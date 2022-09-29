ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Jamestown Man Arrested For Reckless Driving, DWI

App users, tap here to watch video. Busti, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown Man was arrested Sunday afternoon after allegedly recklessly driving while intoxicated in the Town of Busti. Officers with the Lakewood-Busti Police Department were dispatched in search for a Gray Chevy Cruze that reportedly was...
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 8 WROC

2 men hospitalized after separate overnight shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that took place overnight Sunday. The first shooting took place on Sixth Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. When officers started to investigate, a private vehicle took a man in his 30s to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to the RPD the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police are investigating three overnight shootings

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that happened overnight. Police say the first shooting happened happened around 11:38 p.m. on Lyell Avenue. Officers determined a group had been gathering and multiple shots were fired and a man in his 20's was shot. A...
ROCHESTER, NY
2 On Your Side

Girl, 17, in stable condition after shooting on Schuele Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A teenage girl is recovering and is listed in stable condition after she was shot Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday on the 200 block of Schuele Avenue, between Northland Avenue and East Ferry Street. That's where a 17-year-old girl was shot, according to detectives with the Buffalo Police Department.
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Man expected to survive shooting on Lyell Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a man in his 20s is recovering after he was shot late Saturday evening on Lyell Avenue near Whitney Street. When officers arrived to the scene they learned that a group was gathering in the area and multiple gunshots were fired. During the course […]
ROCHESTER, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Irate Man Jumps In Front Of Tractor Trailer On I-90, Police Say

SILVER CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – An irate Jamestown man was seriously hurt after police say he jumped in front of a tractor trailer on Interstate-90. Around 3:15 p.m. Thursday New York State Police said the man, identified as 48-year-old Hector Colon Rodriguez, was riding in a Medicaid taxi headed westbound on I-90 when he reportedly became “irate.”
SILVER CREEK, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Police Looking For Stolen Traffic Cone

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in a theft of an elementary school traffic cone. JPD released a video showing a white SUV stopping in front of Lincoln Elementary School, an individual then got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and took one of the school’s unique traffic cones. The suspect then returned to the vehicle and left the area.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Big Frog 104

Beware of New York State Electric and Gas Imposters

Residents throughout the region may want to be cautious about people claiming to be from the electric company. Ithaca Police are investigating several burglaries where a person identifying himself as a New York State Electric and Gas worker is suspected in break-ins at buildings and cars on North Cayuga Street.
ITHACA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Sheriff: Jamestown Man Found With Drugs, Intention To Sell

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man was arrested last Friday after being caught with a large amount of drugs, money, and scales. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators, the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, Jamestown Police Department SWAT team and the Jamestown Police Department executed a search warrant on a room at the Clarion Pointe Hotel in the town of Ellicott.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD investigating murder during Chili Ave. bonfire

Update ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department has released the name of the victim shot and killed early Saturday morning on Chili Avenue. At around 3:05 a.m. officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation. While en route, they also received a call that a man had been shot on Chili Avenue. On scene, authorities […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WIBX 950

One-Car Crash Kills 38-Year-Old Fredonia Woman

Authorities are investigating a fatal crash that took place in Chautauqua County, New York. Emergency responders were called to an area along State Route 60 in Pomfret, New York near Fredonia at approximately 11:59am on Friday, September 23, 2022. The initial call was for a one-car crash. Route-60-and-Bennett-Road-in-the-Fredonia-and-Pomfret-area-of-New-York-Photo-via-Google-Maps-September-2022. Route 60...
FREDONIA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo police investigating shooting on Saturday afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. Just after 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a call near Minnie Gillette Drive and South Division Street where detectives say a 39-year-old Amherst man was struck multiple times by gunfire. The victim was transported to ECMC where is was […]
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
Western New York local news

