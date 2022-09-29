Read full article on original website
Texas sending additional resources to assist Florida
(The Center Square) – Texas has deployed additional state resources to support Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts in Florida. "Texans understand the urgency of hurricane disaster response and recovery efforts, and our state is swiftly sending more support and resources to Florida as they continue responding to Hurricane Ian," Gov. Greg Abbott said. "America is stronger when we come together during times of crisis, and the State of Texas will continue helping Floridians as they prepare to move forward from this dangerous storm."
Discover the Beauty of the Art Museum of South Texas in Corpus Christi
Jump on the chance to explore a unique display at the Art Museum of South Texas in Corpus Christi. The 50th Anniversary exhibition, on view Oct. 14 through Jan. 1, 2023, "Warhol, Johns and Stella: Revisited" hearkens back to the 1972 opening of the Museum. Admission to the Museum is free for the rest of 2022.
Texas law enforcement officers thwart human smuggling, arrest convicted criminals near border
(The Center Square) – Texas law enforcement officers working through Operation Lone Star continue to thwart criminal activity at the Texas-Mexico border, including interdicting human smugglers and kidnappers. Since Gov. Greg Abbott launched Texas’ border security initiative last March, state law enforcement officers have apprehended more than 308,700 illegal...
What Texas editors are saying
Those of us who saw the power go out during the winter storm in 2021, or who worried about the possibility of rolling blackouts in the record-breaking heat of the summer, are all too aware that Texas has an energy problem. The nature of the problem is fairly simple: There...
Abbott, O’Rourke spar over immigration, abortion and Uvalde shooting in debate
Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke clashed Friday night over immigration, abortion and gun control in the only planned gubernatorial debate before the Nov. 8 elections. The debate at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg kicked off with a discussion on immigration, which consistently...
