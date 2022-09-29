Read full article on original website
Man killed in Seneca Street crash
Emergency crews are at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident at Seneca Street and Elk Street.
77-year-old man dies after crash on Seneca Street near Elk Street
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a 77-year-old man died Monday afternoon after a crash. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. at Seneca Street near Elk Street. Buffalo Police accident investigators said a Chevrolet Corvette was traveling westbound on Seneca when the driver apparently lost control...
Two-vehicle crash on Seneca and Elk Streets leaves one man dead
Around 2:45 p.m. on Monday police asked motorists to avoid the area as crews responded to the multi-vehicle crash.
Jamestown Man Arrested For Reckless Driving, DWI
App users, tap here to watch video. Busti, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown Man was arrested Sunday afternoon after allegedly recklessly driving while intoxicated in the Town of Busti. Officers with the Lakewood-Busti Police Department were dispatched in search for a Gray Chevy Cruze that reportedly was...
Restricted access on Knoche Road
Roadway to undergo several improvement projects over the next two weeks. Access to Knoche Road will be restricted while work is being done.
Erie County Auto Bureau in Depew closing for renovations
DEPEW, N.Y. — A car bureau in Depew is closing for renovations. On Monday, Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns announced that Erie County Auto Bureau in the George Urban Plaza at 2122 George Urban Blvd is closing Wednesday, Oct. 5 and will reopen by the end of the year.
Angry WNY Man In Medical Taxi Gets Out And Is Hit By Semi Truck On I-90
Have you ever heard the saying, 'don't cut off your nose to spite your face'? I think it somehow applies here. A Chautauqua County man was irate, for some unknown reason, and decided he wanted out of his Medicaid taxi. The incident took place on Thursday, September 29, 2022. The...
2 men hospitalized after separate overnight shootings
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that took place overnight Sunday. The first shooting took place on Sixth Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. When officers started to investigate, a private vehicle took a man in his 30s to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to the RPD the […]
Rochester Police are investigating three overnight shootings
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that happened overnight. Police say the first shooting happened happened around 11:38 p.m. on Lyell Avenue. Officers determined a group had been gathering and multiple shots were fired and a man in his 20's was shot. A...
Girl, 17, in stable condition after shooting on Schuele Avenue
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A teenage girl is recovering and is listed in stable condition after she was shot Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the 200 block of Schuele Avenue, between Northland Avenue and East Ferry Street. That's where a 17-year-old girl was shot, according to detectives with the Buffalo Police Department.
Man expected to survive shooting on Lyell Ave.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a man in his 20s is recovering after he was shot late Saturday evening on Lyell Avenue near Whitney Street. When officers arrived to the scene they learned that a group was gathering in the area and multiple gunshots were fired. During the course […]
Irate Man Jumps In Front Of Tractor Trailer On I-90, Police Say
SILVER CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – An irate Jamestown man was seriously hurt after police say he jumped in front of a tractor trailer on Interstate-90. Around 3:15 p.m. Thursday New York State Police said the man, identified as 48-year-old Hector Colon Rodriguez, was riding in a Medicaid taxi headed westbound on I-90 when he reportedly became “irate.”
Jamestown Police Looking For Stolen Traffic Cone
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in a theft of an elementary school traffic cone. JPD released a video showing a white SUV stopping in front of Lincoln Elementary School, an individual then got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and took one of the school’s unique traffic cones. The suspect then returned to the vehicle and left the area.
Beware of New York State Electric and Gas Imposters
Residents throughout the region may want to be cautious about people claiming to be from the electric company. Ithaca Police are investigating several burglaries where a person identifying himself as a New York State Electric and Gas worker is suspected in break-ins at buildings and cars on North Cayuga Street.
Sheriff: Jamestown Man Found With Drugs, Intention To Sell
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man was arrested last Friday after being caught with a large amount of drugs, money, and scales. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators, the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, Jamestown Police Department SWAT team and the Jamestown Police Department executed a search warrant on a room at the Clarion Pointe Hotel in the town of Ellicott.
RPD investigating murder during Chili Ave. bonfire
Update ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department has released the name of the victim shot and killed early Saturday morning on Chili Avenue. At around 3:05 a.m. officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation. While en route, they also received a call that a man had been shot on Chili Avenue. On scene, authorities […]
Amherst man shot in Buffalo
Buffalo Police tells WBEN that a 39-year-old Amherst man was hit multiple times by gunfire just after 1 p.m. ET Saturday afternoon. Read more here:
Tractor Trailer Crash in New York State Leads to Manure Spill on Major Interstate
One major interstate in New York was left quite a mess after a tractor trailer crash Thursday afternoon. Police say parts of the roadway were closed for several hours after the rollover crash. Offcials say the accident happened when the driver of the truck lost control of the vehicle, resulting in her suffering non-life threatening injuries.
One-Car Crash Kills 38-Year-Old Fredonia Woman
Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that took place in Chautauqua County, New York. Emergency responders were called to an area along State Route 60 in Pomfret, New York near Fredonia at approximately 11:59am on Friday, September 23, 2022. The initial call was for a one-car crash. Route-60-and-Bennett-Road-in-the-Fredonia-and-Pomfret-area-of-New-York-Photo-via-Google-Maps-September-2022. Route 60...
Buffalo police investigating shooting on Saturday afternoon
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. Just after 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a call near Minnie Gillette Drive and South Division Street where detectives say a 39-year-old Amherst man was struck multiple times by gunfire. The victim was transported to ECMC where is was […]
