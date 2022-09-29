Read full article on original website
Boy, 11, plunges to his death after falling from 19-story balcony while family was fleeing Hurricane Ian
A YOUNG boy tragically plunged to his death from a 19-story balcony after his family fled from Hurricane Ian. The 11-year-old had sought safety at a condo in Panama City Beach after leaving Jacksonville with his relatives when tragedy struck. Despite their home city being spared the full ferocity of...
Fox meteorologist makes unfortunate drawing while explaining Hurricane Ian
Days before residents of southern Florida prepared to brace for the landfall of Hurricane Ian, a meteorologist on Fox Weather caused a stir on social media for an unfortunately shaped drawing.Bryan Nocross, who has long appeared on US news stations to discuss hurricanes, was a guest of Fox Weather on Sunday when he began drawing the expected path of the tropical storm.Having already drawn a curved-shape line down the spine of central Florida, Nocross explained that Hurricane’s path was hard to predict and that meteorologists often used a “cone of uncertainty” to guess its path.“Look at this,” Mr Norcross...
'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors.
Bodies exposed at Florida cemetery in Hurricane Ian aftermath: 'It's hard to believe'
Bodies buried at Oakland Cemetery near Orlando were exposed after Hurricane Ian caused major destruction across Florida, including damaging winds and severe flooding.
Florida's wealthy residents have been chartering private jets to hurry away from the state in the days before Hurricane Ian
Private jets have escaped Florida for Chicago, Dallas, Nantucket, Aspen, and Mexico, Bloomberg reported.
SEE IT: Alligators and sharks roaming neighborhoods following Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian rages on in Florida, its wildlife is being transported with it.
Something fishy: Hurricane Ian is causing catfish to turn up in Florida yards
Multiple Brevard residents spotted catfish in their yards ahead of Hurricane Ian, with one resident counting more than 14.
Ian before and after: Videos show Florida devastation in Fort Myers, Sanibel Island
Videos showing before and after images from Florida show how quickly Hurricane Ian flooded parts of Fort Myers and Sanibel Island after the storm made landfall.
Martha’s Vineyard Takes Revenge On DeSantis By Shipping Him 50 Karens
What does Sanibel Island look like after Hurricane Ian? See for yourself
Sanibel Island was a perfect escape for many people from South Florida. A place to pick shells, see nature, have a good meal, kick back in the sand.
The next named storm could become a monster hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the Atlantic season, and now forecast models show a developing storm could become a monstrous threat to the US Gulf Coast by next week.
WATCH: Mystery Creature Spotted Swimming in Florida Street During Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian has most of Florida discombobulated. So of course we’re going to see creatures as lost as many of the state’s residents. Someone shared a TikTok video from a friend in Florida. The video showed something swimming in the street. Hurricane Ian brought a huge storm surge to the southwest Florida coast. Fort Myers had a seven-foot surge flood the city, while the storm swamped Naples with six feet. Plus, the cat 4 storm dumped a ton of rain as it slowly made its way up the peninsula.
Aftermath of a monster: Shocking footage reveals scale of Hurricane Ian's devastation
Hurricane Ian has left a path of destruction in its wake in southwest Florida, and the wounds from the storm are still being discovered.
Major hurricane threat looms for the US next week
A tropical rainstorm that has been skirting along the northern coast of South America could eventually shift from the Caribbean into the Gulf of Mexico, where it may undergo rapid strengthening into a major hurricane before threatening the United States, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. AccuWeather's tropical forecast team, which began cautioning...
WATCH: Crazy Florida Men Swim in Ocean During Hurricane Ian, Get Obliterated by Waves
Florida is hit with more hurricanes than any other state in the country. In fact, of the nearly 300 hurricanes that have hit the United States since 1851, close to half have churned their way through Florida. The Sunshine State also sees the most severe storms. A staggering 37 of...
The most dangerous and venomous creature spreading in Florida.
The most dangerous and venomous creature spreading in Florida.Brody J/Flickr. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. One of the most poisonous caterpillars in the United States of America is spreading in Florida State.
Florida man swims inside house as Hurricane Ian storm surge brings devastating floods
A man swam through a flooded house in Naples Park, Florida, as Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state on Wednesday, 28 September.The storm made landfall as a Category 4, just shy of a monstrous Category 5, packing winds of 155mph.Ian’s eyewall brought surging ocean waters onshore in the state, as residents were told that there was no longer time to evacuate and instead urged to shelter in place.“This is going to be a nasty two days,” Florida governor Ron DeSantis said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Florida homes flooded as residents brace for ‘catastrophic’ Hurricane IanHurricane Ian makes landfall with warnings of 'unsurvivable' storm surgesSurfers try to ‘catch’ big waves as Hurricane Ian set to hit Florida
'I can't do this': Fort Myers Beach woman calls for help as Hurricane Ian's storm surge floods her home
Hope Labriola stood naked on her bed, the water rising in her mobile home, as Hurricane Ian roared overhead.
Coast Guard sees human remains in flooded home as search and rescue continues
Florida officials on Friday gave a glimpse into the death toll following Hurricane Ian: 20 unconfirmed deaths, 1 confirmed fatality and an unknown number of drownings in one house.
Meteorologists Forecast Major Hurricane to Hurl Towards the United States Next Week
A major hurricane threat has raised concern for its potential to hit the United States next week from Monday, September 26. A storm system is hovering off the northern coast of South America, which has been projected to navigate the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. The same system could directly hit the US, breaking what appeared to be a relatively quiet hurricane season for the country this year.
