San Luis Obispo Tribune

Fans Slam Kim Kardashian For Selling a $129 Garbage Can: ‘I’m Confused’

Yikes! Kim Kardashian is getting hate from fans after revealing that she would be selling a $129 garbage can as part of her SKKN BY KIM home line. “Introducing the Waste Basket. This minimalistic concrete vessel discreetly disposes of garbage, giving any room a modern upgrade,” the Kardashians star, 41, shared via Instagram on Sunday, October 2, prompting followers to hit the link in her bio for more information, which included the prices for her new SKKN BY KIM home accessories.
CELEBRITIES
Going Strong? Find Out If ’90 Day Fiance’ Couple Jovi and Yara Are Still Together

It’s been a bumpy ride for 90 Day Fiancé stars Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren, but they haven’t let that stop them from finding happiness in love. The couple was introduced to viewers on season 8 of TLC’s flagship series, showing her transition from her native Ukraine to his hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana. Following their return as new parents on the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, the obstacles have only begun for this new marriage. Keep reading to find out Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya’s current relationship status.
RELATIONSHIPS

