Christian Bale wants to play an iconic Star Wars villain
Christian Bale wants to play one iconic villain from the Star Wars movies. Bale is no stranger to mega-blockbusters, having played major roles in the Christopher Nolan Batman movies, a Terminator sequel, and now an Marvel movie too. But, that isn’t enough for the actor. Off the back of his...
House of the Dragon has cut one of the most mysterious Targaryens
Game of Thrones only had two Tagaryens, and one of them didn’t last very long (RIP Viserys). Yet this ancient family ruled Westeros for centuries before Robert had his little tantrum and overthrew the Mad King. The fantasy series House of the Dragon explores the time when the Targaryens were at their most powerful in the build-up to the civil war that will ruin them.
House of the Dragon: Why does Alicent hate Rhaenyra so much?
Why does Alicent hate Rhaenyra so much? The fantasy series House of the Dragon is digging into the history of the Targaryen civil war, and we’re learning a lot about what caused this great tragedy. Specifically, it seems to boil down to Queen Alicent and Princess Rhaenyra absolutely despising each other.
Why Spider-Man: No Way Home LEGO sets lied about the Marvel movie
Rarely are blockbuster action movies more lied about than Spider-Man: No Way Home. Everyone except Alfred Molina was swearing up and down about falsehoods surrounding the Marvel movie. Even LEGO got in on it, with several sets for the Spider-Man movie depicting scenes that do not exist. Turns out, the toy company had good reason.
The Shining twins explained
Who are The Shining twins in The Shining? Stanley Kubrik’s adaptation of The Shining is often regarded as one of the best horror movies ever made – and even one of the best movies ever made, period. In 2019, a sequel to The Shining was released with Ewan McGregor as Danny Torrance.
Deep Space Nine actor explains how he nailed Lower Decks cameo
The latest episode of the Star Trek series Star Trek: Lower Decks saw the crew of the USS Cerritos landing on Deep Space Nine for negotiations, and they encountered some familiar faces. The episode of the animated series, titled ‘Hear All, Trust Nothing’ is one that has been highly anticipated by fans ever since the trailer for the latest season dropped, revealing that the space station would feature in season 3.
Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby almost had a brand new Prince song
With his Elvis biopic wowing cinemagoers and critics alike, Baz Luhrmann is back at the top of his game. The American filmmaker is mostly known for his ‘Red Curtain Trilogy,’ which features rom-com Strictly Ballroom, the musical Moulin Rogue! and his unique take on the Shakespearean tragedy: ‘90s movie Romeo + Juliet.
House of the Dragon: did Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen get married?
Did Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen get married? Ever since the fantasy series House of the Dragon began, there’s been something between Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen. Now obviously, they’re related, but they’re also Targaryens who don’t really see blood as a barrier to… well, anything. But,...
Mission: Impossible 7 is inventing ways for Tom Cruise to do stunts
We all know the Mission: Impossible action movies are just vehicles for Tom Cruise to defy death at this point. The director of Mission: Impossible 7 recently noted on Twitter that production is literally inventing ways for the Hollywood star to demonstrate his high immortality. In a now-deleted tweet, per...
60 doors were harmed in the making of The Shining
The Shining is indisputably one of the best horror movies of all time. Directed by Stanley Kubrick, who is also known for thriller movies like A Clockwork Orange, Eyes Wide Shut, and 2001: A Space Odyssey, The Shining was a career-defining role for both Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall, who played a married couple on-screen.
House of the Dragon: how does Aemond Targaryen lose his eye?
How does Aemond Targaryen lose his eye? When the fantasy series House of the Dragon introduced us to Aemond Targaryen, we saw he was an impetuous but brave boy willing to do whatever he needed to to get a dragon of his own. Now in House of the Dragon episode...
Next James Bond search won’t begin until at least 2023
Fans of the James Bond movies have been clamouring for news about the next iteration of the world’s most famous spy. But, bad news: the search for the next James Bond won’t even begin until 2023 at the earliest. No Time to Die was the latest instalment in...
Tarzan is getting yet another remake
Everyone’s favourite vine-swinging jungle hero is getting yet another remake, only eight years after the last attempt – and no, it’s not George in the Jungle. Many adaptations have been made of the Tarzan story, originally a novel by by Edgar Rice Burroughs, but most will probably think of Disney’s animated movie from 1999 as the definitive version.
Adrien Brody’s Succession character is a combo of “several people”
Adrien Brody has been reminiscing about some of his best-known roles to Entertainment Weekly. Brody is still the youngest man to have won the Oscar for Best Actor, as he was 29-years-old when he won for The Pianist in 2002. Since then, he’s worked with Wes Anderson several times, as well as directors such as M. Night Shyamalan, Peter Jackson, and Rian Johnson, and in television series such as Peaky Blinders and Succession.
The Rings of Power season 2 has already started filming
Only six episodes of Lord of the Rings TV prequel The Rings of Power have been broadcast so far, but filming is already underway on the second season, with some significant changes. The main filming location has changed from New Zealand to the UK, in a new hub called Bray Studios outside London.
Jennifer’s Body is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video
One of the best horror movies of this century thus far, and one of Megan Fox’s best movies besides, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Jennifer’s Body, a cult classic monster movie directed by Karyn Kusama and written by Diablo Cody, is now available on the streaming service for all standard subscribers.
Hocus Pocus 3 release date speculation, plot, cast, more
What is the Hocus Pocus 3 release date? Hocus Pocus 2, the sequel to the classic family movie, kept the door open for a potential third movie by introducing us to a new generation of witches, with Becca (Whitney Peak), Izzy (Belissa Escobedo), and Cassie (Lilia Buckingham) becoming a coven themselves by the end of the film.
Christian Bale explains if he’d work with Christopher Nolan again
Christian Bale has spoken about whether or not he’d want to work with fellow Chris, Christopher Nolan, again. The have pair worked together on four of Nolan’s movies so far: The Prestige, and Nolan’s Batman movie trilogy with Bale as Bruce Wayne. Nolan’s Batman trilogy with Bale...
Andor filming locations spotted by fans
Some of the real life filming locations for Andor epsiode 4 have been spotted by fans of the latest Star Wars series. Andor, which is available on streaming service Disney Plus, is currently on its fourth episode, after its first three dropped in one go when it debuted in mid-September.
Barry Keoghan auditioned for a different Batman villain before Joker
Barry Keoghan is the newest Joker actor who made his debut in the fabulous thriller movie The Batman. Before Keoghan plastered on the Clown Prince of Crime’s alabaster makeup and terrifying smile, he actually auditioned to play a different Batman villain. In an interview with GQ, Keoghan admitted that...
