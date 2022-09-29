Read full article on original website
Related
BYU Newsnet
Female BYU students in male-dominated majors find support through mentorship programs
Several mentorship programs at BYU are aiming to support women in male-dominated majors and help them establish a place in their fields. The percentage of female undergraduate students at BYU has increased over the years. In Fall 2020, BYU reported a 50/50 split between male and female students, and in 2021, that percentage changed to 51% female and 49% male.
BYU Newsnet
WalletHub ranks Utah as the second best state for teachers
Utah educators responded to WalletHub ranking Utah as the second best state for teachers in their list of 2022’s Best and Worst States for Teachers. The WalletHub article, which came out Sept. 19, aimed “to help America’s educators find the best opportunities and teaching environments.”. According to...
Here Are 28 Of The Absolute Dumbest Things That Have Happened So Far In 2022
Uh... that doesn't mean what you think it means.
Internet Reacts to an Official Rule Clarification From UNO
When playing the classic card game UNO with friends, you sometimes have to decide whose rules you'll play by, as there tends to be some deviation here and there. One main point of contention, which has been debated for a long time, is if a person should be allowed to stack "Draw 2" cards, in turn, making it so the next person has to draw four new cards, then six, and so on.
Comments / 0