Detroit, MI

MLive.com

Former Tigers reliever joins playoff-bound Yankees

DETROIT -- Former Detroit Tigers reliever Jacob Barnes will end his busy 2022 season as a member of the New York Yankees. Barnes’ contract was purchased from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before Saturday’s game. He pitched 1 2/3 innings without allowing a run in the Yankees’ 8-0 victory over Baltimore.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Tigers: Miguel Cabrera will be back in 2023

DETROIT -- The first question of what should be a busy offseason for the Detroit Tigers has already been answered: Miguel Cabrera will be back in 2023. “We expect Miggy to be here. We expect him to do his part in the offseason to prepare himself to be healthy and productive and the icon that he is,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Saturday.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Tyrell Crosby puts Detroit Lions on blast, claims they fired staffer for putting players’ health first

How did Tyrell Crosby put the Detroit Lions on blast?Crosby then went into further detail about his situation. Former Detroit Lions offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby is unhappy about how the Miami Dolphins handled Tua Tagovailoa‘s injury situation last Sunday. While discussing it, he took the opportunity to put the Lions on blast for firing one of their staffers for putting the players’ health first.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
MLive.com

Red Wings eager to get Tyler Bertuzzi some reps, starting tonight

DETROIT – Derek Lalonde recalled watching from the opposing bench as an assistant coach with Tampa Bay on opening night last season when Tyler Bertuzzi scored four goals. “His finish around the net, really special,” Lalonde said. “He had four, he could have had six. He had a couple juicy ones in the slot, too. He sniffs the net, he sees the net, he’ll go to that hard area.”
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Which of the rumored Aaron Judge contracts is best for Yankees?

By now, if you haven’t seen, ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel (subscription required) polled 14 MLB executives about various free agency scenarios concerning New York Yankees star Aaron Judge. Where will he land? What kind of contract will he command? Should he be the highest-paid player in the league?. Judge’s...
BRONX, NY
MLive.com

Javier Baez homers as Tigers win opener of season-ending series

Javier Baez hit a two-run homer and Bryan Garcia made a successful spot start as the Detroit Tigers beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3 on Monday night at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The Tigers (66-93) have won 11 of their last 13 games. They have three more this week against the Seattle Mariners (87-72), who have already clinched a playoff spot.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Tigers call up Bryan Garcia to start Monday’s game

It might be the last move of the season. But in a season like 2022, that might be a risky prediction. The Tigers recalled right-hander Bryan Garcia to start Monday’s series opener in Seattle, where the Tigers will close out the regular season with four games against the Mariners.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Eric Haase homers as Tigers top Twins, 3-2

DETROIT -- Eric Haase had three hits, including a home run, as the Detroit Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2 on Saturday night at Comerica Park. The Tigers (64-93) and Twins (77-81) have split the first two games and wrap up the weekend series on Sunday.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Red Wings, with close to regular lineup, fall to Penguins in preseason

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings dressed a lineup Monday that will look remarkably similar to the one they ice in their season-opener Oct. 14. Problem was, Pittsburgh did likewise, and the Penguins scored a pair of power-play goals and got 36 saves from Casey DeSmith in a 3-2 preseason victory at Little Caesars Arena.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Lions considering new role for prized rookie Aidan Hutchinson

ALLEN PARK -- Aidan Hutchinson has three sacks, which ranks among the top 15 players in the league, and leads all rookies with 14 pressures. That’s good stuff. The problem is all those sacks came in the first half against Washington, and he’s been shut out otherwise while struggling to win his one-on-ones. His pass rush win rate is just 10%.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Lighter and hopefully faster, Joe Veleno makes push for Red Wings job

DETROIT – After putting on weight to gain strength last summer, Joe Veleno shed some pounds this offseason to get quicker. The better he skates, the better his chances of making the Detroit Red Wings season-opening roster, he believes. “I think the game now has just gotten a lot...
DETROIT, MI

