary and the murder."

Francke's own family had continued to cast down on Gable's guilt and the prosecution's theory. His brothers Kevin and Patrick Francke remained in contact with Gable and advocated for his release.

"We are convinced of Frank Gable's innocence," the brothers said in a statement.

After Gable's conviction, he was transferred to out-of-state prisons, the final being Lansing Correctional Facility in Kansas. He later changed his name to Franke J. Different Cloud and married while in prison.

For decades, his appeals and attempts to overturn his conviction failed.

But in 2019, U.S. Magistrate Judge John Acosta ruled the Marion County District Court erred in 1991 by excluding evidence pointing to another possible suspect.

Another man confesses

Gable was convicted based on the testimony of witnesses, nearly all of whom have since recanted their testimonies, according to the Court of Appeals opinion released Thursday. The murder weapon was never found, and no physical evidence ever tied Gable to the crime scene.

During the trial, the defense was unable to include evidence that another man, John Crouse, had confessed in April 1989 to the murder.

After being arrested on an unrelated assault charge, Crouse told investigators he saw five assailants kill Francke. He changed his story, saying a man named "Juan" promised to pay him $300,000 to kill the corrections director.

Several details given by Crouse matched the physical evidence found at the crime scene, including Francke's stab wounds and other injuries.

Days later, he recanted his confession.

Crouse denied committing the murder and invoked his Fifth Amendment right to prevent self-incrimination.

Some of the truth may have died with Crouse. An obituary and court records indicate he died in 2013 in Nebraska.

Acosta found these circumstances cast "serious doubt" on the state's case and ordered that Gable either be retried or released from prison.

On June 28, 2019, Gable walked out of the Kansas prison, free while prosecutors fought the judge's ruling.

Assistant federal public defender Nell Brown said in a statement following Gable's release that he was imprisoned for almost 30 years for a crime he did not commit.

Family said he moved in with his wife and was living in Kansas.

Gable thanked his attorneys for investigating his case in-depth, for believing in his innocence and pursuing justice.

"There were many hard days on this long journey," Brown said. "Mr. Gable is beyond grateful to the Francke family for their support and grieves with them the loss of Michael Francke. He thanks those who believed in his innocence all these years."

Earlier this year, attorneys with the Oregon Department of Justice argued to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse Acosta's ruling releasing him.

The Department of Justice's decision to appeal Acosta's ruling frustrated the brothers.

Kevin called it "galling and baffling."

Judge: Case built on a 'tainted foundation'

The issue went before the federal appeals court this year.

In her opinion released Thursday, 9th Circuit Judge Jacqueline Nguyen noted the prosecution "built their entire case on that tainted foundation" of false testimony and questionable investigation tactics. All the witnesses who claimed Gable incriminated himself to them have either recanted or are "thoroughly impeachable."

The court errors were compounded by the decision not to include evidence surrounding Crouse's multiple confessions, she added.

"Crouse's confession was particularly compelling because he gave details of the crime that were not publicly known," Nguyen said.

While Crouse confessed on the record with details known only to the killer or police, Gable consistently maintained his innocence, she noted.

She affirmed the decision that Gable's due process rights were violated by the exclusion of this evidence.

“The facts on appeal are extraordinary,” she said. “Since trial, nearly all the witnesses who directly implicated Gable have recanted. Many explain they intended to frame Gable after hearing he was a police informant. They attribute their false testimony to significant investigative misconduct, which the State — remarkably — does not dispute."

Upon learning the outcome of the case Thursday, Kevin Francke said the opinion was welcome and a long time coming.

"I am beyond happy that the Ninth has affirmed and confirmed what we have all known for over 30 years: that Frank Gable is innocent, and that Ellen Rosenblum's continued pursuit, more exactly, continued persecution of Frank Gable at the expense of millions of dollars of taxpayer dollars is nothing more than a deliberate effort to avoid reopening the investigation and pursuing those individuals responsible for the planning and commission of my brother Mike's murder," he said.

Where, he wondered, was the justice?

