sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Box Truck vs. Bicycle Crash on Highway 1 Near Redwood City
Officials in San Mateo County reported a fatal box truck vs. bicycle crash on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. The incident occurred at Cypress Avenue and Highway 1 near Redwood City in Moss Beach, CHP traffic officers reported. Information on the Fatal Box Truck Vs. Bicycle Crash in San Mateo County.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
West Sacramento Two-Vehicle Crash Causes Minor Injuries
Injuries Reported in U.S. 50 Accident Near Harbor Boulevard. Minor injuries were reported in a September 29 two-vehicle crash in West Sacramento. The accident happened along westbound U.S. 50 just west of the Harbor Boulevard on-ramp around 9:31 a.m. It was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) that the accident involved two SUVs and blocked the number one and two lanes.
Pickup truck struck by Amtrak train near Fairfield Sunday, driver killed
FAIRFIELD -- A Vallejo man in a pickup truck was struck and killed by an Amtrak train Sunday afternoon in rural Solano County.The California Highway Patrol said they received a call at 2:05 p.m. about the collision.According to the CHP, the truck driver, said to be in his 50s, backed up onto train tracks in "marshlands" along I-680 outside Cordelia, an unincorporated community seven miles west of Fairfield near the junction of Interstate 80 and Highway 12. The truck was broken in half in the crash and the train was disabled. Another train experienced a four-hour delay.The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the CHP said there was no impact to auto traffic.
One dead after train strikes truck in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — One person was killed after a train struck a truck in the Fairfield-Suisun City area on Sunday, California Highway Patrol confirmed to KRON4. CHP said it was called to the side of Interstate 680 in the “marshlands” for the report of a crash at 2:05 p.m. CHP reported that the truck […]
Multi-vehicle crash blocks lanes of traffic on I-80
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) —A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 near Manuel Campos Parkway blocked multiple lanes of traffic Monday morning. The incident slowed down traffic in the westbound lanes in Fairfield. This is a developing story.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Accident With Injuries Occurs on Marconi in Sacramento
Marconi Avenue Fatal Crash Involved Motorcycle Rider and Vehicle. A fatal accident between a motorcyclist and a motor vehicle was reported in Sacramento on October 1. According to Sacramento Metro Fire, the collision occurred along Marconi Avenue between Greenwood and Mission avenues around 8:30 p.m. Two other people involved in the crash were transported to a hospital for evaluation.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Pedestrian Accident Occurs on South Watt Avenue
Pedestrian Suffers Major Injury in Collision With Motor Vehicle. A pedestrian accident occurred on September 29 in Sacramento when the walker was hit by a car. The collision occurred on northbound South Watt Avenue just south of Folsom Boulevard around 11:55 a.m. The vehicle that struck the pedestrian was identified by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) as a Volkswagen Beetle.
eastcountytoday.net
Concord Police Investigate Two Shootings in 24-Hours
The Concord Police Department announced it was investigating two separate shootings that occurred Friday and Saturday within the City of Concord. Per Police: Over the past 24 hours, our Officers responded to two separate reports of shootings. You may have seen a large law enforcement presence in the area of Monument Blvd. / Virginia Ln. and in the 1800 block of Sunshine Dr. We wanted to update the community on these events and ask for your assistance if you witnessed what took place or if you have any information about the shootings. At this time, we do not believe these incidents are related.
KTVU FOX 2
Smoke seen rising off I-580 in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Smoke was seen rising in East Oakland along Suter Street and Star Avenue late Monday morning. The fire, burning before noon, is near where at least three other fires have burned, or been set, since late last month in the same Allendale, lower Laurel, neighborhood. On Sept....
1 arrested, 1 suspect sought in separate shootings in Concord neighborhood
CONCORD – Police have made one arrest and are looking for another suspect following two separate shootings that took place in a Concord neighborhood last week.Around 7:30 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the area of Monument Boulevard and Virginia Lane on reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found a man suffering a gunshot wound to his lower leg.The victim was taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Police said the suspects have not been found.Around 5 a.m. the following morning, officers were called to reports of gunshots on the 1800 block of Sunshine Drive, less than a mile from where the first shooting took place. Officers arrested a suspect in the second shooting and evidence was collected, police said. No injuries were reported. The suspect's name has not been released.Police said they do not believe the incidents were related.Anyone who may have witnessed either shooting or who may have information is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line by calling 925-603-5836.
Woman killed in Walnut Creek hit-and-run collision Saturday night
WALNUT CREEK -- Walnut Creek police are looking for the person responsible for a hit-and-run accident Saturday night that killed a woman downtown.Police received several calls around 7 p.m. about a pedestrian down at N. California Blvd. and Civic Dr. Officers found a woman who had been struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross N. California Blvd.Police said in a statement Sunday the victim sustained major injuries and was transported by an ambulance to a local hospital, where she died.The driver fled before police arrived. Witnesses described the suspect's vehicle as a gold or tan, four door sedan.Walnut Creek police ask anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle to cotact them at (925) 943-5844.
New details emerge in shooting of Bay Area restaurant owner
The restaurant owner's son was at his side when the shooting occurred.
VIDEO: Collision at Oakland sideshow causes multiple injuries
Police are investigating a collision at a sideshow that injured multiple people Saturday night, according to a statement from the Oakland Police Department.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Hundreds of tires slashed in overnight vandalism spree, California police say
More than 100 Alameda residents awoke to discover the tires on their vehicles had been slashed overnight, California police reported. A 25-year-old man is accused of slashing hundreds of tires in the San Francisco Bay Area city late Friday, Sept. 30, Alameda police said in a news release. Security video...
davisvanguard.org
Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ASCO) strips 47 deputies of guns and arrest powers after failed psychological exams
Dublin, CA – On Sept. 23, 2022, Alameda County Sheriff Greg Ahern sent a letter to 47 Sheriff’s deputies notifying them that they are not allowed to perform “any function reserved for peace officers” including carrying a firearm and making arrests after a background audit (of January 2016 to the present) found their psychological examination evaluations to be “D. Not Suited”.
Suspect arrested for Saturday morning Oakland shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating a Saturday morning shooting that left one injured. At 9:15 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting in the 6600 block of Bancroft Avenue. At the scene, officers provided medical treatment to an injured victim until they were sent to a local hospital. The […]
Marina PD arrest four suspects on catalytic converters theft
MARINA, CALIF, (KION-TV): After a vehicle pursuit to Sand City, Marina PD arrested four suspects on grand theft on Sunday morning. 29-year-old Carlos Amparan of San Jose, 42-year-old Cesar Buelna of San Leandro, 28-year-old Juan Morales of San Jose and 19-year-old Angel Ruiz-Morales of San Jose were all booked into the Monterey County Jail for The post Marina PD arrest four suspects on catalytic converters theft appeared first on KION546.
Police leave scene of active burglary after homeowner claims to be home
Police left the scene of an active burglary at a home in San Mateo Saturday night after the homeowner said they were home when they actually weren't.
3 arrested, 24 cited at DUI checkpoint in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Santa Rosa police arrested two drivers for driving under the influence during a Friday night traffic checkpoint. The checkpoint was conducted between 9 p.m. Friday and 2 a.m. Saturday in the area of College Avenue and Morgan Street. During the checkpoint, officers screened 921 vehicles. In addition to two DUI […]
Suspect flees Oakland police; Strikes officer with vehicle
OAKLAND -- A driver, awakened from a deep slumber in a vehicle Sunday morning by Oakland police, struck an officer while fleeing the scene and eluding arrest, authorities said.The unidentified officer suffered undisclosed injuries and was in stable condition at a local hospital.Investigators said the incident took place at around 10:00 a.m. in the the 5200 block of Wentworth Ave. Officers responded to a call of a unresponsive individual in the driver seat of a vehicle that was stopped in the roadway. When officers arrived, the individual awoke and officers were able to establish communication. As officers attempted to detain the individual to further investigate the incident, the individual accelerated away from the scene striking an officer with their vehicle.The driver remains at large. No description of the suspect or vehicle has been released. This is an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Criminal Investigations Division at (510)238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510)238-7950.
