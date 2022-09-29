Get Bosley on the phone: Drew Barrymore would reprise her role as special agent Dylan Sanders for a third Charlie's Angels movie in "a heartbeat." On a recent episode of Drew's News podcast, Barrymore told comedian Benito Skinner she'd be fully on board for another installment in the franchise, which also starred Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz. "I just was watching Lucy, funny enough, who I was texting with this morning," she said. "And she was at Comic-Con for the new Shazam movie and they asked her, 'Would you do a Charlie's [Angels] 3?' And I was on the edge of my seat."

MOVIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO