Kimmie
4d ago
Anyone who votes for Fetterman are literally out of your mind. The hate you hold for Trump and republicans has taken over you. You're willing to sell out your freedom and country and vote for a democrat that desires nothing but power and control. Please think about your families,freedom,before you vote for any democrat.
guest
4d ago
He’s a racist and the media is surprising it. When he was a mayor he pulled a gun on a black man. Not one peep about in the main stream media.
Grateful 1
4d ago
67 times he forgot to pay taxes. it slipped through the cracks. To much pot smoking maybe.
WGAL
Mehmet Oz, Josh Shapiro appear at Pennsylvania Chamber Dinner
HERSHEY, Pa. — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro appeared Monday at the 38th annual Pennsylvania Chamber Dinner in Hershey. Oz and Shapiro had separate 30-minute conversations. Those conversations came after a discussion featuring former Democratic National Committeewoman Donna Brazile and former Republican...
thecentersquare.com
Carrie DelRosso spent more than any other Republican House candidate or officeholder in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania Republican House candidates and officeholders have spent $10.8 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state representatives and candidates, Carrie DelRosso has spent more than any other Republican. DelRosso is the representative for Pennsylvania House District 33 and is running for Lieutenant Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022. DelRosso raised...
Pennsylvania candidates for US Senate on campaign trail in our region
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The candidates in Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race are hitting the campaign trail in our area.On Sunday, Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz met with faith leaders in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood.They talked about ways to reduce crime during a roundtable discussion at Kingdom Empowerment International Ministries.Meanwhile, Democratic candidate John Fetterman spoke to supporters in Centre County about the importance of voting.He was joined by Senator Bob Casey.Fetterman says he will visit Bristol, Bucks County next Sunday.
Opinion: Underreported data suggests victory for GOP in PA
In late September, ABC News/Washington Post released a national survey to little fanfare, as its findings underscore what we already know: The economy and inflation are the top priorities of likely voters this midterm election. No other issue comes close. In fact, “education and schools” tops “abortion” by 15 points....
New Pittsburgh Courier
Guest Editorial… Pennsylvania voters: Register to vote for key midterm election
The Pennsylvania midterm election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Pennsylvania voters will cast ballots for governor and U.S. senator, among other elected offices. Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat first elected in 2014, is unable to run for re-election due to term limit restrictions. If Republican State Sen. Doug Mastriano wins, Republicans...
delawarevalleynews.com
Doug Mastriano Invites Media To Warminster Rally
Doug Mastriano, the republican candidate for Governor of Pennsylvania hates the main stream media with a passion. He hates them so much that he vowed to never grant them access to his campaign and has hired security to keep them out. In May of 2022, you may remember, he held a rally at the Fuge in Warminster and barred the media.
Lisa Scheller’s positions on gun control shouldn’t be a source of pride | Letter
A kindergarten boy killed in cross fire in front of the last school where I counseled. Gangbangers feuding outside a Pennsylvania inner-city school, traumatizing a school and community. No gun restrictions put in place in the aftermath. Young students entering a new school year. Hands on hips, Lisa Scheller, the...
Oz closes on Fetterman in latest Pennsylvania Senate poll
The poll found 45 percent of registered Pennsylvania voters said they’d vote for Fetterman if the Senate election was held today, compared with 41 percent for Oz.
Wind Creek continues to employ more Asians and Hispanics than the Pa. average
Wind Creek Bethlehem casino continues to lead the way when it comes to hiring Hispanic and Asian employees. The casino, however, has fewer Black casino employees than the state average, according to the Pennsylvania gaming control board’s annual diversity report. The report, released Friday, covers fiscal year 2021-22 that...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Oz tells Pittsburgh press conference Fetterman should be more transparent in his Senate campaign
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz called for more transparency in the campaign, saying he is open to answering questions from the public and the press, and claimed that his opponent, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, is not. At a half-hour press conference at the Wyndham Hotel in Downtown...
State senate candidate John Fetterman visits Pittsburgh, joined by Mayor Gainey, Franco Harris
PITTSBURGH — Pennsylvania senate candidate John Fetterman made a stop in Pittsburgh today, with the 2022 midterm elections just 40 days away. Fetterman rallied in the rain at the city’s strip district around noon Saturday. According to the Fetterman campaign, over 600 supporters attended the rally. According to...
WGAL
Pennsylvania governor's race: Where Mastriano and Shapiro stand on the issues
In this article, WGAL highlights where Pennsylvania's gubernatorial candidates, Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro, stand on the major issues. DEADLINES: Registration deadline/last day to request ballots. ARE YOU REGISTERED? Find out here. BALLOTS: Request a mail-in or absentee ballot. FAQ: Tips for first-time voters/what you need to bring. WHERE TO...
Pennsylvania legislators push for legalizing recreational cannabis
Lawmakers in our region have been working to legalize recreational cannabis in Pennsylvania. A state senator wants progress in that direction, while Philly residents have their own points of view.
philasun.com
A moment with John Fetterman
As he continues along the campaign trail, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman took a few moments to share some of his vision for the office. ABOVE PHOTO: Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, meets with supporters as he leaves his event in Philadelphia, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd)
Chronically ill patients could get easier access to new treatments if Pa. lawmakers act soon
HARRISBURG — Chronically ill patients could find it easier to get their insurance companies to OK new treatments under a bill Pennsylvania lawmakers are hustling to pass in the final days of the legislative session. The 67-page bill, which mostly applies to private insurers, would remove prior authorization for...
Pa. Supreme Court Chief justice Max Baer dies at 74
Pa. Supreme Court Justice Max Baer died Friday night at his home near Pittsburgh at 74 years old, the court announced Saturday. A cause of death was not released but a court news released called it a “sudden passing.”. Justice Debra Todd now becomes chief justice as she has...
Lisa Scheller’s ties to election deniers should disqualify her from Congress | Letter
Lisa Scheller, Republican candidate the Lehigh Valley’s congressional seat, is casting herself as a “moderate,” but don’t be fooled: she associates with anti-democratic extremists. Scheller planned a “volunteer picnic and training” with Scott Presier, a “voter registration activist” with a history of denying election results, working...
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Wolf orders flags to half-staff after death of Chief Justice Max Baer: ‘A champion of children’
Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf on Saturday ordered Commonwealth flags on all state facilities, public buildings and grounds to fly at half-staff immediately after the unexpected death of Supreme Court Justice Max Baer. The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of Baer’s interment, which has not yet...
morethanthecurve.com
How local state representatives voted on the resolution to hold Philadelphia’s District Attorney in contempt
On September 13th, 51 Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted with 111 Republicans on a resolution to hold Philadelphia’s District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt due to his failure to comply with a subpoena from House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order. The current political makeup of the state house is 111 Republicans and 92 Democrats. More than half o the Democrats voted to hold Krasner in contempt.
