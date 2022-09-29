Read full article on original website
Related
PHOTOS: Cinderella’s Ball at the Casper College
Never have there been so many princesses in one room. Purple, pink, green, blue...dresses galore! Attendees danced, colored pictures, enjoyed sweet treats and took photos with Cinderella. The event was a precursor to the live performance of Cinderella's story, tickets available online. The director, Richard Burk, told K2Radio News, "It...
David Street Station Hosting ‘Halloween Carnival’ Event in October
With Halloween around the corner, there are new events for the kiddos popping up everyday. The latest event is the Halloween Carnival taking place at David Street Station on Saturday, October 29th, 2022, beginning at noon. The official David Street Station Facebook event page states:. It’s spooky season at David...
2022 Pumpkin Fest Happening Saturday at Hat Six Travel Center
Tomorrow, it begins. Saturday is the official start of spooky szn and it can only be celebrated in with one thing: Pumpkins. Lots and lots of pumpkins. Luckily for pumpkin enthusiasts, they can get their fix at the 2022 Pumpkin Fest, happening at the Hat Six Travel Center on Saturday, October 1.
Casper Mountain Ski, Snowboard and Bike Swap
Have you been meaning to upgrade your snow gear but waiting on the right time?. The Casper Mountain ski, snowboard and bike swap presents the chance to sell your gear or even get a tune-up. According to a social media post there will be vendors with booths providing different services to address all your snowy needs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Excel Academy Hosting a Month Long Pumpkin Patch in October
As we get closer and closer to the Halloween 2022 season, more events are popping up in and around the Casper area. Excel Academy Private School’s Fall Pumpkin Patch will take place at 500 South Jefferson Street, starting on October 5th, 2022, and running through October 31st, 2022. The...
Casper Suffers Loss of Park School 3rd Grader, NC Science Teacher
Two Casper residents passed away on Saturday in a car accident. Mateo Diaz, a Park School 3rd grader, and his father, Mauro Diaz, a science teacher at NCHS, did not survive the accident. There will be a prayer vigil for the Diaz family beginning at 7 PM tonight at St....
Soaking up Sunshine in Casper Before the Stormy Weekend
It's not quite sweater weather yet, but according to the National Weather Service there's a storm brewing... Today's forecast is sunny with a high near 78 and a nice breeze attached, but heading into the tail end of the week the temps are expected to drop. Showers and thunderstorms are...
PHOTOS: Fall Fest Packs David Street Station, Ushers in Autumn
It was, barring just a bit of wind, a perfect day. The sun was shining, the leaves were falling, the children were laughing. It was, for all intents and purposes, an ideal autumn day. The David Street Station put on their annual Fall Fest event in Downtown Casper and, this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PHOTOS: Mills Spring Ranch Barbecue & Hayrides
On Saturday the Spring Mills Ranch hosted a large gathering to celebrate Fall. It was a beautiful afternoon on Casper Mountain. As if the trees and fresh air weren't enough, there was horseshoe, corn hole, and volleyball. Mills Spring Ranch fed hundreds, even sending volunteers back to town to buy...
Governor Gordon Talks About Women, Equality, and Mental Health
Governor Gordon was the keynote speaker on Wednesday at the connect2women conference in Casper. Did Gordon feel a little awkward being the only man at this thing?. "I'll tell you, I don't" he said. Gordon knows a thing or two about women and mental health. "I can tell you from...
Fall Fest is Happening Tomorrow at David Street Station
Today's wind notwithstanding, it is officially AUTUMN and with that comes a multitude of fall fun events, such as the Fall Fest, produced by the David Street Station. This event, happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will feature a myriad of fun fall activities, all of which are designed to leave you smiling.
The ‘Twisted Pretzel’ Is Opening This Week in the Eastridge Mall
The Flaming Wok will no longer be the only eatery in the Eastridge Mall food court, as the Twisted Pretzel is set to open this Wednesday (September 28th, 2022). The official Twisted Pretzel Facebook page made the announcement earlier today (Monday, September 26th, 2022), with a picture of the new logo and message that read:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘A Heck of a Ride,’ Casper Woman Writes Her Own Hilarious Obituary
Every week, Oil City News shares obituaries from the community. Typically, obituaries are written by a loved one of the recently deceased but, every now and then, a person will write their own and, once in a while, the results are both heartwarming and tear-jerking. Such was the case with...
Evansville Fire Department Extending Haunted Maze Event To Three Nights
It's just about that time. The leaves are falling. The sun is setting. The night is coming. So, too, is Halloween and some of the community's favorite events are coming back bigger, and badder, and better than ever. This October in Casper will feature witches, and werewolves, haunted houses and...
WATCH: Jeffree Star Introduces New Menu Item at FireRock Steakhouse
People have been curious on how well Jeffree Star would be able to acclimate to the Wyoming lifestyle. Just the fact that he's still here and a ranch owner should remove all doubt. Star Yak Ranch has been supplying Casperites with different yak options for about a year now. There...
CASTING CALL: Want to Be the Next Casper Radio DJ & Influencer?
Townsquare Media Casper, WY has an opportunity to be a part of the 2022 Wyoming Association of Broadcasters "Station of the Year". Casper's #1 for New Country, My Country 95.5 (http://mycountry955.com), needs your help filling the high heels of morning co-host Prairie Wife. After four years, she is leaving the show to spend more time with her family. We are now searching for the next co-host /content creator to join the award winning My Country Morning Show alongside radio vet Drew Kirby. This is your chance to become a well-known local influencer.
Natrona County Fire District Perform Rope Rescue at Independence Rock, Climber Life Flighted
Members of the Natrona County Fire District were called to perform a rope rescue at Independence Rock on Tuesday. That's according to a social media post from the NCFD, who wrote that "Yesterday afternoon, the Natrona County Fire District was called for a fall at Independence Rock for a male patient stuck on top of the rock after injuring his leg."
LOOK: Dog Safely Recovered From Awning in Casper by Good Samaritans
It's not everyday that you see a dog that appears to enjoy being in high places. That was the case earlier today (Wednesday, September 28th, 2022), when a dog got out of a window by crawling in a space between an air conditioning unit on the top floor of the upcoming new location for Northside Vapes.
Casper Professor and Writer Puts Out New Book About Wild Horses
Chad Hansen came to Casper College at “the turn of the century” he jokes with students. He’s been teaching sociology there since 2001, but in the summers he and his wife like to go to their special place in Red Feather Lakes. “It’s a small village,” said...
Natrona County Public Library Showcasing ‘Banned Books’ This Month With Feature Display
Did you know that this week is 'Banned Books Week?'. Yes, that's a thing; a pretty important thing, actually, and Natrona County's very own library is 'celebrating' the event by showcasing a display of banned books right in the center of their library. Now, this may seem like a fairly...
ROCK 96.7
Casper, WY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 96.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock967online.com
Comments / 0