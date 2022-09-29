Read full article on original website
North Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains during the flight of the nuclear-capable weapon that could reach the U.S. territory of Guam and possibly beyond. The launch was the most provocative weapons demonstration by North Korea this year as it ramps up missile tests to build a full-fledged nuclear arsenal that viably threatens U.S. allies and the American homeland with the goal of wresting outside concessions, some experts say. The missile’s estimated 4,500 kilometer (2,800 mile) flight was the longest by any North Korean missile, though the North has previously launched other potentially longer-range weapons at high angles to avoid neighboring countries. The United States strongly condemned North Korea’s “dangerous and reckless decision” to launch what it described as a “long-range ballistic missile” over Japan.
Merkel wins UN refugee agency award over welcome of Syrians
GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. refugee agency said Tuesday it’s giving its highest award to former German Chancellor Angela Merkel for her efforts to welcome more than 1 million refugees — mostly from Syria — into Germany, despite some criticism both at home and abroad. Matthew Saltmarsh, spokesman for the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, said Merkel had been selected as the latest recipient for the Nansen award, which is handed out annually by the Geneva-based U.N. agency. “Under the then-Federal Chancellor Merkel’s leadership, Germany welcomed more than 1.2 million refugees and asylum-seekers in 2015 and 2016, which, as you will remember, was the height of the conflict in Syria, and there was deadly violence in other parts of the world,” Saltmarsh told reporters. “Dr. Merkel helped to highlight the plight of refugees globally.” Merkel’s decision to let in so many migrants boosted the far-right Alternative for Germany party and resulted in protests by a vocal minority. She was also blasted by some governments for being too friendly to refugees, when some European Union partner states were closing borders to refugees and asylum-seekers.
British embassy security guard accused of passing secrets to Russia appears in court
A man accused of spying for Russia at the British embassy in Berlin is to go on trial in February.David Smith, 58, was due to enter a plea at the Old Bailey on Tuesday but a judge adjourned the hearing because of the barristers’ strike.The former security guard’s defence barrister was not present at the hearing because of ongoing action by the Criminal Bar Association, which also caused a previous plea hearing in September to be delayed.A judge told Mr Smith, who appeared in court via videolink from prison, that he could not take a plea without him being fully...
Iran says it launched test 'tug' into suborbital space
Iran says it has launched a test tug into sub-orbital space
How whiteness poses the greatest threat to US democracy
A growing chorus of voices is warning that our democracy is in grave danger, but there is much less discussion of the exact nature of the threat. Recently, President Biden emphasized the severity of the threat by going to the place where the constitution was signed to give what the White House described as “a speech on the continued battle for the soul of the nation”.
Japanese Government Urges Residents to Take Cover After North Korea Fires Missile Over Japan
North Korea has launched a missile over Japan for the first time in five years, prompting Japanese officials to urge its residents to take shelter. The missile was fired at 7:22 a.m. local time Tuesday and flew over Japan. Twenty-two minutes later, it landed in the Pacific Ocean, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said, per The New York Times.
