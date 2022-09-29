Read full article on original website
EW.com
Whoopi Goldberg reacts to Till body criticism: 'That was not a fat suit, that was me'
Whoopi Goldberg has responded to criticism of her body in her new Emmett Till biopic film. The Oscar-winning actress addressed a movie review of director Chinonye Chukwu's new project, Till — in which she appears as Alma Carthan, the titular subject's grandmother — after a critic wrote about her "distracting fat suit" following the film's New York Film Festival premiere.
EW.com
Dahmer production assistant calls it 'one of the worst shows' she's worked on as a person of color
Since its release on Sept. 21, Ryan Murphy's Dahmer series has drawn backlash from both viewers and families of the victims. Now, a production assistant on the show is opening up about her negative experience on set. Last month, Kim Alsup tweeted that she was "treated horribly" while filming Monster:...
EW.com
9-1-1's Angela Bassett and Peter Krause tease tension between Bobby and Athena as her father stands accused
Angela Bassett teases that tonight's 9-1-1 goes back to her character Athena's "origin story" — showing the crime that inspired her to become a cop, but also how that crime could tear her family apart decades later. Bassett's Athena and her husband Bobby (Peter Krause) were meant to be...
EW.com
CBS to air first-ever 'NCIS-verse' crossover with NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i
CBS is giving the people what they want: a massive "NCIS-verse" crossover!. EW has exclusively learned that NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i will join forces for a special TV event. This is the first time in the franchise's history that all three shows are crossing over with each other (NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i have previously crossed over), and they're appropriately going big.
EW.com
Hocus Pocus 2 cast reveals what Thora Birch would've done as Dani in planned sequel return
Though original Hocus Pocus actress Thora Birch didn't reprise her beloved role as Dani in Hocus Pocus 2, the sequel stars who took the reins from the 1993 film's OG roster of teens tell EW what might've happened if a grown-up version of her character appeared in director Anne Fletcher's film as first planned.
EW.com
9-1-1's Angela Bassett and Peter Krause reflect on their 'Hart to Hart' murder mystery episode
Warning: This post contains spoilers for season 6, episode 3 of 9-1-1, titled "The Devil You Know." 9-1-1 is known for its outlandish emergencies and rescue scenes, but Monday's episode of the Fox first responder drama offered something a little different. "It's something, of course, that's prevalent in the news...
EW.com
Will Smith's new film Emancipation gets December release from Apple TV+ ahead of awards season
Apple TV+ has set a release date for Emancipation, Will Smith's next big film after his Oscar-winning role in King Richard. The historical thriller, directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, The Equalizer), will open in theaters Dec. 2 and be available to stream on Apple TV+ on Dec. 9, just in time for awards season. In the movie, Smith stars as a runaway slave who forges through the swamps of Louisiana on a treacherous journey to reunite with his family.
EW.com
Drew Barrymore says she would return for Charlie's Angels 3 'in a heartbeat'
Get Bosley on the phone: Drew Barrymore would reprise her role as special agent Dylan Sanders for a third Charlie's Angels movie in "a heartbeat." On a recent episode of Drew's News podcast, Barrymore told comedian Benito Skinner she'd be fully on board for another installment in the franchise, which also starred Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz. "I just was watching Lucy, funny enough, who I was texting with this morning," she said. "And she was at Comic-Con for the new Shazam movie and they asked her, 'Would you do a Charlie's [Angels] 3?' And I was on the edge of my seat."
EW.com
Castle, Criminal Minds, American Horror Story, Arrow: Spoilers
It is trying times for some here on the east coast, but as many have said much more eloquently this week, we soldier on. Here's some scoop. I hope it makes you smile no matter where you live. CASTLE CHRISTMAS EP SCOOP. Castle is doing its first Christmas episode! And...
EW.com
Watch Lea Michele perform the Funny Girl classic 'People,' talk 'incredible' experience joining Broadway cast
People who get to listen to Lea Michele sing Funny Girl are some of the luckiest people in the world. The Glee actress, who stars as Fanny Brice in the new production of the iconic Broadway musical, performed a show-stopping rendition of its hit song "People" while visiting The Tonight Show on Friday.
EW.com
Billy Eichner reveals why those hilarious A-list cameos happen at the end of Bros
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Bros. Billy Eichner's new gay rom-com was irresistible to a wealth of A-list stars who make cameos at the end of the film. The Bros writer-star exclusively tells EW how he landed Ben Stiller, Amy Schumer, Kenan Thompson, and Seth Meyers for brief appearances near the project's conclusion, which brings full-circle the budding romance between Bobby (Eichner), a staffer about to open the country's first national LGBTQ History Museum, and macho lawyer Aaron (Luke Macfarlane).
EW.com
Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman have a Pulp Fiction reunion on Broadway
It was a Pulp Fiction reunion on Broadway for Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman. The former castmates, who both starred in Quentin Tarantino's Oscar-winning 1994 flick, met up backstage Saturday at the Broadway revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson, which is currently in previews at New York City's Barrymore Theatre.
EW.com
Blonde author Joyce Carol Oates defends Andrew Dominik's film: 'Obviously not for everyone'
Blonde author Joyce Carol Oates has weighed in on Andrew Dominik's controversial adaptation of her novel that presents a fictionalized take on the life of Marilyn Monroe. The film starring Ana de Armas as the cultural icon has been panned by viewers as exploitative as it recreates several tragedies throughout Monroe's life, including the abuse she endured from her mother, the sexual assault she experienced in Hollywood, and a depiction of abortion. Oates dismissed the notion that Dominik's retelling is exploitative, calling the film "brilliant."
EW.com
'Walking Dead': Sarah Wayne Callies talks about Lori's shocking scene
It was the most explosive and shocking Walking Dead episode of the season, and if you have not yet seen it for yourself, then cease reading immediately and come back once you have. [SPOILER ALERT: Seriously, stop reading now if you have yet to watch Sunday's episode of The Walking Dead.]
EW.com
Naomi Watts on menopause and rejecting Hollywood's 'unf---able after 40' rule
When Naomi Watts landed her breakthrough role in David Lynch's Mulholland Drive in 2001, she was 33 years old — which, she soon learned, was practically ancient in Hollywood years. "I was told [taps an imaginary watch], 'You better get a lot done because it's all over at 40...
EW.com
Selma Blair performs blindfolded in moving Dancing With the Stars dance dedicated to late mom
Selma Blair turned "For Your Eyes Only" into "For Your Crying Eyes Only." The actress, who is currently competing on season 31 of Dancing With the Stars, performed a rumba to Sheena Easton's "For Your Eyes Only" from the 1981 film of the same name during the show's James Bond night — which she performed blindfolded and in special tribute to a personal hero.
EW.com
House of the Dragon recap: The Targaryen family tension explodes
Laena Velaryon is dead and the Targaryen and Velaryon clans have assembled at Driftmark for a burial at sea. As Vaemond (Wil Johnson) intones the burial rites, Daemon (Matt Smith) lets loose with a devilish giggle that unnerves the crowd. Everything is about to change and he knows it. It's...
EW.com
Funny Girl review: With Lea Michele, Broadway revival gets its greatest star
There's a moment in "Don't Rain on My Parade" — the barn-burner of a number that closes the first act of Funny Girl — where Lea Michele's Fanny Brice literally has to hold for applause. The actress has just called out "Hey, Mr. Arnstein"... and then, at least...
EW.com
Christian Bale reveals hilarious Star Wars character he's always wished to play: 'I wanted to be that guy'
Christian Bale is offering up a brand-new alternative to the age-old question "What character would you want to be in the Star Wars universe?" When it comes to joining the beloved franchise, the Amsterdam star recently revealed that he has zero interest in becoming the next charming renegade leader of the Rebel Alliance or trying his hand at wielding a lightsaber — he just wants to make people laugh.
