ImpeachBiden
4d ago
Edgar was a crook, but what he says would be an improvement. Problem is, like any corrupt state, any politician (democrat or republican) that demonstrates having morals and obeys the law is treated like a doormat.
4d ago
Illinois is run by corrupt politicians will never change people will have to demand changes but good luck with that
reader from Illinois
4d ago
the one party system in Illinois is definitely not working.
thecentersquare.com
Op-Ed: Illinois government unions ask voters to cement their dominion
Chicago’s skyscrapers are designed to sway so they don’t shatter, but the architects of the 1970 Illinois Constitution failed to follow those foundational rules: they imposed rigidity. And 52 years later, Illinois taxpayers are paying dearly because public pensions cannot bend. Instead, the broken system imperils state services,...
wmay.com
Illinois Chamber Of Commerce Endorses Mendoza
Democratic Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza has picked up the endorsement of a business group that usually backs Republican candidates. The Illinois Chamber of Commerce says Mendoza is the only statewide Democrat to get the group’s backing this year. The Chamber says Mendoza approaches the job with a commitment to fiscal integrity and a spirit of bipartisanship.
wmay.com
Pritzker, Bailey Continue To Spar Over Abortion
The major party candidates for Illinois governor are clashing not only over their stance on abortion rights, but on whether it should even be an issue in next month’s election. Democratic incumbent Governor JB Pritzker says he has worked to ensure that Illinois women… and women who come here...
wmay.com
Pritzker, Bailey Clash In First Head-To-Head Candidate Forum
The two major party candidates for Illinois governor have met for the first time in a general election forum. Democratic incumbent JB Pritzker and Republican opponent Darren Bailey met in a virtual forum Friday sponsored by the Associated Press. The candidates clashed on most issues, including crime, abortion, the state’s finances, and guns.
ourquadcities.com
Illinois’ fight over eliminating cash bail intensifies
State lawmakers could consider language changes in veto session. Federal legislation intended to make it harder to overturn presidential elections moves closer to becoming law. Opponents of the SAFE-T Act in Illinois fight to prevent some aspects of the law from taking effect in the new year. Iowa comes away...
wmay.com
Op-Ed: Lawsuit Abuse Awareness Week gives Illinois a much-needed wakeup call
Every year in the United States, the first week of October is observed as Lawsuit Abuse Awareness Week. This week serves as an important opportunity to raise awareness about the high cost of frivolous lawsuits not only on small businesses owners, but on all Americans of all backgrounds. Lawsuit abuse...
aclu-il.org
Citizen-Activists Reject “Empty Threats” of Lawsuits from Awake Illinois
Two suburban residents today forcefully rejected threats of lawsuits from the group Awake Illinois if they continue to express their opposition to the organization and its agenda. Maggie Romanovich of Wheaton and Kylie Spahn of Downers Grove received letters from leaders of Awake Illinois in early September suggesting that Awake would file a defamation lawsuit against them if they did not “cease and desist” from such criticism and remove existing online posts.
wmay.com
Welch Defends SAFE-T Act, Challenges Critics
Illinois House Speaker Chris Welch is defending the policing and justice reform law known as the SAFE-T Act. Critics have called for a repeal of the law that will end cash bail in Illinois on January 1, 2023. Welch says the cash bail system is unjust and needs to end.
Pritzker, Bailey face off in first Illinois governor’s race debate
(WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and State Senator Darren Bailey faced off in their first debate of the general election campaign Friday. A 45 minute virtual meeting, sponsored by the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors, took place. Pritzker said that his Republican opponent is a far-right politician who would take the state backwards, while […]
WISH-TV
‘All INdiana Politics’: Indiana secretary of state’s race; Biden’s backlash
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For another week, “All INdiana Politics” looks at the secretary of state’s race. Over the past few weeks, News 8 talked with Republican candidate Diego Morales and Democrat candidate Destiny Wells. There is a third name on the ballot: Libertarian candidate Jeff Maurer.
Candidates for Illinois' 17th Congressional District to debate Monday night in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — The two major-party candidates for Illinois' 17th Congressional District will debate one another tonight at Bradley University's Hayden-Clark Alumni Center on the Peplow Pavilion in Peoria. The debate between Republican Esther Joy King and Democrat Eric Sorenson will take place from 6-7 p.m. Prior to the...
wmay.com
Calculator shows possible tax increase of Illinois labor amendment
(The Center Square) – Amendment 1 on the November ballot in Illinois has supporters saying it gives workers an even playing field when negotiating with their higher-ups. Opponents say the measure will lead to more tax increases. The amendment has been the subject of much debate as many Democrats...
CBS 58
Republican supermajority real possibility for Wisconsin ahead of Midterms
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- We're just six weeks away from midterms that political experts say could change the political landscape of the state of Wisconsin forever. If Wisconsin Republicans can edge out enough seats in state Senate and Assembly races for two thirds majority in both the State Assembly and Senate come November, they'll have a veto-proof supermajority.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Crime will flourish under Pritzker
Illinois has never had a more dishonest governor than JB Pritzker. Why is he so dishonest? Because he can afford to be. He inherited billions from his daddy; and when money is no object, neither is truth. Pritzker is using Illinois tax dollars to bolster his re-election bid, claiming that...
nprillinois.org
Examining The Record: Darren Bailey pushed to fix the state's ills, but critics call him ineffective
As Illinois’ landmark abortion-rights law was finalized in 2019, current Republican gubernatorial hopeful Darren Bailey grew exasperated about extending protections to an “individual” beyond just a “woman” — a change recognizing, for example, that transgender men can get pregnant. “Who else can get pregnant...
Illinois Voters Face ‘Workers Rights Amendment' Question as Early Balloting Begins
Early voting officially began in most Illinois counties on Thursday, and those casting ballots were faced with the question of whether to amend the state’s constitution to include the right to unionize. The Workers’ Rights Amendment would require a 60% approval rate to be added to the state’s constitution,...
wmay.com
Industry analyst believes Illinois may soon allow internet gambling
(The Center Square) – With marijuana and sports betting helping to fill Illinois’ coffers with tax money, some say online gambling isn’t far off. Six states allow casino gambling online: Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Delaware and Connecticut. But at a recent East Coast Gaming conference, panelists named Illinois as one of the additional states that could soon adopt internet gambling.
fordcountychronicle.com
Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Sign the petition to repeal the SAFE-T Act
Early last year Illinois enacted a bill known as the SAFE-T Act which was advertised as criminal justice reform. In reality, it has made it harder for police officers to do their jobs and made it easier for criminals to be released back out onto the streets. On January 1 Illinois will end cash bail for most offenses. This means that the number of crimes for which a person can be held in jail between arrest and trial will be greatly reduced. Persons arrested for some serious crimes could be released almost as soon as they are arrested.
4Star Politics: Poll predictions in Missouri
4Star Politics explores a new Emerson College to see how Missouri voters feel about key issues. Kansas Attorney General candidate Chris Mann joins the show.
fox32chicago.com
Changes possible for Illinois' controversial SAFE-T Act after backlash from law enforcement
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - After much backlash from law enforcement, changes could be on the way for Illinois' SAFE-T Act — the controversial measure that eliminates cash bail. Downstate Democratic state Sen. Scott Bennett is proposing a tweak that would expand judges' discretion to hold suspects in custody, if the judge believes the suspect poses a flight risk or a danger to the community.
