CLOSING: Kirby’s Grill and Taphouse in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A popular Fayetteville restaurant is set to close its doors for good. The owner of Kirby’s Grill and Taphouse told NewsChannel 9 on Thursday afternoon, September 29 that it will close on October 9.

He blames the pandemic and retaining staff as reasons behind the closure. When the Fayetteville location shuts down, only the Westvale Plaza location will be left.

