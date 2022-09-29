Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police looking into relationships, motive in the Jim Matthews caseAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
Detroit's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldDetroit, MI
Michigan's Cider Mills You Have to Visit This FallHeather RaulersonRochester, MI
Visit the 74-Piece Vincent Van Gogh Exhibit Now in DetroitRene CizioDetroit, MI
Immerse Yourself in the Works of Van GoghHeather RaulersonDetroit, MI
MLive.com
Former Tigers reliever joins playoff-bound Yankees
DETROIT -- Former Detroit Tigers reliever Jacob Barnes will end his busy 2022 season as a member of the New York Yankees. Barnes’ contract was purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before Saturday’s game. He pitched 1 2/3 innings without allowing a run in the Yankees’ 8-0 victory over Baltimore.
What’s being said nationally after Lions lose despite limping offense scoring 45 points
DETROIT -- Despite missing most of their offensive firepower, the Detroit Lions (1-3) still scored 45 points in their latest loss. But it still wasn’t enough for their defense. The Lions lost 48-45 in a wacky game to the Seattle Seahawks from Ford Field in Week 4. They were...
MLive.com
Tigers: Miguel Cabrera will be back in 2023
DETROIT -- The first question of what should be a busy offseason for the Detroit Tigers has already been answered: Miguel Cabrera will be back in 2023. “We expect Miggy to be here. We expect him to do his part in the offseason to prepare himself to be healthy and productive and the icon that he is,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Saturday.
Tyrell Crosby puts Detroit Lions on blast, claims they fired staffer for putting players’ health first
How did Tyrell Crosby put the Detroit Lions on blast?Crosby then went into further detail about his situation. Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby is unhappy about how the Miami Dolphins handled Tua Tagovailoa‘s injury situation last Sunday. While discussing it, he took the opportunity to put the Lions on blast for firing one of their staffers for putting the players’ health first.
MLive.com
Yet another officiating gaffe costs the Lions. A referee explains what happened.
DETROIT -- The Lions were on the verge of getting smoked. Then Jamaal Williams ran for two touchdowns in about 8 minutes, trimming the deficit to just eight points. Once the defense answered with a rare third-down stop on the ensuing drive, it seemed Detroit was about to get the ball back while down by just one score.
The Detroit Lions on pace to have one of the most prolific offenses (and worst defenses) in NFL history
Detroit Lions set a record, but was it a good one?Detroit Lions on record-setting pace. We knew the Detroit Lions‘ offense was good and we knew their defense was bad. But what if we told you the Lions set a record on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks?. Well, that...
After disappointing season, Twins president disappointed that fans are disappointed
A lackluster attendance total in the final week has everyone feeling...disappointed.
MLive.com
Red Wings eager to get Tyler Bertuzzi some reps, starting tonight
DETROIT – Derek Lalonde recalled watching from the opposing bench as an assistant coach with Tampa Bay on opening night last season when Tyler Bertuzzi scored four goals. “His finish around the net, really special,” Lalonde said. “He had four, he could have had six. He had a couple juicy ones in the slot, too. He sniffs the net, he sees the net, he’ll go to that hard area.”
Which of the rumored Aaron Judge contracts is best for Yankees?
By now, if you haven’t seen, ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel (subscription required) polled 14 MLB executives about various free agency scenarios concerning New York Yankees star Aaron Judge. Where will he land? What kind of contract will he command? Should he be the highest-paid player in the league?. Judge’s...
MLive.com
New Tigers boss promised bold moves, but he’s wise to punt on this one
DETROIT -- New Detroit Tigers president Scott Harris has promised a winter of bold and fearless moves. But he decided to punt on what would have been the boldest move of all: Nudging aside soon-to-be-40-year-old legend Miguel Cabrera.
MLive.com
Lions holding kicker tryouts this week after fill-in starter misses 2 PATs
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions’ two-year odyssey to replace Matt Prater hit yet another snag on Sunday, when fill-in kicker Dominik Eberle missed two point-after attempts and pushed a kickoff out of bounds in the 48-45 loss against Seattle. “Yeah, I mean it’s -- it is what it...
MLive.com
Javier Baez homers as Tigers win opener of season-ending series
Javier Baez hit a two-run homer and Bryan Garcia made a successful spot start as the Detroit Tigers beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3 on Monday night at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The Tigers (66-93) have won 11 of their last 13 games. They have three more this week against the Seattle Mariners (87-72), who have already clinched a playoff spot.
MLive.com
Tigers call up Bryan Garcia to start Monday’s game
It might be the last move of the season. But in a season like 2022, that might be a risky prediction. The Tigers recalled right-hander Bryan Garcia to start Monday’s series opener in Seattle, where the Tigers will close out the regular season with four games against the Mariners.
Detroit News
Observations: Killian Hayes shows poise to lead White team to victory in Pistons scrimmage
Detroit — Little Caesars Arena served as the site of the Pistons' open practice and scrimmage Sunday, offering fans a sneak peek at their team before the preseason gets underway later this week. It served as a sign that the 2022-23 season is right around the corner, with just...
MLive.com
Eric Haase homers as Tigers top Twins, 3-2
DETROIT -- Eric Haase had three hits, including a home run, as the Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2 on Saturday night at Comerica Park. The Tigers (64-93) and Twins (77-81) have split the first two games and wrap up the weekend series on Sunday.
MLive.com
Red Wings, with close to regular lineup, fall to Penguins in preseason
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings dressed a lineup Monday that will look remarkably similar to the one they ice in their season-opener Oct. 14. Problem was, Pittsburgh did likewise, and the Penguins scored a pair of power-play goals and got 36 saves from Casey DeSmith in a 3-2 preseason victory at Little Caesars Arena.
MLive.com
Detroit Lions considering new role for prized rookie Aidan Hutchinson
ALLEN PARK -- Aidan Hutchinson has three sacks, which ranks among the top 15 players in the league, and leads all rookies with 14 pressures. That’s good stuff. The problem is all those sacks came in the first half against Washington, and he’s been shut out otherwise while struggling to win his one-on-ones. His pass rush win rate is just 10%.
MLive.com
Halftime analysis: Lions need to make adjustments on defense, or they’re goners
DETROIT -- The Lions are losing 24-15 against the Seattle Seahawks, one of the worst teams in the league. That’s not good. Without some adjustments in the second half, especially on defense, it’s going to get so much worse before this one is over. Malcolm Rodriguez forced a...
MLive.com
Lions’ Dan Campbell says he’s considering changes to everything on defense
DETROIT -- When Justin Jackson caught a short touchdown pass to pull the Lions within a score late in the fourth quarter, the Lions had four players on the field who opened this season on practice squads. That includes Jackson himself. They still managed to score 45 points. Yet the...
MLive.com
Lighter and hopefully faster, Joe Veleno makes push for Red Wings job
DETROIT – After putting on weight to gain strength last summer, Joe Veleno shed some pounds this offseason to get quicker. The better he skates, the better his chances of making the Detroit Red Wings season-opening roster, he believes. “I think the game now has just gotten a lot...
