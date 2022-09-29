Read full article on original website
WNEM
Statues among ‘beary-new’ arrivals at Saginaw Children’s Zoo
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Visitors at the Saginaw Children’s Zoo will get to see the zoo’s latest arrivals starting Oct. 8. The two statues of bears, which were donated by a couple, will be installed at the zoo just in time for “Zoo Boo.”. “The way the...
Free COVID-19 tests, telehealth treatment in Michigan
Michigan is the first state to launch coronavirus "Test to Treat" programs that include free testing and telehealth services, with 13 locations throughout the state. The state health department said Monday the Mitten State is the first to launch this federal initiative at neighborhood testing sites to provide quick access to free COVID-19 antiviral medications. ...
WNEM
Empty the Shelters kicks off its fall event
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bissell Pet Foundation is calling all potential pet parents to head over to their local shelters and find the newest member of their family for the Empty the Shelters event. The week of Oct. 3, more than 280 shelters will be reducing adoption fees to help find homes for more cats and dogs.
WNEM
What's happening this Fall at Temple Theater & Saginaw Arts Museum
WNEM TV5 Weekend Wake-up 8 a.m. Superintendent Stacey Criner discussed details surrounding a threat made to Alma High School on WNEM TV5 News at 5 p.m. Coach Corky Thompson invites the public to enjoy indoor golf at EE Sports & Arcade in Saginaw on WNEM-TV5 News at 4 p.m. news.
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Saturday morning, October 1
A student safety program is reporting an increase in threats against Michigan schools since the Oxford High shooting last November. The Tack football legacy continues this season at Merrill High School, as two brothers helped lead the Vandals to victory Friday night. Superintendent shares details of threat at Alma High...
