Read full article on original website
Related
Channel 3000
Rubio vows to oppose potential Hurricane Ian aid package if lawmakers ‘load it up with stuff that’s unrelated to the storm’
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida said Sunday that he will vote against any potential congressional disaster aid for victims of Hurricane Ian if lawmakers “load it up with stuff that’s unrelated to the storm.”. “Sure. I will fight against it having pork in it. That’s the key,”...
Fact-checking claim about Venezuela sending prisoners to the US southern border
Statement: "DHS confirms that Venezuela empties prisons and sends violent criminals to our southern border." Republicans have praised Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recent decision to use taxpayer money to fly two planes of Venezuelan asylum seekers from Texas to Florida to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. Meanwhile, in Congress, some...
Comments / 0