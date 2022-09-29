Read full article on original website
Related
Pound bounces back in Asia trading after Liz Truss’s tax plan U-turn
Pound sterling rose to an almost two-week high on Tuesday, boosted by the UK government’s U-turn on controversial plans for tax cuts. Sterling rose 0.08 per cent to $1.1333, up about 10 per cent from the record low against the dollar seen last week following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget announcement of scrapping the highest rate of income tax, with cuts funded by increased borrowing.Mr Kwarteng’s pledge to abolish the 45p rate of tax, paid by people who earn more than £150,000 a year, was met with a major pushback from the opposition and a rebellion among backbench Tory MPs,...
Pound — live: Truss refuses to rule out benefits cuts, pledging ‘responsible finance’
Liz Truss has refused to confirm whether benefits will be uprated in line with soaring inflation, meaning some of the poorest could face a real-term cut to their income. The prime minister faces a new battle with her MPs on welfare, with two former work and pensions secretaries saying it would be wrong to renege on Boris Johnson’s pledge of an inflation-matching rise. Ms Truss, speaking on the Today programme this morning, said she is “committed to supporting the most vulnerable” but “we have to be fiscally responsible”. It comes as the pound rebounded today to an almost two-week...
Comments / 0