KELOLAND TV
Track the changing fall colors throughout South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You may have noticed more leaves are starting to turn color around Sioux Falls. We’ve mainly seen yellows, but the reds and oranges are starting to pop. According to the South Dakota Parks Fall Foliage Tracker, the Sioux Falls area is seeing minimal to partial change in the orange.
So, Just How Many Car Washes Are There in Sioux Falls?
If there is one thing the city of Sioux Falls has no shortage of, it has to be car washes. There seemingly appears to be at least one on every busy street in the city. I mean, there is certainly no excuse for driving a dirty car in this city. If you do, you either don't care that "wash me" is written on the back of your car, or you're just too damn cheap to wash your vehicle.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls adds usable space to its downtown landscape
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls’ newest “green” space is open for business. “Just a great gathering space for people to really connect downtown and enjoy what downtown has to offer,” Sioux Falls Parks & Rec Recreation Manager Jackie Nelson said. “Something very similar...
KELOLAND TV
Never too old to pursue passions
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A Brooking’s man is living proof that age is just a number. Before retiring in 2014, Tommy Edwin was a soybean researcher at SDSU. Now he has taken his retirement to bring back an old passion of his — music. For most people...
KELOLAND TV
What to expect for weather in October
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve been coasting through the fall, but we know how quickly that can change. The warm weather has been sticking around for much of the fall as well as the dry weather. But October can give us some big swings. October is here,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Haunted history of downtown Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mitchell Olson hosts Downtown Scavenger Haunts. It’s a chance to learn about some of the haunted areas of downtown Sioux Falls, just in time for the Halloween season. He joined Dakota News Now on Monday morning.
dakotanewsnow.com
SiouxperCon 2022 attracts pop culture icons
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The annual SiouxperCon is back this year with some of the biggest names in film, art, and fandom. The event kicked off Sept. 30 and runs through Oct. 2 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. Meteorologist Aaron Doudna caught up with two guests at this year’s convention, actor Jim Beaver and Mythbusters Jr. star Rachel Pizzolato.
KELOLAND TV
SiouxperCon takes flight in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A convention celebrating everything from comic books to cosplay to professional wrestling is underway in Sioux Falls. SiouxperCon took flight in 2016 as a destination for all things pop culture and fandom. “If you’re into Supernatural or you’re into Harry Potter or you’re into...
WATCH: Mountain Lion Roams In This South Dakota Town
There is always something new when you're a police officer patrolling the streets. However, I don't think the police officers of the Vermillion Police Department ever thought they would come across a big cat early Friday morning. Around 4:15 AM on Friday morning, officers driving on patrol came close to...
KELOLAND TV
House fire; SDSU president receives nation award; Scattered rain ahead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Investigators are looking into what sparked a weekend fire in Southeastern Sioux Falls. An 80-year-old Mitchell woman has been given back...
KELOLAND TV
Temperatures in KELOLAND to cool next week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve enjoyed the warm and dry conditions as of late, but as we flip the calendar to October, be prepared for changes. The first change is showing a connection to the tropics. Though a slight connection, it is there. As Hurricane Ian moves...
KELOLAND TV
Will it snow in South Dakota this October?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The leaves have just started fading into oranges, reds and yellows and many people have already started wondering: When will it snow?. First, let’s look at when temperatures across the area will cool down. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens explained Hurricane Ian is currently slowing down weather patterns, which in turn is stalling rain patterns.
KELOLAND TV
Warm and breezy weekend: Storm Center AM Update — Saturday, October 1
SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) – Temperatures for today are going to be well above average. Average high temperature in Sioux Falls for the first day of October is 70° and we will slowly climb to almost 80°. Across the region highs for your Saturday will be into the 70s and 80s in eastern and central KELOLAND. Western South Dakota will be in the 60s and 70s and a chance of isolated showers will linger into Sunday. KELOLAND will continue the day with partly cloudy skies and a stronger breeze from the south for most of eastern and central KELOLAND.
KELOLAND TV
Yankton welcomes World Archery Championship
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — The National Field Archery Association Foundation will host the World Archery Field Championships in Yankton this week. The competition will run Monday through Sunday at the NAA Easton Yankton Archery Center. The best archers in the world will be featured at the event. Nearly 400...
KELOLAND TV
Will Sioux Falls hit $2 billion in permit values?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city only needs $280 million to reach $2 billion in building permit values for the city of Sioux Falls. Will the city reach $2 billion by the end of the year?. “I don’t think we will hit $2 billion. I really don’t,” said...
Popular Sioux Falls Restaurant Closed Indefinitely After Fire
A fire this week at a popular East side restaurant here in Sioux Falls has forced the establishment to close the doors indefinitely due to smoke damage. Cherry Creek Grill, located at 3104 E 26th Street on the East side, broke the news on their Facebook page:. The good news...
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: October 1st
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Festival of Bands in Sioux Falls features schools from South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota competing for first-place honors in parade and field competitions. Activities begin at 8 a.m. with a parade starting on West Madison Street. The marching competition begins at 9:45 a.m. at Howard Wood Field. The marching finals begin at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 to $15.
KELOLAND TV
Angela Kennecke to focus on Emily’s Hope
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is Angela Kennecke’s last day at KELOLAND News. She’s one of the most familiar faces here in our KELOLAND studio. She’s also led the investigative team at KELOLAND News. As many of you know, after the death of her daughter,...
KELOLAND TV
Crews respond to fire in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Crews on Sunday afternoon responded to a fire call near 49th and Cliff in southern Sioux Falls. Multiple fire trucks responded to the fire. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says they were able to extinguish the fire about 45 minutes. No injuries were reported. The northbound lane of Cliff was temporarily blocked.
KELOLAND TV
Man accused of chasing, throwing weapon at 9-year-old
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars, accused of chasing a 9-year-old boy and throwing a stun gun at the child’s head. Police say some kids noticed Larry Newholy, jumping on cars and yelling Saturday evening in central Sioux Falls. One of the...
