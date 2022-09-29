ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whoopi Goldberg reacts to Till body criticism: 'That was not a fat suit, that was me'

Whoopi Goldberg has responded to criticism of her body in her new Emmett Till biopic film. The Oscar-winning actress addressed a movie review of director Chinonye Chukwu's new project, Till — in which she appears as Alma Carthan, the titular subject's grandmother — after a critic wrote about her "distracting fat suit" following the film's New York Film Festival premiere.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

CBS to air first-ever 'NCIS-verse' crossover with NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i

CBS is giving the people what they want: a massive "NCIS-verse" crossover!. EW has exclusively learned that NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i will join forces for a special TV event. This is the first time in the franchise's history that all three shows are crossing over with each other (NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i have previously crossed over), and they're appropriately going big.
TV SERIES
EW.com

Will Smith's new film Emancipation gets December release from Apple TV+ ahead of awards season

Apple TV+ has set a release date for Emancipation, Will Smith's next big film after his Oscar-winning role in King Richard. The historical thriller, directed by Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, The Equalizer), will open in theaters Dec. 2 and be available to stream on Apple TV+ on Dec. 9, just in time for awards season. In the movie, Smith stars as a runaway slave who forges through the swamps of Louisiana on a treacherous journey to reunite with his family.
MOVIES
EW.com

Drew Barrymore says she would return for Charlie's Angels 3 'in a heartbeat'

Get Bosley on the phone: Drew Barrymore would reprise her role as special agent Dylan Sanders for a third Charlie's Angels movie in "a heartbeat." On a recent episode of Drew's News podcast, Barrymore told comedian Benito Skinner she'd be fully on board for another installment in the franchise, which also starred Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz. "I just was watching Lucy, funny enough, who I was texting with this morning," she said. "And she was at Comic-Con for the new Shazam movie and they asked her, 'Would you do a Charlie's [Angels] 3?' And I was on the edge of my seat."
MOVIES
EW.com

Castle, Criminal Minds, American Horror Story, Arrow: Spoilers

It is trying times for some here on the east coast, but as many have said much more eloquently this week, we soldier on. Here's some scoop. I hope it makes you smile no matter where you live. CASTLE CHRISTMAS EP SCOOP. Castle is doing its first Christmas episode! And...
TV SERIES
EW.com

Billy Eichner reveals why those hilarious A-list cameos happen at the end of Bros

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Bros. Billy Eichner's new gay rom-com was irresistible to a wealth of A-list stars who make cameos at the end of the film. The Bros writer-star exclusively tells EW how he landed Ben Stiller, Amy Schumer, Kenan Thompson, and Seth Meyers for brief appearances near the project's conclusion, which brings full-circle the budding romance between Bobby (Eichner), a staffer about to open the country's first national LGBTQ History Museum, and macho lawyer Aaron (Luke Macfarlane).
MOVIES
EW.com

Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman have a Pulp Fiction reunion on Broadway

It was a Pulp Fiction reunion on Broadway for Samuel L. Jackson and Uma Thurman. The former castmates, who both starred in Quentin Tarantino's Oscar-winning 1994 flick, met up backstage Saturday at the Broadway revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson, which is currently in previews at New York City's Barrymore Theatre.
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Blonde author Joyce Carol Oates defends Andrew Dominik's film: 'Obviously not for everyone'

Blonde author Joyce Carol Oates has weighed in on Andrew Dominik's controversial adaptation of her novel that presents a fictionalized take on the life of Marilyn Monroe. The film starring Ana de Armas as the cultural icon has been panned by viewers as exploitative as it recreates several tragedies throughout Monroe's life, including the abuse she endured from her mother, the sexual assault she experienced in Hollywood, and a depiction of abortion. Oates dismissed the notion that Dominik's retelling is exploitative, calling the film "brilliant."
MOVIES
EW.com

'Walking Dead': Sarah Wayne Callies talks about Lori's shocking scene

It was the most explosive and shocking Walking Dead episode of the season, and if you have not yet seen it for yourself, then cease reading immediately and come back once you have. [SPOILER ALERT: Seriously, stop reading now if you have yet to watch Sunday's episode of The Walking Dead.]
TV SERIES
EW.com

Selma Blair performs blindfolded in moving Dancing With the Stars dance dedicated to late mom

Selma Blair turned "For Your Eyes Only" into "For Your Crying Eyes Only." The actress, who is currently competing on season 31 of Dancing With the Stars, performed a rumba to Sheena Easton's "For Your Eyes Only" from the 1981 film of the same name during the show's James Bond night — which she performed blindfolded and in special tribute to a personal hero.
THEATER & DANCE
EW.com

House of the Dragon recap: The Targaryen family tension explodes

Laena Velaryon is dead and the Targaryen and Velaryon clans have assembled at Driftmark for a burial at sea. As Vaemond (Wil Johnson) intones the burial rites, Daemon (Matt Smith) lets loose with a devilish giggle that unnerves the crowd. Everything is about to change and he knows it. It's...
OLIVIA COOKE
EW.com

Christian Bale reveals hilarious Star Wars character he's always wished to play: 'I wanted to be that guy'

Christian Bale is offering up a brand-new alternative to the age-old question "What character would you want to be in the Star Wars universe?" When it comes to joining the beloved franchise, the Amsterdam star recently revealed that he has zero interest in becoming the next charming renegade leader of the Rebel Alliance or trying his hand at wielding a lightsaber — he just wants to make people laugh.
MOVIES

