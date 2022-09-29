Read full article on original website
The historic Lewis Shaw Coleman House built in 1914 is still a remarkable homeCJ CoombsAurora, MO
The Ozark Courthouse Square Historic District in Ozark, Missouri has its history tooCJ CoombsOzark, MO
Unique restaurant chain set to open 4th Missouri location next monthKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison Without Parole For Embezzlement, Tax SchemeTaxBuzzSpringfield, MO
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MissouriTravel MavenSpringfield, MO
KYTV
Black walnut harvest season returns to the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A tradition for generations of families returned once again to the Ozarks. The black walnut harvest season kicked off on Monday for black walnut fans. Hammons Black Walnuts is looking forward to the expected yield this season. Alan Stauffacher, Procurement Manager for Hammons, says the company is enticing residents to participate with a selling price of $20 per 100 pounds after hulling.
Garth Brooks Missouri Concertgoers Face Hours-Long Traffic Jam
Garth Brooks is opening up Thunder Ridge in Missouri this weekend. The new venue is at the Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Mo. It happens at a lot of venues, but rarely do venues open their doors with an artist this big. There are traffic issues. Here’s hoping that local officials can solve them for the final night of the run on Sunday.
After Garth Brooks show at Thunder Ridge, there’s a plan to improve traffic
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – Plans to expand Highway 86 in Taney County became more pressing over the weekend after many fans sat in traffic for hours waiting to attend the sold-out Garth Brooks concert at the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena. Right now, 86 is a two-lane road and the weekend’s events highlighted the need to […]
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: fatal crash, collector’s expo, and Heart Walk 2022
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Just before 2:00 Sunday morning, reports of a crash along State Route V near NE 40th alerted Barton County E-911. A Barton County Deputy arrived first, locating the crash about 10 miles northwest of Lamar. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Authorities reported a single vehicle crash with three occupants; the driver, Benjamin Harrington, 18, of Lamar was killed. Click here to read more about this story.
Former mayor of Branson, Missouri, James Mason 'Jim' Owen, and popular publicist for floating and fishing in the Ozarks
James Mason “Jim” Owen (b. Nov. 11, 1903, d. July 12, 1972).Trenton Thompson, Find-a-Grave. For 12 years, James Mason “Jim” Owen served as a Branson, Missouri mayor. Before relocating to the Ozarks in 1933, Owen was employed by a Jefferson City newspaper as an advertising manager. Once arriving in Branson, he stayed and never left.
KYTV
Buddy Check 3 goes “off-road” with Jeepin’ for a Cure
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This is an extra special time right now. October is breast cancer awareness month. And there are a lot of people who work year-round to raise awareness and money to support people who are fighting the disease. It might surprise you who some of those people are.
Unique restaurant chain set to open 4th Missouri location next month
A unique restaurant chain recently announced that it would open its fourth location in Missouri next month. Read on to learn more. Chicken Salad Chick is a unique restaurant chain with more than 220 locations in over 17 states throughout the country.
KYTV
Garth Brooks fans unable to get into the concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena because of traffic, crowd
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Garth Brooks is appearing at the new Bass Pro Thunder Ridge Nature Arena Branson for the weekend of September 30 through October 2. The sold-out show was a hit for many who attended on September 30. However, many others were unable to even get into the venue due to miles of traffic and few shuttles from parking lots to the concert. Maricalla Cossich and her husband decided to spend their fifth anniversary seeing Garth Brooks. They spent $400 on tickets for themselves and friends and a parking pass. They left their home in Bolivar at 3 p.m. When they arrived at the venue, they waited in line to get to their assigned parking spot for over an hour. Once they parked, they saw hundreds of people in line for the shuttle.
Frightly News Investigates: A dozen ghosts haunt Pythian Castle?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – One of Springfield’s oldest buildings, the Pythian Castle, has a long history of people coming and going through the facility. Many lost their lives there and some of them have decided to never leave. The history of the Pythian Castle According to John Sellars with the History Museum in the Square Downtown, […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Branson Alderman claims administrator hiring a “sham”
One Branson Alderman says the hiring of the city’s new administrator was fixed from the beginning, and another aldermen has decried the hiring process, which they believe was not transparent and ignored much stronger candidates for the position. Alderman Chuck Rodriguez told Branson Tri-Lakes News the hiring process for...
KYTV
Springfield City Council approves multi-use permit for large development on historic Commercial Street
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield City Council approved one of the largest projects in the historic neighborhood of Commercial Street. The developer plans a more than 10,000-square-foot apartment and business complex. Neighbors worry the new development will take away from the neighborhood’s historic architecture. Business owners and developers say it...
KYTV
How to become the next mayor of Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You could be the next mayor of Springfield! If you think you’re fit for the job, you can head to the city clerk’s office to start that process. If you think you are suitable for the job, you can start the petitioning process now. You can put your name on the ballot to run for mayor or to fill one of the five city council seats.
Two Missouri restaurants named ‘hidden gems’ by TripAdvisor
The world's largest travel guidance platform announced the 2022 Best of the Best Restaurants.
KYTV
East Sunshine Street corridor project
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited Release from MODot/KY3) - Those interested in a project to improve traffic flow along Greene County Route D (East Sunshine Street) in Springfield are invited to view the proposed improvements and project information via a virtual (online) public meeting from Tuesday, October 4 until Tuesday, October 18, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.
KYTV
GARTH BROOKS CONCERTS: What you need to know before shows at Bass Pro’s Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Legendary Garth Brooks 50th Anniversary Celebration Concerts this weekend at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena near Branson begin on Friday. The three concerts last through Sunday afternoon. Bass Pro Shops shared these tips to make your concert experience safe and fun. ATTIRE:. Guests should...
An Ozark business owner is starting over after thieves stole all of his tools
Thieves stole all of Brett Callahan's tools he needs for his heating and cooling business. Ozark Police are investigating and say there's been a spike in these kinds of crimes.
These Carthage Missouri Mansions Will Leave You With More Questions (And Cabinets) Than Answers
Well guys, you know what I'm like by now.I'm nosy as heck, and I love to look at listings on Zillow and Realtor to get a chance to look into other people's houses. And they have them for sale, so...they want me to look, right? RIGHT. Well, I found a...
Large grass fire visible for miles, SW of Joplin
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Smoke was visible for miles south of Joplin near Loma Linda as Redings Mill responded to a fast-moving grassfire just after 4:40 p.m. Monday. It was estimated to be about 20 acres by Redings Mill Fire Command on arrival. However they requested mutual aid quickly from the following agencies:
Stormy Point Resort offices destroyed by 4-alarm fire near Branson
STONE COUNTY, Mo. — About 8:15 p.m. Thursday evening, September 29, 2022, Southern Stone County Fire were dispatched to 94 Pemberly Lane, Branson. Branson Engine 3 and Battalion Chief Cizek were first on scene to a three-story, approximately 15,000 square feet, residential type structure, owned by Capital Vacations LLC, that currently housed Stormy Point Resort supplies and maintenance facilities.
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Looking for the owner of this Dachshund/Lab mix puppy
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, our featured lost dog is an unusual mix of breeds. Shee has the shorts legs and long body of a Dachshund, but the face of a Labrador. She was found with a clue that she does have an owner somewhere.
