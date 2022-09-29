Read full article on original website
Related
videtteonline.com
ISU women's tennis puts together strong Redbird Invitational
Illinois State women’s tennis impressed this past weekend, hosting the Redbird Invitational and winning 14 of its 17 doubles matches. On top of their doubles matches, the Redbirds were victorious in 11 of their 15 singles matches. Senior Tara Damnjanovic and junior Tijana Zlatanovic led the way in doubles by winning all five of their flight No. 1 matches, garnering praise from ISU head coach Maja Kovacek.
videtteonline.com
ISU volleyball drops to 1-3 in MVC play with 3-1 loss to Illinois-Chicago
Despite a dominant opening set, Illinois State volleyball was unable to continue that success, falling to Illinois-Chicago in four sets Sunday at Redbird Arena. "I thought we came out really strong in the first set, but I think UIC woke up a little bit and kind of just changed their game plan and came back at us with a little more aggression," ISU head coach Allie Matters said. "We're still trying to work through some things in our lineups. I thought that today was much better than Friday."
videtteonline.com
ISU soccer loses fifth-straight; scoring struggles continue
Despite a strong second half performance, Illinois State soccer lost 1-0 against Belmont as it fell to 2-11 on the season Sunday at Adelaide Street Field. This marks the fifth-straight loss for the Redbirds, making them 0-5 in the Missouri Valley Conference this season. An early goal from BU’s Kennedy Wise enough to give the Bruins a narrow 1-0 lead. The shutout also marked ISU’s fifth-consecutive match without scoring.
videtteonline.com
Vandenburgh earns third MVFC Defensive Player of the Week
Illinois State football senior linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh continues to wreak havoc on opposing offenses, once again being named Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Week. This is the third time in four games that Vandenburgh has gotten this award. The Freeport, Illinois, native was all over the field...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
videtteonline.com
Late surge not enough as ISU football falls 19-14 to Southern Illinois
Illinois State football was unable to overcome a sluggish first half, falling 19-14 to Southern Illinois in its first Missouri Valley Football Conference game of the season. "We played much better in the second half. I'm proud of the way our team played in the second half," Illinois State head coach Brock Spack said. "We did not play well in the first half offensively or defensively. We had some work to do, and I'm proud of the way we came back and played in the second half. We just couldn't finish them off."
videtteonline.com
ISU cross country puts together strong performance at Gans Creek Classic
Illinois State cross country showed out at the Gans Creek Classic Friday, as 11 runners of both the men and women’s team set career highs. The men placed 11th of 22 schools with standout performances from Baptiste Tardiveau, Zack Loomis, Tyler Klouda, Mathis Chavand, Jordan Wood and Yusuf Baig. Tardiveau's time of 24:14.0 puts him as the sixth-fastest 8,000-meter runner in school history, placing 21st in the individual race.
videtteonline.com
RPAFest helps recreation and park administration students find their passion within the major
The 6th annual RPAFest celebrated the Recreation Management program Wednesday on the Quad of Illinois State University. The fest brought 180 recreation and park administration (RPA) students who were able to work on professional development and work beyond the classroom, in a setting similar to a career fair. Students were able to connect with professionals and network, while developing skills that will benefit them in their future career.
videtteonline.com
Send Silence Packing features emotional, somber exhibit highlighting suicide prevention
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story contains mentions of suicide. Stories of suicide victims filled the Quad of Illinois State University as the exhibit “Send Silence Packing” appeared Tuesday afternoon. The event travels across the country to convey the message that silence can be deadly. The exhibit featured rows of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
videtteonline.com
Hovey Avenue to experience periodic delays for sewer televising, cleaning
Hovey Avenue between Adelaide Street and Cottage Avenue will experience periodic closures beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday for sewer televising and cleaning. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes will experience closures until 5 p.m. A spotlight map of the road closure can be found online. Anyone with questions can contact...
videtteonline.com
Pub II crash victims identified as Michael Burns, Carson Bates; driver arrested
The Normal Police Department identified Michael Burns and Carson Bates as victims of the Sept. 15 crash outside of Pub II. According to a press release from NPD, both Bates and Burns are still in the hospital receiving treatment for their injuries. Friends of the victims created a GoFundMe page to help pay for the hospital bills. Both victims are Illinois State University students.
videtteonline.com
BPD responds to shots fired downtown early Saturday morning; one man arrested
Bloomington Police responded to shots fired at about 1:13 a.m. Saturday while conducting a foot patrol in Downtown Bloomington. According to a press release from BPD, officers heard the shots while on patrol, and additional officers arrived to the scene to assist. Police observed a male concealing what was believed...
Comments / 0