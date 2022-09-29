ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

popville.com

Well Hello There October Christmas Tree!!

Thanks to Jeff for sending: “Almost time to decorate up here in Petworth!”. Please send your NOVEMBER Christmas tree finds to [email protected]. Last Christmas Tree in Town is brought to you by the Friends of the White Whale Society.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

1000 Words

Thanks to Kian for sending Saturday night from 15th and Massachusetts Avenue, NW:. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. Park View, Rental of the Day. Today’s Rental was...
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Sala Thai looking ready to roll in Hill East!

Thanks to Shane for sharing: “Signage is up for the Sala Thai at Park Kennedy in Hill East!”. Sala Thai will join Duffy’s, also opening in Hill East at 1901 C Street, SE. Check out Sala Thai’s menu here and stay tuned for an opening date.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Your Afternoon Animal Fix

If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and your neighborhood. If you love the animal fix and want to ensure PoPville’s long term viability please consider donating to our Patreon here.
WASHINGTON, DC
popville.com

Today’s Rental was chosen because I wanted to see inside and the balcony, obviously

This rental is located at Newton Pl NW near Georgia Ave. The Craigslist ad says:. “$3,700 / 2br – 1100ft2 – Penthouse 2 bedroom/2 bath Condo (Park View, Washington DC) Modern 2 bed / 2 bath two-story oasis penthouse for rent in the heart of Petworth at the Whitney Row. 1,100sqft light-filled unit with floor-to-ceiling windows with new hardwood floors and custom blinds throughout. The main floor has 1 bed / 1 bath with small private balcony. The upstairs level has 1 bed / 1 bath with a large private rooftop. The unit has a fully equipped kitchen with a dishwasher, garbage disposal, full-size refrigerator, microwave, and gas oven/range. The kitchen has a large island bar seating connected to the living / dining area. The unit has ample closet space throughout, with in-unit laundry. The unit comes with one off-street private parking space.
WASHINGTON, DC

