Keep Fishers Beautiful initiative underway
Keep Fishers Beautiful is set for Oct. 1-8, with a week of activities ranging from city recycling day to Nickel Plate Trail planting to the Compost Tumbler and Rain Barrel Program. KFB is a celebration of “volunteerism and sustainability” for residents of all ages, according to city officials.
Carmel in brief — October 4, 2022
Candidate forums – The League of Women Voters of Hamilton County will host two nonpartisan candidate forums this fall to give voters a chance to hear from candidates on the ballot in the Nov. 8 general election. Forums will start at 7 p.m. and end by 8:30 p.m. On Oct. 4, a forum at Carmel City Hall will include candidates for state Senate Districts 21 and 29 and House Districts 24, 32 and 39. On Oct. 6, a forum at Noblesville City Hall will include candidates for Senate Districts 25 and 31, House District 88 and Hamilton County prosecutor. The forums are open to the public. Those who wish to watch through Zoom may register for a link at LWVHCIN.org.
Record participation expected at Carmel Education Foundation’s Ghosts & Goblins run
Carmel Education Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Penix is optimistic this fall’s event will be the largest Ghosts & Goblins run in its history. “We hope to register a record 3,000 people for the race this year,” Penix said. “We have about four times as many registered as we had at this time last year.”
Marching Millers earns fourth place at BOA competition
The Noblesville Marching Millers earned fourth place during the Bands of America Central Ohio regional competition in mid-September and were among a total of 12 finalists from Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio. The Marching Millers, who competed Sept. 17 in Obetz, Ohio, performed during the preliminary competition earlier in the day...
Carmel church to give away 40K pounds of potatoes Oct. 8
Forty thousand pounds of potatoes will be available to be given away to anyone who needs them between 8 and 10 a.m. Oct. 8 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 4780 E. 126th St. in Carmel. For several years, St. Mark’s has been holding “potato drops” in partnership with...
Mini golf course spotlights ‘Great Squirrel Stampede’
The City of Fishers is celebrating the 200th anniversary of the time squirrels ran amok through Hamilton County in what became known as “The Great Squirrel Stampede.”. To commemorate the event, and as part of the city’s ongoing celebration of the 150th anniversary of its founding, Fishers is offering a free four-hole mini golf course at the Oct. 12-15 Fall Festival at the AgriPark in Fishers. The course, which debuted late last month at the Fishers Farmers Market, will make appearances at other sesquicentennial events throughout the year.
Carmel High School graduate bring film to Heartland
As a Carmel High School student, Laura Palmer Graham’s film teacher took the class on a field trip to the Heartland International Film Festival. “That was my first touchpoint with filmmakers and a possible career in entertainment,” Laura said. Laura, a 2010 CHS graduate, is the executive producer...
Letter: Letter attacking school board candidates hypocritical, lacking facts
Former Carmel Clay Schools Supt. Jeff Swensson’s letter criticizing school board candidates Jenny Brake, Greg Brown, and myself, Adam Sharp (BBS) is astonishing in its hypocrisy. Without offering a shred of evidence, Swensson accused BBS of being funded by “national money.” Funny how he overlooked the fact that Support CCS PAC, which actively supports school board candidates Kristin Kouka, Jennifer Nelson-Williams and Jake Nichols and is funding their campaign material (look at their signs) is documented in April 2022 Hamilton County campaign finances filings as receiving a majority of their funds from organizations outside of Indiana.
Westfield Police seeking public’s assistance in identifying burglary suspect
The Westfield Police Dept. is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual allegedly involved with a burglary at Great Clips in Westfield. The burglary occurred Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. at 1521 S. Waterleaf Dr., where police found the front door had been smashed in with a large rock. The suspect entered through the broken door, proceeded to the cash drawer and removed cash, authorities said.
Cutting-edge research: Zionsville resident developing promising drug that fights cancers, other diseases
Dr. Mark R. Kelley, a Zionsville resident and accredited scientist, has dedicated most of his professional career to the development of a drug that has been shown to slow tumor growth in cancer patients, quell symptoms of neuropathy in patients undergoing chemotherapy and treat retinal diseases, among other applications. Kelley...
Carmel-based tech firm Alleo to add 60 jobs by 2026
Alleo, a provider of software to facilitate interactive hybrid meetings, recently announced that it will remain in Carmel as it expands. The tech company plans to add approximately 60 jobs in its office in the Meridian Corporate Corridor by the end of 2026. Brandon Fischer, Alleo founder and CEO, launched...
