Pennsylvania State

Kimmie
4d ago

Anyone who votes for Fetterman are literally out of your mind. The hate you hold for Trump and republicans has taken over you. You're willing to sell out your freedom and country and vote for a democrat that desires nothing but power and control. Please think about your families,freedom,before you vote for any democrat.

guest
4d ago

He’s a racist and the media is surprising it. When he was a mayor he pulled a gun on a black man. Not one peep about in the main stream media.

Grateful 1
4d ago

67 times he forgot to pay taxes. it slipped through the cracks. To much pot smoking maybe.

philasun.com

A moment with John Fetterman

As he continues along the campaign trail, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman took a few moments to share some of his vision for the office. ABOVE PHOTO: Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, meets with supporters as he leaves his event in Philadelphia, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Ryan Collerd)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Lisa Scheller’s ties to election deniers should disqualify her from Congress | Letter

Lisa Scheller, Republican candidate the Lehigh Valley’s congressional seat, is casting herself as a “moderate,” but don’t be fooled: she associates with anti-democratic extremists. Scheller planned a “volunteer picnic and training” with Scott Presier, a “voter registration activist” with a history of denying election results, working...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
morethanthecurve.com

How local state representatives voted on the resolution to hold Philadelphia’s District Attorney in contempt

On September 13th, 51 Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted with 111 Republicans on a resolution to hold Philadelphia’s District Attorney Larry Krasner in contempt due to his failure to comply with a subpoena from House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order. The current political makeup of the state house is 111 Republicans and 92 Democrats. More than half o the Democrats voted to hold Krasner in contempt.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
