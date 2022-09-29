Read full article on original website
Cheney rips Trump ‘death wish’ comments against McConnell: ‘Absolutely despicable, racist attack’
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Monday ripped former President Trump’s recent remarks saying that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has a “death wish,” calling the comments against McConnell and his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, an “absolutely despicable, racist attack.” Cheney, the vice chairwoman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, […]
North Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains during the flight of the nuclear-capable weapon that could reach the U.S. territory of Guam and possibly beyond. The launch was the most provocative weapons demonstration by North Korea this year as it ramps up missile tests to build a full-fledged nuclear arsenal that viably threatens U.S. allies and the American homeland with the goal of wresting outside concessions, some experts say. The missile’s estimated 4,500 kilometer (2,800 mile) flight was the longest by any North Korean missile, though the North has previously launched other potentially longer-range weapons at high angles to avoid neighboring countries. The United States strongly condemned North Korea’s “dangerous and reckless decision” to launch what it described as a “long-range ballistic missile” over Japan.
Iran’s supreme leader breaks silence on protests, blames US
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei responded publicly on Monday to the biggest protests in Iran in years, breaking weeks of silence to condemn what he called “rioting” and accuse the United States and Israel of planning the protests. The...
British embassy security guard accused of passing secrets to Russia appears in court
A man accused of spying for Russia at the British embassy in Berlin is to go on trial in February.David Smith, 58, was due to enter a plea at the Old Bailey on Tuesday but a judge adjourned the hearing because of the barristers’ strike.The former security guard’s defence barrister was not present at the hearing because of ongoing action by the Criminal Bar Association, which also caused a previous plea hearing in September to be delayed.A judge told Mr Smith, who appeared in court via videolink from prison, that he could not take a plea without him being fully...
How whiteness poses the greatest threat to US democracy
A growing chorus of voices is warning that our democracy is in grave danger, but there is much less discussion of the exact nature of the threat. Recently, President Biden emphasized the severity of the threat by going to the place where the constitution was signed to give what the White House described as “a speech on the continued battle for the soul of the nation”.
Fortunes reverse for ex-judge and Brazil president he jailed
CURITIBA, Brazil (AP) — When federal judge Sergio Moro resigned to enter politics, many in Brazil believed the anti-corruption crusader who jailed a popular former president could someday occupy the nation’s most powerful office. But on the eve of Brazil’s general election Sunday, the once-revered magistrate was fighting...
Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend’s abortion, report says
DUNWOODY, Ga. (AP) — Herschel Walker, who has vehemently opposed abortion rights as the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, paid for an abortion for his girlfriend in 2009, according to a new report published late Monday. The candidate called the accusation a “flat-out lie” and said he would sue.
Iran says it launched test 'tug' into suborbital space
Iran says it has launched a test tug into sub-orbital space
Supreme Court to hear case that could have massive impact on US water quality
The first case of the justices’ new term, landing just ahead of the Clean Water Act’s 50th anniversary, will feature arguments about wetlands and when they can or cannot be regulated by the federal government.
Mordaunt: Raising benefits in line with inflation ‘makes sense’
Liz Truss has been told by a member of her Cabinet that it “makes sense” for benefits payments to rise in line with inflation.Penny Mordaunt, the Leader of the House of Commons and a former Conservative Party leadership contender, told Times Radio that she has “always supported” both pensions and welfare support rising alongside inflation.After U-turning on plans to scrap the 45p tax rate for top earners after pressure from backbench MPs, the Prime Minister is now facing uproar in some quarters of her party over speculation that the Government could oversee a real-terms cuts to benefits in a bid...
