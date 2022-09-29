JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in a theft of an elementary school traffic cone. JPD released a video showing a white SUV stopping in front of Lincoln Elementary School, an individual then got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and took one of the school’s unique traffic cones. The suspect then returned to the vehicle and left the area.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO